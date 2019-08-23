Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Friday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) jumped more than 20 per cent in early trading on Friday after announcing before the bell a strategic agreement with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q).
In conjunction with the companies’ existing commercial agreement, Cargojet will issue warrants to Amazon to purchase variable voting shares that will vest based on the achievement of commercial milestones related to Amazon’s business with Cargojet.
The first tranche will allow Amazon to buy up to 9.9 per cent of Cargojet’s variable voting shares at an exercise price of $91.78 per share. They will vest over a period of six and a half years, with vesting tied to the delivery by Amazon of up to $400 million in business.
Amazon will also receive additional warrants for up to an additional 5 per cent of Cargojet’s shares with vesting tied to an additional $200-million in business after the first tranche of warrants is fully vested. The vesting period for the second tranche will run for an additional year.
“Cargojet expects the agreement to generate additional revenue growth and be meaningfully accretive to Cargojet’s earnings and cash flows over time,” the company said.
Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM-N) jumped about 6 per cent after the San Francisco-based cloud-based service provider forecast third-quarter and full-year revenue above Wall Street estimates.
The company said it expects revenue of US$4.44-billion to US$4.45-billion for the current quarter, topping analysts’ expectations of US$4.25-billion.
After the bell on Thursday, it reported second-quarter earnings per share, excluding items, of 66 US cents, easily exceeding analysts expectations of 47 US cents per share.
Upon assuming coverage of Salesforce on Friday, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Alex Zukin said: “We believe Salesforce is pursuing a strategic vision of becoming a System of Customer Intelligence, with a uniquely strong CEO duo driving the vision and execution. With little meaningful competition, pricing pressure or evidence of market saturation, we view current valuation as a buying opportunity.”
Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.A-T) was up 0.1 per cent a day after being critized by well-known short-seller Steve Eisman.
Appearing on BNN Bloomberg on Thursday, Mr. Eisman criticized the company’s credit card business.
“The only other position I have in Canada – which I’ve never discussed – is Canadian Tire, which is one of my short positions,” he said.
On the decline
Hasbro Inc. (HAS-Q) fell 5.5 per centafter revealing it is purchasing Toronto-based Entertainment One Ltd. in a US$4-billion all-cash deal that brings together the maker of Transformers toys and the Monopoly game with the producer of children’s shows, Peppa Pig and Clifford the Big Red Dog.
In London, shares of Entertainment One rose 33 per cent to a record high on Friday, indicating investors thought the value of the shares could yet prove higher.
“The big question you should now be asking is whether someone else will make a bid for Entertainment now it is in play,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, told Reuters.
“It wouldn’t be surprising to see Amazon, or Netflix want to throw their hat in the ring given how Entertainment One has such a big library of content which they need in order to keep customers loyal to their streaming platforms,” he said.
HP Inc. (HPQ-N) dropped 7.6 per cent in the wake of Thursday’s aftermarket announcement that Chief Executive Officer Dion Weisler is stepping stepped down and the PC maker forecast fourth-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates.
Citi analyst Jim Suva said: “The HPQ results were good but the details and conference call presented lot of surprises and adds uncertainty for investors. Recall we downgraded the shares [on Tuesday] from Buy to Neutral (IT Hardware: Trimming & Downgrading) on our view of macro uncertainty. We are trimming our FY 2020 EPS on more challenging macro conditions coupled with increased difficulties in the print industry and as a result our target price moves lower to $20 (from $21) and we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock. Yes we believe HP Inc will grow EPS in 2020 but mostly from stock buy back and cost cutting and not organic sales growth. The next potential catalysts for the stock are Citi’s Global Tech Conference (click here to register) in New York Sept 4-6 where HPQ will have their CFO present, followed by HP Inc’s investor day on October 3rd.”
Shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL-N) plummeted 10.1 per cent after the footwear retailer missed estimates on second-quarter revenue and profit.
Before the bell, the retailer reported second-quarter earnings per share of 66 US cents, a penny below the consensus expectation on the Street. Sales of US$1.774-billion also missed the consensus expectation (US$1.82-billion).
Gap Inc. (GPS-N) dipped 3.8 per cent after its quarterly same-store sales fell short of analysts’ estimates on Thursday, hit by weakness at its Gap and Old Navy brands.
Sales at the company’s Gap, Old Navy and other stores open for at least a year fell 4 per cent in the second quarter ended Aug. 3, compared with analysts’ estimates of a 3.09-per-cent drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The San Francisco-based company said net income fell to US$168-million, or 44 US cents per share, from US$297-million, or 76 US cents per share, a year earlier. Gap shares were down in premarket trading.
Citi analyst Paul Lejuez said: “While Gap brand has been in turnaround mode for 10+ years, we do not see any meaningful signs of progress, and we expect Gap issues to carry into 2H19 and beyond. Still, Old Navy (which represents 50 per cent of sales, and we estimate 85 per cent of EBIT) remains strong and is well positioned as a value player with over half its stores located off-mall.”
With files from staff and wires