Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Friday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
TSX-listed gold stocks jumped higher in early trading on Friday as investors sought out perceived safe havens following a U.S. air strike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian commander.
Gold rose over 1 per cent on Friday and was within a striking distance of a more than 6-1/2 year high.
Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI-T) was up 2.8 per cent, while Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T) was up 2.3 per cent. Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) and Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T) were both 2 per cent higher.
Energy stocks also rose higher as oil prices jumped nearly $2 a barrel.
Brent crude rose as high as $69.50 a barrel, its highest since mid-September when Saudi oil facilities were attacked, and was up 4.2% or $2.83 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $2.53 or 4.1% at $63.71 a barrel, having earlier spiked to $64.09 a barrel, its highest since April 2019.
In Toronto, Encana Corp. (ECA-T) was up 5 per cent, while both Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ-T) were 3 per cent higher.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) jumped 4 per cent after it beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday and met the low-end of its full-year delivery goal, boosted by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.
Tesla said it delivered 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, including 92,550 Model 3 sedans and 19,450 Model S/X SUVs, which was above expectations of 104,960 vehicles, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
In total, the Silicon Valley carmaker delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles during all of 2019. The company had set a target to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles in 2019 and in October said it was “highly confident” about exceeding the low end of its delivery goal.
Cott Corp. (BCB-T) was 0.3 per cent higher in the wake of the premarket announcement that wholly-owned subsidiary Eden Springs has acquired the Watercooler Gigant business of Leylines B.V.
“Watercooler Gigant has a strong reputation for quality service across its e-commerce platforms and shares our commitment to organic growth,” said Eden Springs Continental Europe president Antonio Alarcon. “We are excited to welcome the Watercooler Gigant customers to the Eden Springs family, and look forward to providing them with even more products and services.”
On the decline
Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) fell 2.3 per cent after announcing before the bell a partnership with Rubik’s Cube to launch Perplexus Puzzles in a deal brokered by The Smiley Company, master licensee for Rubik’s.
They will develop a co-branded Rubik’s x Perplexus range, which will feature 3-D ball-in-a-maze puzzle and labyrinth toy.
Toronto-based CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T) dipped 0.9 per cent on the premarket announcment that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire Polish BOPP film producer Flexpol Sp. Z.o.o. for an estimated $22.0-million on a debt/cash free basis.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM-N) slid 0.3 per cent after revealing it expects a gain of US$3.4-billion to US$3.6-billion from the sale of its Norwegian oil and gas production assets to significantly lift results for the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
The gain from the sale of the assets to Var Energi AS is also expected to offset lower margins in the company’s refining and chemicals operations.
Results from the company’s oil production business are expected to be largely flat compared to the third quarter, it said in the filing.
With files from Reuters