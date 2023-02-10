A look at North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Shares of pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) rose despite posting a quarterly loss from a year-ago profit as it took a $2.5-billion hit from higher cost of capital related to its gas transmission reporting unit.

U.S. refinery outages, a global glut of high-sulphur fuel oil and the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases that flooded the market with heavy sour barrels weakened demand for Western Canada Select crude.

Enbridge, a leading transporter of crude oil and natural gas in North America, delivered 3.1 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) on its Mainline system, slightly higher than the 3 million bpd delivered a year ago.

The Calgary-based firm posted a loss of $1.07-billion, or 53 cents, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $1.84-billion, or 91 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 63 cents per share, missing analysts’ average expectation of 73 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Fortis Inc. (FTS-T) was up in the wake of reporting a fourth-quarter profit of $370-million, up from $328-million a year earlier.

The gas and power utility says the profit for the quarter amounted to 77 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 69 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2021.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.17-billion, up from $2.58-billion.

On an adjusted basis, Fortis says it earned 72 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 63 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 71 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

In its outlook, Fortis announced a five-year capital plan to spend $22.3-billion. It says the growth will help support its dividend growth guidance for between four and six per cent annually through 2027.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) increased after saying its earnings for the latest quarter were $179-million, more than double its $86-million a year earlier as the company says it expects its earnings for the full fiscal year to make a meaningful recovery.

The Montreal-based company says earnings per diluted share for its third quarter ended Dec. 31 were 43 cents, up from 21 cents in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was $4.6-billion, up 17.6 per cent from $3.8-billion a year earlier.

Saputo says the uptick in revenues reflects pricing initiatives across all its sectors, higher prices in the U.S. sector, and higher international dairy prices.

The company says its earnings were negatively impacted by restructuring costs of $27-million as part of its previously announced consolidation initiatives.

The company recently announced major changes to its operations, including permanently closing three facilities in the U.S., building a new packaging facility and expanding its string cheese operations.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL-Q) rose as it forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023.

Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket, but PayPal’s customers continue to spend largely undeterred by decades-high inflation.

Even so, the company’s upbeat forecast comes alongside its previously announced commitment of lowering expenses in the backdrop of its key e-commerce segment feeling the pinch of a slowdown.

“The rate of e-commerce growth in our core markets has decelerated. Inflationary pressures have affected discretionary consumer spending and post-COVID spending patterns are still evolving,” acting finance chief Gabrielle Rabinovitch said in a call with analysts.

In a divergence from prior quarters, PayPal said it will not provide a forecast for full-year revenue growth.

“They don’t want to call out a revenue number at this point because of the macro uncertainty, they don’t want to put themselves in a box,” D.A. Davidson analyst Chris Brendler told Reuters.

Mr. Schulman joined PayPal in 2014 to lead the company, after its separation from eBay the following year.

“Dan’s had notable success in growing PayPal materially over the years, however the change may remove an overhang for some investors given recent/post-pandemic volatility,” Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller said in a note.

Shares in PayPal have lost about 66 per cent of their value since 2021, through the stock’s last close.

Last week, PayPal said it will lay off 7 per cent of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees.

PayPal said it expects full-year adjusted profit of roughly US$4.87 on a per share basis. Analysts on average had expected US$4.75 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

PayPal earned a profit of US$1.24 per share on an adjusted basis in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analyst estimates of US$1.20 per share.

Its revenue rose 9 per cent on an FX-neutral basis to US$7.4-billion.

On the decline

Magna International Inc. (MG-T) dropped after it reported a nearly 80-per-cent slump in its quarterly profit that missed estimates, as the Canadian auto parts maker struggled with higher engineering costs in its electrification and self-driving businesses.

The company’s fall in profit comes amid ongoing chip shortages and rising raw materials costs that have battered big auto parts and technology suppliers during 2022.

This also comes at a time when auto suppliers are vying to meet the requirements of automakers shifting to electric vehicles, with Magna in December agreeing to buy Veoneer Active Safety for US$1.53-billion to bolster its portfolio of self-driving technology.

Magna said on Friday “operating inefficiencies” at a facility in Europe were a drag on its fourth-quarter results. Auto suppliers struggled last year due to a volatile schedule at the continent’s automakers, in part due to an energy crisis.

Magna, which makes parts such as body structures, chassis and powertrain for automakers including Ford Motor and Volkswagen, warned last month its profits would not meet its earlier expectations because of a number of issues including higher-than-expected warranty costs, lower sales and provisions for bills that customers might not pay.

The Aurora, Ontario-based company reported adjusted net income of 91 US cents per share, missing analysts’ expectations of US$1.06, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue increased 5 per cent to US$9.57-billion for the quarter, compared with analysts’ expectations of US$9.51-billion.

In a research note, Raymond James’ Michael Glen said: “As we have monitored reporting among Magna’s auto parts peers through 4Q we have generally seen conservative guidance, which is to be expected given what has been a challenging three years in the industry. But we were certainly NOT expecting anything close to the guidance Magna provided this morning, and we represent an extremely tough print for investors to digest.”

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) dipped after it announced Thursday that it has completed a transformation plan delivering $340-million in annualized savings since February 2020, but said it still incurred a $67.2-million net loss in its most recent quarter.

The plan involved an extensive restructuring and several rounds of layoffs and facility closures over the last three years as it contended with shifting COVID-19 measures and grappled with aligning supply and demand.

The Edmonton company’s goal was to reach profitability based on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by the end of 2022.

The company behind brands like Daily Special, Drift, Greybeard and San Rafael achieved that feat with an adjusted EBITDA of $1.4-million in its second quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $7.4 million in its first quarter and $7.1-million in the same period a year ago.

“We are thrilled with where we are, but I would say this is absolutely not the finish line,” said Miguel Martin, Aurora’s chief executive, on a call with analysts.

Aurora and others in the sector are still contending with an illicit cannabis market that has a significant hold on consumers and grappling with a mismatch between the industry’s once-lofty sales expectations and the volumes that have materialized instead.

These pressures contributed to their $67.2-million net loss, compared with a net loss of $75.1-million for the same period in the prior year.

Aurora attributed the smaller loss between the two periods to foreign exchange gains, lower operating expenses and a drop in property, plant and equipment charges.

However, its net revenues were still under pressure during the period ended Dec. 31. They totalled $61.7-million compared with $60.6-million a year before.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT-Q) shares plummeted on Friday after a bleak forecast fueled worries that the company will have to cut prices and sacrifice profit to avoid being a distant second to rival Uber (UBER-N) in the North American ride-sharing market.

Both the companies have been locked in a battle for market share coming off the pandemic lows, with the latest earnings showing Uber’s larger scale and pricing power was allowing it to capitalize on the resurgence at its rival’s expense.

“Rideshare is now approaching full recovery in the United States, but Lyft is not,” said J.P. Morgan analysts, who were among the 13 who slashed their price targets on the stock.

Lyft shares were set for their worst day on record, if premarket losses hold. The company was set to lose $2 billion in market value and nearly all of its stock price gains this year.

Lyft provided a first-quarter profit and revenue forecast on Thursday that was below market expectations, a stark contrast to Uber’s strong profit forecast and better-than-expected earnings.

“This outlook continues the recent trend of Lyft growing slower than the broader rideshare market ... placing a greater spotlight on Lyft’s scale and platform breadth relative to Uber,” Canaccord Genuity analysts said.

Driver supply at Lyft rebounded in the fourth quarter to levels seen in 2019 before the pandemic, while driver supply at Uber was at a record high.

The improving driver supply will, however, mean that Lyft will see lesser surge pricing in the first quarter, company executives said.

The company also had to lower prices in January after Uber dropped its fuel surcharge earlier that month, while analysts said Lyft’s larger presence on the West Coast also weighed as many technology companies there have not returned to office.

“Lyft is making the difficult trade off to lower price in order to help conversion and prevent further share loss to Uber,” Needham analysts said.

“Despite the constructive commentary on demand, we do not assume volume will be able to offset lower prices.”

Ford Motor Co. (F-N) has cut its stake in struggling EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN-Q) to 1.15 per cent, a week after the Detroit automaker reported a fall in profit and predicted a tough year ahead.

Shares of Rivian were down in Friday trading.

Ford, which wrote down the value of its Rivian investment by US$7.4-billion in 2022, has been paring down its stake amid production struggles at the Irvine, California-based company.

The U.S. car maker, which is set to pour billions into its electrification strategy, held a 11.4-per-cent stake in Rivian at the end of 2021.

The new stake, disclosed in a Wednesday filing, comes a week after Reuters reported Rivian’s plans to lay off 6 per cent of its staff to cut costs amid falling cash reserves on the back of mounting economic worries.

Rivian shares also had a bleak 2022, losing about 82 per cent of their value.

The company, which has been losing money on every vehicle it builds, narrowly missed its full-year production target of 25,000 units last year as it dealt with supply-chain disruptions.

With files from staff and wires