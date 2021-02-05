Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Friday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
OpenText Corp. (OTEX-T) rose in the wake of reporting better-than-anticipated quarterly results after the bell on Thursday.
The Waterloo, Ont.-based software firm reported revenue of US$856-million, up 11 per cent year-over-year and easily exceeding the Street’s US$818-million projection. Open Text’s adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share rose 14 per cent to US$361-million and 95 US cents, also topping the consensus US$327-million and 83 US cents.
In a research note, RBC Dominion Securities’ Paul Treiber said: ““We see attractive risk-reward on the shares, considering: 1) expected value creation through acquisitions; 2) organic growth expectations appear achievable; and 3) valuation is below Canadian software consolidators.”
See also: Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) was up after it beat expectations even as its profit and revenue in its most recent quarter fell compared with a year earlier.
The maker of aircraft landing gear says it earned $8.5-million or 24 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $8.7-million or 24 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $150.3-million, down from $157.3-million a year earlier.
The company says defence sales rose 21.1 per cent to $101.8-million in the quarter compared with $84.1-million a year earlier, while civil sales fell 33.7 per cent to $48.5-million compared with $73.2-million.
On an adjusted basis, Heroux-Devtek says it earned 26 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 24 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 16 cents per share and $140 million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
In a research note, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Mona Nazir said: “RX does it once again. While we did not think that there would be any negative surprises baked into quarterly results, financial performance certainly surprised to the upside with defence growth driving the beat. We believe management’s two-pronged strategy 1) pivoting the business to the defence sector, and 2) reining in costs, is yielding stronger than anticipated results. Net/net although a significant amount of uncertainty and fear surrounds the Aerospace sector, for investors looking to re-enter the space HRX is a clear stand out, having demonstrated strength of its business model throughout the year. We believe the stock should be up on today’s results.”
Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) jumped after a Greek energy ministry official said it will sign a revised contract covering the group’s mining operations in the north of the country.
Eldorado’s projects in northern Greece have repeatedly stalled over licensing delays and environmental concerns.
Vancouver-based Eldorado has been in talks with the Greek government on a revised investment plan that would secure higher royalties from mining development and new jobs.
Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and Eldorado’s CEO George Burns will sign the revised deal at a ceremony in Athens later on Friday, the official said, without giving details.
Greece’s conservative government has pledged to unblock foreign investment to lift an economy that shrank by a quarter during a decade-long financial crisis, and help recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.
Indigo Books and Music Inc. (IDG-T) saw gains after saying its net profit grew nearly 19 per cent in its latest quarter despite facing the impact from forced store closures during a key part of the year.
The Toronto-based retailer reported a third-quarter profit of $30.7-million for the three months ended Dec. 26, up from a profit of $25.8-million in the same quarter a year earlier.
Indigo says its profit for the quarter amounted to $1.09 per diluted share, up from a profit of 94 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $365.4-million, down five per cent from $383.7-million.
Indigo says revenue growth in the first seven weeks of the quarter provided some cushion but not enough to fully compensate for government-mandated closures in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The company says e-commerce revenue grew 92 per cent as it enhanced omnichannel capabilities, including click-and-collect, curbside pickup and Instacart that blunted some of the effects of mandated reclosures.
“These results are a testament to the demonstrated resilience of our teams and a deep affinity for our brand, achieved against massive disruption from mandated shutdowns and store limitations during the most important six weeks of our year,” stated CEO Heather Reisman.
“These shutdowns created a particularly uneven playing field in Ontario with ‘essential’ retailers selling all non-essential items, a practice disallowed by other provinces.”
Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-T), a Montreal-based electronic payment processing company, soared after releasing preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results that exceeded expectations before the bell.
It projects revenue between US$114-million and US$118-million for the quarter, an increase of more than 40 per cent year-over-year, and US$373-million and US$377 million for the full year, up for than 50 per cent.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in between US$50-million and US$52-million in the fourth quarter, an increase of more than 50 per cent, and US$162-million and US$164-million for the full year, a jump of more than 80 per cent.
Ford Motor Co. (F-N) rose after it more than doubled the amount of money it plans to invest on electric and autonomous vehicles, to US$29-billion, even as it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of US$2.8-billion.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said the global semiconductor chip shortage could lead to a 10-per-cent to 20-per-cent loss in first-quarter production, resulting in a potential hit to operating earnings of US$1-billion to US$2.5-billion. But its shares gained as the fourth-quarter operating results and 2021 profit forecast were above Wall Street’s expectations.
“If EVs continue to quickly gain favor, especially with commercial customers, we want to be clear that we will not cede ground to anyone,” Chief Financial Officer John Lawler told reporters on a conference call.
Ford said it was “doubling down” on connected electric vehicles and said it will invest US$22-billion in electrification through 2025, nearly twice what it had previously committed to EVs. Ford also said it would invest US$7-billion in self-driving, or autonomous, technology development over 10 years through 2025 – US$5-billion of that from 2021 forward.
“We are accelerating all our plans,” Chief Executive Jim Farley said, including increasing battery capacity and adding more electric vehicles in its future portfolio.
He said on a conference call with analysts that the US$22-billion investment does not include potential investment in battery production, whether through at Ford itself or via a joint venture. He added that Ford will have more announcements soon around its EV partnerships.
Image-sharing company Pinterest Inc. (PINS-N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, benefiting from strong user growth and heavy advertising by e-commerce retailers during the holiday season.
Shares of the company jumped as its first-quarter sales growth forecast of a rise in the low 70-per-cent range also beat Wall Street expectations of 56-per-cent growth.
Ad spending has rebounded from a slump during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic as retailers turn to the web to attract home-bound customers, boosting revenues of companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc.
The shift to virtual interactions has also increased engagement on social media platforms, with Pinterest’s monthly active users jumping 37 per cent to 459 million in the fourth quarter.
“We welcomed over 100 million additional monthly active users to Pinterest in 2020, more than any other year in our history,” Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Ben Silbermann said in a statement.
Estee Lauder Cos Inc. (EL-N) on Friday reported a surprise rise in second-quarter sales and handily beat profit estimates, as the M.A.C brand owner benefited from a strong demand for its premium skin-care products and fragrances in China.
Shares of the New York-based company, whose skin-care segment posted a 28-per-cent growth on higher demand for its La Mer and Clinique labels, were up. The stock gained 29 per cent in 2020.
A sustained strong demand for skin-care products, including serums and moisturizers, from customers keeping up their self-care routine has helped Estee Lauder offset the impact of weak demand for traditional make-up items such as foundation and lipsticks.
“The powerful engines of skin care, fragrance, Asia/Pacific, travel retail in Asia, and global online fueled our performance despite the increasing complexity of the pandemic,” Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda said.
Sales in its Asia-Pacific market rose 35 per cent in the second quarter, boosted by a robust demand during Tmall’s Singles’ Day shopping event in China, helping Estee Lauder post its first growth in overall revenue since the onset of the pandemic.
Excluding items, Estee Lauder earned US$2.61 per share, much higher than analysts’ estimate of US$1.69.
The company, however, forecast third-quarter net sales to grow between 13 per cent and 14 per cent as makeup sales drag, while analysts on average estimate net sales to rise about 15.3 per cent to US$3.86-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD-Q) rose after it forecast its 2021 results above Wall Street estimates after posting a 26-per-cent rise in fourth-quarter 2020 revenue, driven by sales of its antiviral drug, remdesivir, which is used to treat COVID-19 patients.
Gilead said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect its sales, including its treatments for hepatitis C and HIV, due to fewer people going to their doctors. It expects a gradual recovery in underlying market dynamics starting the second quarter of this year.
Remdesivir, which is sold under the brand name Veklury, brought in US$1.9-billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, above analysts’ estimates of US$1.34-billion. Excluding Veklury, Gilead said its quarterly sales fell 7 per cent.
The company said remdesivir continues to be a critical tool during the COVID-19 pandemic, forecasting 2021 sales of up to US$3-billion for the drug.
Gilead Chief Medical Officer Merdad Parsey said that unlike current COVID-19 vaccines and some other drugs, remdesivir does not target the spike proteins of the coronavirus, which are altered in some recently-identified, more transmissible variants of the virus.
On the decline
Snap Inc. (SNAP-N), owner of popular photo-messaging app Snapchat, was lower after warning on Thursday that upcoming privacy changes by Apple Inc could hurt Snap’s ad business although user growth and revenue beat analysts’ fourth-quarter estimates.
Apple’s planned changes, to ask iPhone users for consent to track their data for personalized ads, could present a “risk” to advertiser demand, Snap said, but added it was unclear how that could affect business in the long-run.
“The disruption to ad targeting caused by the iOS 14 privacy changes will clearly be a worry for Snap, which has been steadily growing its armory of ad formats and advertisers,” said Tom Johnson, chief transformation officer at ad agency Mindshare Worldwide.
Snap’s larger tech rival Facebook Inc has been waging a public fight against Apple’s changes, accusing the iPhone maker of anticompetitive behavior and hurting the social media company’s ad-targeting business.
During an earnings call with analysts, Snap Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman struck a different tone, saying that Snap shares Apple’s philosophy on protecting users’ privacy.
“We admire Apple and believe they are trying to do the right thing for customers,” Gorman said, adding Snap is well prepared to guide advertisers through the iOS changes.
Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON-Q) forecast a lower-than-expected quarterly core earnings on Thursday as it grapples with logistics issues following a surge in demand for its exercise bikes and treadmills during the pandemic, sending its shares down.
Peloton has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of coronavirus-led restrictions in the United States as more people bought the company’s workout equipment and subscribed to its exercise videos to stay fit during the pandemic.
However, it has also become a target of customer ire for failing to deliver workout equipment on time due to supply chain disruptions caused by the health crisis.
“We remain inventory constrained with longer than acceptable wait times for the delivery of our products,” Peloton said.
To address the situation, Peloton plans to invest US$100-million in air freight and expedited ocean freight over the next six months. Those costs and higher research spending are expected to hurt its core earnings in the quarter.
The company said it was expecting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of US$10-million in the third quarter, well below analysts’ estimates of US$65.32-million, according to Refinitiv data.
Peloton’s operating expenses in the latest quarter also surged 41.5 per cent to US$366-million.
Still, the company beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year sales forecast.
See also: Keep an eye on these stocks ahead of a return to normalcy
A day after its shares jumped over 7 per cent on better-than-anticipated quarterly results, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL-Q) was down after it said on Friday it was cooperating with the U.S. consumer watchdog regarding a civil investigation demand relating to its app Venmo’s alleged unauthorized fund transfers and collections processes.
The demand from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was made last month, the digital payment processor said in a regulatory filing.
Venmo is a popular mobile app for person-to-person payments in the United States. It competes with apps like Cash, which is run by payments processor Square Inc.
In the fourth quarter, Venmo, which has been part of PayPal since 2013, processed about US$47-billion in total payments volume, up 60 per cent from last year.
With files from staff and wires