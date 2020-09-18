Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Friday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) soared in early trading in response to its reintroduction of a dividend ahead of the Denver gold conference.
After the bell on Thursday, the Toronto-based miner declared a quarterly dividend of 3 US cents per share, which Mr. Wolfson noted represents 1.3-per-cent yield, in line with senior producers (which range from 1.0-1.5 per cent).
At the same time, Kinross introduced three-year guidance, which includes expected production growth of 20 per cent to 2.9 million gold equivalent ounces (GEO) in 2023. However, capital spending is also expected to rise, exceeding the expectations of the Street.
In a research note, Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury said: " Our key takeaway from the guidance update is the confirmation of a strong FCF [free cash flow] profile; we expect 20-per-cent production growth and a declining capital profile amid strong metal prices to drive significant FCF. We forecast FCF potentially approaching $1.8-billion by 2023 based on Kinross’s capital projections and a FCF yield of 16 per cent from essentially nil in 2019. At $1,500/oz, we estimate just under $1-billion in FCF (8-per-cent yield)."
“With an improving FCF profile, strong execution, and one of the most inexpensive senior producers at 0.7 times NAV vs. senior peer average of 1.0 times, Kinross remains a top pick.”
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T) jumped after it announced that its Weichai Westport Inc. joint venture has received certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China for its 12-litre engine equipped with the HPDI 2.0 fuel system.
“WWI is now in a position to market and sell the heavy-duty natural gas engines with HPDI technology to various truck original equipment manufacturers,” the company stated.
“Following the delays introduced by COVID-19, I’m pleased to recognize the leadership of the Weichai Westport joint venture team in securing the certification from the MEE,” said David Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems.
Vancouver-based SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM-T) was higher after updating its full-year 2020 guidance following the successful completion of the merger with Alacer Gold Corp.
The company expects to produce 680,000 to 760,000 gold equivalent ounces from its four operating mines on a consolidated basis at consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $965 to $1,040 per ounce.
Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM-N) rose after Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff said on Friday it will create 12,000 jobs over the next year, including 4,000 positions in the coming six months.
Salesforce will add 4K jobs over the next 6 mos & 12K over the next year. Join our 54K employee strong Ohana defining the future of software. Salesforce is the worlds fastest growing Top 5 enterprise software company. jobs@salesforce.com @salesforcejobs https://t.co/ffzlmeHhCz— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 18, 2020
Since the COVID-19 outbreak that has forced people to stay and work from home, the company’s online business software that supports remote work and e-commerce has seen significant demand.
The software maker, which recently joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, currently employs nearly 54,000 workers globally.
In the wake of soaring more than 30 per cent on Thursday after raising US$700-million in the largest technology initial public offering ever on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Montreal payments-processing company Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-T) continued to rise in early trading on Friday.
Nuvei stock, which is quoted in Canadian and U.S. dollars, opened at C$45.25 and US$34 Thursday as it began trading on an “if, as and when issued” basis just before formal launch. That’s more than 30 per cent higher than its US$26 issue price. The stock closed at C$45.05, giving Nuvei a market capitalization of C$5.7-billion – and making it one of Canada’s most valuable publicly traded technology companies.
It also cemented chief executive officer and founder Philip Fayer’s status as Canada’s newest billionaire, with a stake worth C$1.5-billion.
- Sean Silcoff
On the decline
Oracle Corp. (ORCL-N) declined after The U.S. Commerce Department said it will issue an order Friday that will bar people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok starting on September 20.
Commerce officials said the ban on new U.S. downloads of TikTok could be still rescinded by President Donald Trump before it takes effect late Sunday as TikTok owner ByteDance races to clinch an agreement over the fate of its U.S. operations.
ByteDance has been talks with Oracle Corp and others to create a new company, TikTok Global, that aims to address U.S. concerns about the security of its users' data. ByteDance still needs Trump’s approval to stave off a U.S. ban.
With files from Brenda Bouw, staff and wires