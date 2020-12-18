Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Friday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
The Weston family says it is selling some of its shares to George Weston Ltd. (WN-T) and Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) in an internal reorganization.
Both companies were flat in early trading.
The sale by Galen Weston will leave him as controlling shareholder of bakery and real estate company George Weston Ltd., with 52.8 per cent of the outstanding shares.
The companies say after the deal, George Weston Ltd. will have 52.6 per cent of the outstanding shares of the Loblaw grocery store and drug store company.
The deal, which is technically with an entity owned by Galen Weston, gives the two companies a 97 per cent discount on the average purchase price of the shares.
The companies say Galen Weston has no plans to sell any additional shares outside the Weston family.
The announcement says the shares will change hands after the markets close on Dec. 21.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) rose as its grand entrance into the S&P 500 is preceded by a huge trade, with an unprecedented US$80-billion of the electric car maker’s stock changing hands by the end of the session on Friday.
Elon Musk’s Tesla on Monday will become the most valuable company ever admitted to Wall Street’s main benchmark, accounting for over 1 per cent of the index. The electric car maker’s shares have surged about 60 per cent since mid-November, when its debut in the S&P 500 was announced.
Tesla’s addition to the S&P 500 forced index-tracking funds to buy over US$80-billion worth of Tesla shares by the end of Friday’s session so their portfolios correctly reflect the index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Those funds will simultaneously have to sell other S&P 500 constituents’ shares worth the same amount.
“Index managers will need to sell a large position across the other S&P 500 constituents in order to fund the addition of TSLA, which could lead to substantial impact across the entire index,” Virtu ITG Canada’s head of index research, Ivan Cajic, wrote in a report this week.
See also: Tesla heads to the S&P after meteoric rise and some investors want more
On the decline
Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-T) dropped on Friday in the wake of the release of in-line third-quarter 2021 financial results.
The Waterloo, Ont.-based firm’s quarterly software-and-services revenues are gradually returning to prepandemic levels as the company doubles down on its efforts to be a key component of the growing market for processing data in sensor-filled cars.
In early December, BlackBerry struck a deal to partner with Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-services division to co-develop IVY (the Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform), which could help automakers read and process data from vehicle sensors to find ways to improve the driving experience.
If successful, the software could become a significant new revenue stream by building upon BlackBerry’s QNX connected-car operating system. Between the IVY announcement on Dec. 1 and Thursday’s market close, BlackBerry shares jumped nearly 40 per cent.
Chief executive officer John Chen told analysts on a conference call Thursday evening that the market opportunity for IVY could be “very large,” with the potential to become a platform for a full ecosystem of in-car apps and services. BlackBerry would maintain all of IVY’s customer relationships, he said, but Amazon would share in revenues. “This type of agreement is rare,” he said.
He added that he expects BlackBerry IVY to begin appearing in 2023 vehicle models.
- Josh O’Kane
See also: Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Moderna Inc. (MRNA-Q) fell despite U.S. President Donald Trump saying in a tweet its vaccine had been approved and would ship immediately, although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has made no public announcement yet regarding its decision.
A panel of outside FDA advisers met to discuss Moderna’s vaccine on Thursday and an agency decision was expected as soon as Friday.
“Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately,” Mr. Trump said in a post on Twitter. Representatives for the FDA could not be immediately reached for comment.
Tech major Microsoft Corp. (MSFT-Q) lost ground after saying on Thursday it found malicious software in its systems related to a massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week, adding a top technology target to a growing list of attacked government agencies.
The Redmond, Washington company is a user of Orion, the widely deployed networking management software from SolarWinds Corp which was used in the suspected Russian attacks on vital U.S. agencies and others.
Microsoft also had its own products leveraged to attack victims, said people familiar with the matter. The U.S. National Security Agency issued a rare “cybersecurity advisory” Thursday detailing how certain Microsoft Azure cloud services may have been compromised by hackers and directing users to lock down their systems.
“Like other SolarWinds customers, we have been actively looking for indicators of this actor and can confirm that we detected malicious Solar Winds binaries in our environment, which we isolated and removed,” a Microsoft spokesperson said, adding that the company had found “no indications that our systems were used to attack others.”
U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp. (FDX-N) on Thursday said quarterly profit almost doubled after rate hikes and spiking volume helped lower the cost of delivering pandemic-fueled e-commerce purchases to residential addresses.
Shares in the Memphis-based company, which have almost doubled in value over that last 12 months, fell on Friday as executives warned that the new wave of COVID-19 cases increases economic uncertainty.
Fiscal second quarter adjusted net income at FedEx jumped to US$1.30-billion, or US$4.83 per share, from US$660-million, or US$2.51 per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 19 per cent to US$20.6-billion.
Analysts expected earnings of US$4.01 per share and revenue of US$19.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
FedEx and rival United Parcel Service have added a variety of surcharges and raised prices to shelter profits as they grapple with unprecedented volumes from the pandemic, and lately, the traditional holiday shipping peak.
Shares of UPS (UPS-N) also declined.
U.S. health insurer Centene Corp. (CNC-N) fell on Friday as it forecast 2021 adjusted profit that missed Wall Street estimates, after it said membership in its Obamacare business fell short of expectations.
The company expects adjusted 2021 profit between US$5 and US$5.30 per share, missing estimates of US$5.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Total revenues are likely to be between US$114.1-billion and US$116.1-billion, Centene said, while it expected a health benefits ratio, which is the amount spent on medical claims compared to the income from premiums, of around 86.6 per cent to 87.2 per cent.
Last month, the St. Louis, Missouri-based company had warned of continuing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unlike some rivals, including Humana Inc which sees a boost to its 2021 profit from strong growth in its Medicare Advantage health plans.
With files from staff and wires