 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Friday - and why

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Friday - and why

David Leeder
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Shares of Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) were up almost 7 per cent in early trading after Bloomberg reported it is drawing preliminary takeover interest from global miners after losing half its value over the past five years.

The company, which is the owner of Africa’s biggest copper mine, is working with defense advisers to examine options, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, although no formal offers had been received yet.

Story continues below advertisement

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP-UN-T) increased 1.1 per cent after announcing it has signed a deal to sell 30 properties in mostly smaller communities across Canada for $426-million.

The buyer was not immediately identified.

The portfolio includes 27 stand-alone retail properties and three distribution centres.

“We are pleased to execute on this opportunity to recycle capital,” said president and CEO Rael Diamond. “Along with the recent issuance of equity, this transaction further strengthens our balance sheet by reducing leverage and providing additional capacity to fund our significant development program.”

See also: You can still find safety and value in the hot Canadian REIT sector

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND-Q) sat 0.3 per cent higher following an announcement late Thursday that it has named former Tesla Inc executive Sanjay Shah as chief operating officer, effective Sept. 18.

Shah had earlier served as senior vice president of energy operations at Tesla since May 2018, responsible for the company’s worldwide energy business. He has also held leadership roles at Amazon.com Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the stock increased 0.6 per cent after an equity analyst initiated coverage of its stock with an “overweight” rating, seeing it well positioned to capture “a significant share of the alternative meat market."

On the decline

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU-N) dipped 0.2 per cent after U.S. safety regulators confirmed they are investigating complaints of steering problems in about 270,000 SUVs made by the vehicle maker

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it granted a consumer’s petition asking for a probe into 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wranglers.

The agency says more than 3,500 owners have complained to the company and government about frame weld problems or steering issues including a shimmy or wobble, looseness, or locking up. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX-Q) slipped 2.2 per cent after an analyst at Evercore ISI said recent data checks painted an uncertain picture of the streaming service provider’s international subscriber growth.

See also: A good wager: Netflix will win the streaming wars

Story continues below advertisement

Roku Inc. (ROKU-Q) dropped 7.7 per cent after an equity analyst at Pivotal Research Group initiated coverage with a sell rating on Friday, seeing the over-the-top streaming company as “overvalued despite the recent pullback.”

“We see dramatically more competition emerging that will likely drive the cost of OTT devices to zero and put material pressure on advertising revenue,” said Jeffrey Wlodarczak.

With files from staff and wires

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter