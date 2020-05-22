Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Friday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Lululemon Corp. (LULU-Q) was up 0.3 per cent in early trading after announcing it plan to reopen about 200 locations over the next 200 weeks.
The Vancouver-based apparel retailer said it has already reopened 150 locations across North America, Europe, Asia, New Zealand and Australia.
“After closing the majority of lululemon stores globally outside of Greater China in mid-March, the company is gradually welcoming guests back to select locations where it is permitted to do so. lululemon’s phased reopening approach incorporates key learnings from its successful reopening in Greater China and is being carried out week-by-week, market-by-market in accordance with local government and public health authority guidelines,” the company said.
CAE Inc. (CAE-T) jumped 1.8 per cent after announcing before the bell it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to have a significant negative impact on short-term operational and financial performance.
However, after declines in the first half of the year, the Montreal-based company expects a second-half rebound.
“As we look to the fiscal year ahead, we believe it will be a tale of two halves, with the first-half of the year marked by sharply lower demand and major disruptions to our operations, and the second-half, slightly more positive as markets potentially begin to reopen and travel restrictions ease,” said president and CEO Marc Parent. “For the year overall, we expect a material decrease in operational and financial performance. Much uncertainty persists with respect to the duration and severity of the market downturn, and while COVID-19 may not have been foreseeable, our business is resilient by design. We entered this pandemic from a position of strength, with a global leading market position, a balanced business with recurring revenue streams, and a solid financial position. We have taken decisive yet flexible actions to help protect our people and operations over the short-term and to give us the necessary agility to resume long-term growth when global air travel eventually returns. We realize that it may be some time before things get back to normal, and based on our scenario analysis, we have the liquidity to weather the storm with upwards of $2 billion in cash and available credit. CAE is a highly innovative company with over seven decades of industry firsts under its belt. At the same time as we manage through the pandemic, we are focused on the future, and I expect we will ultimately be stronger for it.”
Deere & Co. (DE-N) on Friday forecast a sharp fall in full-year profit as farmers and ranchers struggle to bring their goods to market because of coronavirus-led restrictions, crushing demand for equipment like harvestors and tractors.
President Donald Trump announced a US$19-billion relief program in April to help U.S. farmers cope with the impact of the health crisis, and analysts have said the additional liquidity will likely support farm machinery sales this year.
Shares of Deere rose 1.1 per cent after the company topped quarterly estimates for profit as demand for farm equipment fell less than feared and the company kept a tight lid on costs.
The company typically sees a pick-up in sales of farm equipment after January as farmers start purchasing equipment to plant fields. That likely helped demand for farm machinery hold up better than sales of construction and forestry equipment during the second quarter.
Farm machinery sales fell 18 per cent to US$5.97-billion, while construction and forestry equipment sales dropped by a quarter to US$2.26-billion.
Deere said it expects fiscal 2020 profit in a range of US$1.6-billion to US$2-billion. The company had posted a profit of US$3.25-billion in 2019.
Net income attributable to the company fell 41 per cent to $666 million, or US$2.11 per share, in the quarter ended May 3, but beat analysts’ average estimate of US$1.62 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Moderna Inc. (MRNA-Q) was 4.2 per cent higher after Anthony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about its COVID-19 vaccine.
In an interview with NPR on Friday morning, Dr. Fauci said the early data on the company’s mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate is “really quite promising.”
See also: Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for COVID-19 treatment heats up
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA-Q) increased 0.8 per cent after it forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in the data centers that power the shift to working remotely because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The company said the forecast includes a contribution from its US$6.9-billion purchase of Israeli chip firm Mellanox Technologies Ltd, which strengthened its data center business.
The chipmaker said it expects current quarter revenue of US$3.65-billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, while analysts on average were expecting US$3.29-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Much like rivals Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia recorded a jump in demand for data center chips as companies invested to strengthen their IT infrastructure to support employees working remotely. Nvidia also said that sales to cloud computing companies drove its data center results.
On the decline
China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA-N) dropped almost 5 per cent after it reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that topped market expectations, as the COVID-19 lockdowns drove more people to shop online for essentials.
As people stayed indoors and brick-and-mortar stores remained shut during the health crisis, online orders surged, with the company’s core commerce business rising nearly 19 per cent to 93.87 billion yuan (US$13.16-billion) in the quarter.
Revenue at its cloud computing business surged about 58 per cent.
With China’s economy starting up again much ahead of major economies in Europe and the United States, the e-commerce giant said it expects to generate over 650 billion yuan in revenue in fiscal 2021.
The company has been pushing into new businesses and technologies as online shopping space heats up with competition from smaller rival JD.com Inc and Pinduoduo Inc, which is popular with residents in China’s lower-tier cities.
Abbott Laboratories (ABT-N) was down 0.5 per cent after it said late Thursday an analysis of data from an ongoing study of its ID NOW rapid test, which is used in the White House and elsewhere to spot COVID-19, shows it is highly accurate when compared with industry-standard tests.
Abbott’s data has so far shown that the test, which can be used at the point of care and produces results in minutes, finds positive cases of COVID-19 nearly 95 per cent of the time when compared with two other tests performed in laboratories.
The results appear to contradict some other studies that raised questions about the test’s accuracy.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last week that Abbott’s speedy coronavirus diagnostic test could potentially be inaccurate. The regulator said early data about the Abbott ID Now test suggested it may sometimes fail to detect the illness.
New York University researchers also said last week that the Abbott test could be missing a third to nearly half of positive cases. An NYU study on the test, however, was not peer-reviewed.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE-N) plummeted over 7.5 per cent in the wake of unveiling a plan targeting gross savings of at least US$1-billion by 2022 and cut the base salaries of top executives by 25 per cent as the software maker seeks to weather the coronavirus crisis.
“The global economic lockdowns since February significantly impacted our fiscal Q2 financial performance,” Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said in a statement.
Beginning on July 1, through the remainder of fiscal year 2020, the base salaries of the CEO and officers at the executive vice president level will be reduced by 25 per cent, HPE said.
The board also cut by 25 per cent the portion of the annual US$100,000 cash retainer entitled by directors for the period beginning on July 1 through the remainder of fiscal 2020.
HP, which in April withdrew its 2020 forecast, posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 22 US cents per share, missing the average analyst estimates of 29 US cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
With files from staff and wires