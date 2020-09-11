Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Friday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Giga Metals Corp. (GIGA-X) was halted just prior to the bell after Reuters reported Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) is in discussions with the Vancouver-based miner about helping to develop a large mine that would give the electric carmaker access to low carbon nickel for its batteries.
Alongside its goal to reduce pollution from driving, Tesla is also striving to reduce its own carbon footprint.
“Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way,” CEO Elon Musk said in July.
Giga Metals’s low carbon nickel plans include turning waste from its mining operations into cement type rock using carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and using hydropower.
Giga Metals’s President Martin Vydra declined to comment on any talks with Tesla, but said: "Giga is actively engaged, and has been for some time, with automakers regarding our ability to produce carbon neutral nickel.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) gained 2 per cent after reports the electric-car maker is planning to export Model 3 vehicles made in China to Asian and European markets.
See also: Tesla shares set to rally for third day after record slump
The U.S. automaker, which started delivering Model 3 electric sedans from its Shanghai factory in December, also plans from next year to sell China-made Model 3 vehicles to Japan and Hong Kong, a source told Reuters.
The U.S. firm is expanding its manufacturing capacity in China to make Model Y sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) and adding lines to make more battery packs, electric motors and motor controllers.
Tesla, which aims to build 150,000 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles this year, sold about 11,800 vehicles in China last month.
Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI-T) rose 0.5 per cent after announcing it has acquired the license for the exclusive use of the On the Run trademark in the majority of U.S. states.
The Calgary-based company said the acquisition positions Parkland to expand On the Run across the U.S. to create a unified, North American convenience store brand.
ATB Capital Markets analyst Nate Heywood said: “Overall, we view the announcement as positive given Parkland’s ability to now leverage the brand across North America, creating a unified convenience store platform. Parkland has been successful in expanding the On the Run brand in Canada and we expect the Company will benefit from U.S. expansion through capturing operational efficiencies and the opportunity to rebrand current U.S. convenience stores.”
Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON-Q) beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the exercise bike maker benefited from a surge in subscribers and demand for its fitness products during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shares of the company rose 7.3 per cent as it forecast full-year revenue above Wall Street expectations.
Stay-at-home stocks like Peloton have benefited from increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic as closed gyms and fitness clubs turned people towards streaming exercise services and home work-out equipment. The stock has more than tripled this year.
Sales of Peloton’s electric bikes and other fitness equipment tripled to US$485.9-million in the quarter. Its subscriptions rose 113 per cent to 1.09 million.
The company forecast revenue for fiscal year 2021 between US$3.50-billion and US$3.65-billion. Analysts on average were expecting US$2.72-billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Net income attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was US$89.1-million, or 27 US cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of US$47.4-million, or US$2.07 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue surged 172 per cent to US$607.1-million.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$583-million.
Oracle Corp. (ORCL-N) signaled a recovery in client spending as remote work spurred demand for cloud services as well as traditional licensing business, helping it beat expectations for first-quarter results and sending its shares up 6.7 per cent.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rapid shift to remote work with companies looking to extend it till the next year, benefiting cloud companies that support this move.
It comes at a time when Oracle has been pushing into the cloud business that helps companies save cost by renting data centers rather than owning them.
Revenue from its largest the unit, that includes its cloud services, rose 2.1 per cent to US$6.95-billion.
Total revenue rose 1.6 per cent to US$9.37-billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$9.19-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company’s net income rose to US$2.25-billion, or 72 US cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from US$2.14-billion, or 63 US cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Oracle earned 93 US cents per share, above market expectation of 86 US cents per share.
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT-Q) increased 0.8 per cent amid reports it will launch its Xbox cloud gaming service on Tuesday priced at US$1 for new users' first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony heats up.
Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, priced at US$14.99 monthly, will be able to play more than 150 games via the cloud on Xbox consoles, Android devices and PCs.
A subscriber won’t even need to buy a console to play the games, just an Android device and a supported controller.
The launch in 22 countries, including the United States and 19 European countries, marks a shift for Microsoft into cloud gaming, which removes the need for bulky hardware but requires a fast internet connection. New entrants include Google, which has struggled to build a fanbase for its Stadia service.
“We built this experience so that it requires as little bandwidth as possible,” said Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s head of cloud gaming. “We’re also working with ISPs (internet service providers) around the world to ensure a strong connection between gamers and our Azure datacenters.”
Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (AQN-T) was up 0.4 per cent after announcing it has signed a deal to buy a majority stake in a water utility in Chile for US$92.3-million.
The Oakville, Ont.-based company says the agreement would see it acquire a 53.5-per-cent stake in Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios de Los Lagos S.A. (ESSAL).
Algonquin says that due to local regulation a tender offer process will also be launched for the remaining shares of the company.
The deal will make ESSAL Algonquin’s first international water utility.
The company in Southern Chile operates 48 potable water production systems, 29 sewage plants and distribution and sewage networks covering 33 municipalities.
On the decline
U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR-N) was down 1.9 per cent after it said on Friday it expects full-year comparable sales to rise more than 13 per cent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by a surge in online grocery sales as customers cooked more at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s shares rose 4% before the opening bell.
The updated forecast for 2020 follows strong performance in the first half, and on expectations of sustained trends in food-at-home consumption, Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said.
The company also forecast full-year earnings between US$3.20 and US$3.30 per share. Analysts are expecting 2020 comparable sales of 10.15 per cent and earnings of US$2.90 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
For the second quarter ended Aug. 15, Kroger said sales at stores open for more than a year rose 14.6 per cent, beating estimates of a 10.96-per-cent rise, boosted by a jump in online sales.
On an adjusted basis, Kroger earned 73 US cents per share, beating estimates of 55 US cents per share.
With files from staff and wires