Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Friday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities that made moves in both directions
On the rise
Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) rose 0.9 per cent in early trading after it said on Friday it welcomed a court ruling ordering the Papua New Guinea (PNG) government to negotiate over a lease extension for the Porgera gold mine.
PNG Prime Minister James Marape said last week that the country would not grant the mine a 20-year operating extension due to environmental damage and social unrest.
The move came as the Pacific nation reviews the terms of resources projects in the country with a view to enlarging its share of the profit from its mineral riches.
Barrick suspended mining operations last weekend, saying it needed to keep workers safe and did not have any formal notification of the decision or details around any transition.
PNG’s National Court on Thursday ordered both parties to negotiate before returning to court in a week on May 8, to report on the progress of talks, Barrick (Niugini) Ltd (BNL) said in a statement and local media reported.
“We look forward to the coming discussions,” BNL said. Toronto-listed Barrick and China’s Zijin Mining each hold a 47.5-per-cent stake in BNL, the mine operator.
Cameco Corp. (CCO-T) was up 2.2 per cent after saying spot uranium prices are up amid the production disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company says the uranium spot price has increased by more than 35 per cent since the company announced the first disruption at its Cigar Lake mine on March 23.
The comment came as Cameco reported a first-quarter loss of $19-million or a nickel per share compared with a loss of $18-million or a nickel per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue in the quarter ended March 31 totalled $346-million, up from $298-million.
On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it earned $29-million or seven cents per share compared with an adjusted loss of $33-million or eight cents per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of two cents per share and $314.8-million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Clorox Co. (CLX-N) was up 2.4 per cent after it posted its biggest rise in quarterly sales in nearly a decade and raised its annual forecast on Friday as it reaped the benefits of a boom in demand for bleach and other disinfectants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demand for cleaning liquids, soaps and other hygiene products has soared in recent weeks as consumers try everything they can to avoid to contraction of the virus, which has now infected more than 3.2 million people globally.
Shares of Clorox, which has been running its factories for 24 hours a day to keep up with demand, have risen over 21 per cent this year, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 9.8-per-cent fall.
Sales in the company’s cleaning division, which accounts for nearly 38 per cent of total sales and includes brands such as Formula 409 as well as its industrial grade cleaning products, surged 32 per cent.
Clorox’s net sales rose 15 per cent to US$1.78-billion in the third quarter ended March 31, the biggest jump in quarterly sales since June 2010, according to Refinitiv data.
Boeing Co. (BA-N) rose 0.8 per cent after it raised US$25-billion in a bond offering on Thursday, a blowout result for the planemaker, which it said helped the company avoid taking government aid during the coronavirus-induced travel downturn.
Boeing’s capital raise, first reported by Reuters earlier this week, is the sixth-largest investment-grade bond offering of all time and the biggest year-to-date, according to Refinitiv data. The Federal Reserve’s intervention in the credit market has boosted prospects for troubled borrowers such as Boeing.
The U.S. central bank has slashed interest rates to zero and rolled out around us$2-trillion in lending commitments. While it has not yet snapped up any corporate bonds such as Boeing’s, its openness to doing so has buoyed credit markets.
The planemaker has been trying to bring its 737 MAX jet back into service after two fatal crashes, while the coronavirus pandemic has hammered aviation and other industries. Business shutdowns around the world to curb the outbreak have dried up demand for air travel.
Earlier this week, Boeing was hoping to raise between US$10-billion and US$15-billion in the bond offering, but increased the size of the deal to US$25-billion due to the strong investor demand, according to people familiar with the matter.
Estee Lauder Cos Inc. (EL-N) was narrowly higher after it beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as the M.A.C owner benefited from online sales amid widespread lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The La Mer cosmetics maker said it expected most of its retail stores to be closed for most of the current quarter and warned that global prestige beauty products would be “adversely impacted.”
Cosmetics companies dealing with the fallout from the closure of department stores, airport duty free shops and beauty parlours due to COVID-19 led lockdowns have been ramping up their online business.
Estee Lauder too has been tapping in on its massive online presence and saw a double-digit rise in global online sales as more consumers flocked to websites.
Net sales fell 10.7 per cent to US$3.35 billion.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 85 US cents per share, beating the estimate of 73 US cents.
On the decline
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T) dropped 2.1 per cent after it was propped up in a rough first quarter by the huge success of the Popeye chain’s chicken sandwich, it said on Friday, as it predicted a bigger hit from the coronavirus crisis to come.
The results numbers, while covering only the first two weeks of North American lockdowns, pointed to a grim second quarter for its Canada-centric Tim Horton’s chain, with widespread closures helping drive a 10-per-cent fall in comparable sales in the first three months of the year.
With restaurants scrambling to shift to drive-in, delivery and other takeaway options, sales at the company’s flagship Burger King operation were better, down 3.7 per cent, while Popeyes continued a stellar run with 26% growth.
Chief Executive Officer Jose Cil said the online infrastructure the company had put in place over the past two years had helped it to adapt quickly. But the company also said the April to June period would be harder hit.
“We expect a more significant impact from COVID-19 on our full quarter results in Q2,” it said, adding it was unclear when its restaurants will return to normal operations.
TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) was down 0.7 per cent after it beat quarterly profit estimates on higher demand for its natural gas pipelines in the United States and Canada, and raised its capital spending budget for the year to build its Keystone XL pipeline.
Capital expenditures for 2020 are now expected to be about $10-billion, higher than an earlier projection of $8-billion, as the company spends more on its contentious Keystone XL project.
Keystone XL, which would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, has been delayed for more than a decade by opposition from landowners, environmental groups and tribes.
However, the company in March said it would proceed with the $8-billion pipeline with financial backing from the oil-rich province of Alberta, pushing the long-delayed project forward amid a global oil market collapse.
Worldwide restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic have slammed demand for oil, with excess supplies further depressing prices. The company on Friday said it is assessing the potential for coronavirus-driven delays to its capital program.
Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T) slipped 0.2 per cent after it posted a first-quarter loss on Friday, recording a $301-million non-cash charge as crude prices plunged because of excess supply and a drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Imperial, like its peers, has slashed spending, suspended buybacks and delayed some maintenance work to conserve cash and bolster its balance sheet at a time when the virus outbreak drags the world economy into a recession.
However, Imperial’s total production rose to 419,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 388,000 boepd last year, primarily driven by a record first-quarter performance at its Kearl oil sands deposit.
Imperial has updated the schedule for Kearl’s turnaround, or scheduled shutdown, to balance near-term production with demand. The turnaround is expected to reduce Kearl’s gross production to average at about 150,000 barrels per day for the second quarter.
The Calgary-based company also maintained its quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share.
Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) lost 0.7 per cent after it reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were “headed in the right direction” as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus.
But Cook said it was impossible to forecast overall results for the current quarter because of uncertainty created by the virus.
With its global brand, few American companies have been exposed to the spread of the coronavirus like Apple, whose iPhone sales declined in the March quarter as device sales were forced to online-only in many places. Sales of subscription services such as streaming television content rose with billions of people locked in their homes, which pushed the overall number of subscribers to paid apps and services on Apple’s devices to 515 million.
China, where the virus was first detected, is both a major market for Apple, supplying about a sixth of its overall sales, and is also home to most of Apple’s contract factories.
Apple saw China sales of US$9.46-billion, down less than a $1-billion from a year ago, a potential sign of how the company will fare as other markets emerge from lockdowns.
Citi analyst Jim Suva said: “We recognize that near-term minded investors will find plenty of items to support a negative view on the stock (notably the removal of quarterly guidance) but we believe in the weeks and months ahead, consensus will look back and realize Apple’s decisions were not only caring & prudent but also that consumers will elevate the brand and products even higher going into the new 5G product launch. We expect 5G iPhones to be announced in September and available in October. Yes, we believe consumers do remember companies that do good for society and typically reward them with business (the opposite can also be true), especially in consumer electronics.”
Amazon (AMZN-Q) slid 5.3 per cent after it said on Thursday it could post its first quarterly loss in five years even as revenue surges because it is spending at least US$4-billion in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including plans to test its workforce for COVID-19.
Jeff Bezos, the company’s founder and world’s richest person, said in a statement, “we’re not thinking small,” a sign that the e-commerce company would invest heavily during the pandemic. Rival brick-and-mortar retailers have had to shut stores while Amazon hired 175,000 people.
This quarter, with government-mandated lockdowns in full swing, Amazon said it could see a 28% rise in revenue to $81 billion.
Under normal circumstances, Amazon would earn an operating profit of at least $4 billion in the current second quarter, but its costs will rise by that amount or more so it can respond to the pandemic, the company said. The Seattle retailer forecast operating income will range from a loss of $1.5 billion to a profit of $1.5 billion, versus earnings of $3.1 billion in the same period a year prior.
In a research note, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Mark Mahaney said: “Unsurprisingly, AMZN printed strong Revenue growth acceleration, benefiting from widespread closure of physical retail stores and stay-home restrictions. Two surprises: i) AWS deceleration (even though modest); & ii) the magnitude of COVID-related expenses, although not terribly surprising perhaps, given the massive size of AMZN’s employee base (840k) & logistics operations. We view AMZN as a Structural Winner as the COVID-crisis accelerates the shift to Online Retail and businesses deepen their transformation to Digital, benefiting AWS. COVID costs will likely be temporary. Customer wins during this environment will likely be permanent. AMZN’s fundamentals are becoming increasingly Rocket Ship-like -- while COVID expenses will drag profits in FY20, FY21 should see record Revenue & Profits.”
Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD-Q), maker of the closely-watched experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir, was down 4.6 per cent after it said on Thursday it will work with international partners to expand production of the potential COVID-19 treatment.
The company said it still expects to have more than one million remdesivir treatment courses manufactured by December, “with plans to be able to produce several million treatment courses in 2021.”
By the end of next month, Gilead said it expects to have manufactured enough of the drug to treat more than 140,000 patients, and it plans to donate that supply to hospitals. The company said it has been in constant dialog with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about making remdesivir, which is given to hospitalized patients by intravenous infusion, available to patients as quickly as possible.
“There is a big sense of urgency here,” Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O’Day said during a conference call with analysts.
He said the FDA could issue an emergency use authorization for remdesivir, but Gilead is also seeking standard regulatory approval of the drug.
On Friday, Mr. O’Day said the company is focused on making remdesivir accessible and affordable to as many people as possible once it is approved
Mr. O’Day told NBC’s “Today” show that the company understood its responsibility to make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I can assure you that we’re all focused on making sure that we make this accessible and affordable to patients around the globe,” he said.
He said there had been “terrific” collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and expects action soon.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Abrahams said: “Generally a solid quarter, benefiting from 1Q COVID-related revenue pull-forwards common to most biopharmas this year and with uncertainty on rest-of-year outlook as pandemic evolves. Limited clarity on remdesivir monetization may disappoint some, though strength of core HIV franchise should continue to set up for good, low-risk cash flow sustainability that alongside potential pipeline/remdesivir optionality should continue to make it an attractive name and enable shares to grind higher.”
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV-N) slid 0.8 per cent in the wake of sticking with its 2020 adjusted profit forecast on Friday after strong demand for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, helped it beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales.
The forecast of US$9.61 to US$9.71 per share in earnings assumes that “stay-at-home” orders will be gradually lifted starting this month in Europe and United States, the company said.
The coronavirus outbreak has led to restrictions on non-essential medical procedures as governments and hospitals mobilize staff and resources to support COVID-19 patients.
AbbVie said its total sales for the quarter ended March 31 were also slightly boosted by customers stockpiling its treatments because of the pandemic.
The drugmaker, which is expected to close its US$63-billion acquisition of Botox-maker Allergan Plc later this month, has been launching new drugs to offset some of the expected drop in Humira sales, whose U.S. patent is set to expire in 2023.
Amgen Inc. (AMGN-Q) was down 3.3 per cent in the wake of reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results and said it plans to study psoriasis drug Otezla as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
It also maintained its earnings forecast for the year, citing continued growth in sales of new drugs despite the ongoing pandemic.
Oral drugs like Otezla have benefited from coronavirus fears that have kept patients away from rival medicines that must by administered in doctors’ offices or hospitals.
“Although the first few weeks of April have clearly shown some signs of disruption, the combination of our results from the first quarter and our expectation of an improving outlook for global healthcare activity give us confidence” in Amgen’s existing 2020 forecasts, Chief Executive Bob Bradway said on a conference call.
The company expects 2020 adjusted earnings of US$14.85 to US$15.60 per share on revenue of US$25-billion to US$25.6-billion.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) was down 2.2 per cent after it said Friday it has cut the starting price for China-made Model 3 sedans by 10 per cent to qualify for subsidies in the world’s biggest auto market.
Tesla, which started delivering cars from its US$2-billion Shanghai car plant in December, said in a statement it has cut the starting price for its Standard Range Plus Model 3 sedans to 271,550 yuan (US$38,463.17), after receiving 20,250 yuan per car as EV subsidies.
China had announced plans in 2015 to end subsidies for electric vehicles this year, but said in March it would extend them. However, it said the subsidies will apply only to passenger cars costing less than 300,000 yuan.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM-N) was down 1.5 per cent after it joined a parade of oil companies posting downbeat results as it posted a first-quarter loss after a nearly US$3-billion inventory writedown on plunging oil demand and low prices.
Exxon said profit fell in every business apart from chemicals, which benefited from low oil and gas prices.
“COVID-19 has significantly impacted near-term demand, resulting in oversupplied markets and unprecedented pressure on commodity prices and margins,” said Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods.
The company’s results echo those of rivals Royal Dutch Shell and BP, though Chevron reported a first-quarter profit gain by virtue of asset sales.
The largest oil companies have largely sought to protect investor payouts by increasing borrowing or cutting expenses. Exxon, BP, and Chevron maintained their quarterly payouts while Shell cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two.
Exxon posted a loss of US$610-million, or 14 US cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of US$2.35-billion, or 55 US cents per share, a year earlier.
Exxon’s production rose slightly to about 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 3.98 million boepd.
Chevron Corp. (CVX-N) dipped 2 per cent after it lowered its capital expenditure forecast for 2020 by another US$2-billion as its first-quarter revenue took a big hit from the crash in oil prices.
Earnings at Chevron were US$3.6-billion in the quarter, up 38 per cent from US$2.6-billion during the same period last year and boosted by US$1.6-billion in asset sales in the Philippines and Azerbaijan.
Total revenue and other income fell more than 10 per cent to US$31.50-billion in the quarter.
The second largest oil producer in the United States cut its spending budget to US$14-billion, on top of the US$4-billion it slashed after the oil crash began in March. It had planned to spend US$20-billion this year.
Visa Inc. (V-N) was down 1.1 per cent after it decided to pull its full-year outlook on rising unemployment numbers and more people conserving cash during the COVID-19 pandemic even while posting a second-quarter profit that rose 4 per cent.
In January, the world’s No. 1 payments processor forecast a revenue growth in the low-double digits for the full year.
“Our prior outlook for fiscal 2020 is no longer relevant, and it is not possible to provide you with any reliable forecast for the second half,” Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu said.
U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March from the closure of bars, restaurants and non-essential retailers such as clothing stores, outweighing an anticipated surge in spending on household essentials and at online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc.
“About 1/4 of our payments volume is in the hardest-hit categories, including travel, fuel, restaurants and entertainment,” Mr. Prabhu said.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Daniel Perlin said: “Overall volume trends point to a path of stabilization, while the shape of the recovery likely to be more elongated. However, new secular opportunities in ecommerce & accelerated cash to electronic conversion points to solid long-term growth.”
