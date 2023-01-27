A look at North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

American Express Co. (AXP-N) forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimate on Friday, as the U.S. credit card company banked on expectations that its largely well-off customers will continue to spend despite broader economic uncertainty.

Even as decades-high inflation pressures household budgets, American Express has remained so far insulated from feeling a dent as the company’s affluent customer base refused to dial down on their spending.

Shares of American Express soared in early Friday trading.

AmEx forecast 2023 net revenue growth between 15 per cent and 17 per cent and earnings per share of US$11 to US$11.40. Analysts on average had expected US$10.55 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The results came shortly after rivals Visa (V-N) and Mastercard (MA-N) warned that their revenue growth would slow through this year as the pandemic-driven pent-up travel demand begins to ebb.

Even so, American Express Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell told Reuters that the company continues to remain optimistic about travel recovery going forward.

“We had a very strong quarter with travel across borders and national travel and feel really good about the trends there.”

Still, the change in economic forecast and a worsening operating environment for lenders prompted the New York-based firm to stockpile more rainy-day funds.

The typically strong holiday season saw AmEx’s customers showing a scant response to inflationary pressures, and instead, splurge on gifts, travel, and entertainment, helping sustain card member spending volumes..

AmEx reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$2.07 per share for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, missing analysts estimates of US$2.22 per share.

Net income fell 9 per cent to US$1.57-billion, while the company’s total revenue increased 17 per cent to US$14.18-billion in the quarter.

Despite a further decline in revenue, shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T) were higher following premarket release of its first-quarter 2023 financial results, which saw better-than-expected earnings.

The Toronto-based network management services provider saw consolidated revenue fall 64.6 per cent year-over-year to $38.2-million, below the Street’s expectation of $44.6-million. Net revenue of $9.8-million was also lower the anticipated ($10.6-million), however an adjusted earnings per share loss of 3 cents was a penny better than projected.

“Real Matters reported a sequential gross revenue decline of 34.4 per cent,” said ATB Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner. “The Company’s U.S. Appraisal segment declined by 64.4 per cent year-over-year, and its U.S. Title segment decreased 85.4 per cent year-over-year. The Company launched three lenders in U.S. Appraisal, two lenders in U.S. Title, and two lenders in Canada. The Company’s results continued to deteriorate this quarter, and Real Matters continued to limit losses by rationalizing operations in line with the market. We believe investors will be satisfied with the Company’s ability to preserve its healthy balance sheet, and they should be encouraged by the recent decline in mortgage rates and uptick in mortgage activity.”

On the decline

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) was lower on news its set to France’s TotalEnergies an extra 6.65-per-cent stake in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership and associated sales and logistics agreements for $312-million .

Teck announced last year that it would sell its 21.- per-cent stake in Fort Hills to Suncor Energy Inc., the third partner in the project, for about $1-billion.

However, TotalEnergies EP Canada says it has exercised its pre-emption right to acquire an additional portion in the project.

The deal brings the company’s stake in Fort Hills to 31.23 per cent. Suncor will own the rest.

French company TotalEnergies announced in September 2022 its plan to exit the Canadian oilsands by spinning off TotalEnergies EP Canada in 2023.

It says the acquisition of an additional interest in Fort Hills helps build TotalEnergies EP Canada for the future.

Chevron Corp. (CVX-N) pulled back on Friday after it posted a record US$36.5-billion profit for 2022 that was more than double year-earlier earnings but fell shy of Wall Street estimates, undercut by an asset writedowns and a retreat in oil and gas prices.

The second largest U.S. oil producer’s adjusted net profit for 2022 beat by about US$10-billion its previous record set in 2011. But US$1.1-billion in writedowns in its international oil and gas operations in the fourth quarter left earnings short of forecasts for adjusted net profit of US$37.2-billion.

Chevron’s numbers kick off what promises to be nosebleed level earnings for global energy suppliers. High prices from strong demand and shortages since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine position Western energy firms to show a combined $200 billion profit for the year, according to analysts.

Industry earnings already have put energy stocks at the top of market returns as companies lift their payouts to shareholders. The latest figures could stir fresh calls for windfall taxes.

The White House on Wednesday protested against Chevron’s decision to triple the budget to buy back its own stock from future earnings - now at US$75-billion over an undisclosed period. Biden’s administration say companies should invest more in ways to lower prices for consumers.

Investors reacted by boosting Chevron shares by almost 5 per cent on Thursday, to US$187.79, up 44 per cent in the last 52-weeks.

Chevron last year paid US$26-billion in dividends and buybacks to shareholders and invested US$15.7-billion. Chevron says it is raising capital expenditure to US$17-billion in 2023, two thirds of it in the United States, where output is up 4%.

For 2022, Chevron’s free cash flow, a closely watched measure of operating efficiency, was up by US$15-billion from the previous year.

A more than 20 per cent return on capital employed, or how much the company makes for every dollar invested in the business, “shows that our focus on capital efficiency is delivering results,” said Chief Executive Michael Wirth in a statement.

In the final quarter, Chevron posted adjusted earnings of US$7.9-billion, or US$4.09 per share, up 61 per cent from a year ago.

The earnings surge over the full year came despite weaker overall production, led by a 7-per-cent decline in international output due to the end of concessions in Thailand and Indonesia.

Intel Corp. (INTC-Q) stumped Wall Street with a dismal first-quarter outlook, triggering a rout in shares of chipmakers on Friday and prompting some analysts to raise concerns about its cash position in a semiconductor downturn.

The company’s shares were down in Friday trading after Intel predicted a surprise loss for the period and provided a revenue forecast that was below estimates by US$3-billion.

Intel supplier KLA Corp. (KLAC-Q) fell after its own dismal forecast, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD-Q), Nvidia (NVDA-Q), Applied Materials (AMAT-Q) and Qualcomm (QCOM-Q) also lost ground.

The projections put Intel on track for some of its worst results on record and underscore the challenges facing Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger due to a post-pandemic slump in PC demand and slowing growth in the data center business.

“No words can portray or explain the historic collapse of Intel,” said Hans Mosesmann, analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, who was among the 16 analysts who cut their price targets on the stock.

Once the dominant player in both PC and data center markets, the company has been steadily losing share to rivals such as AMD, which has used contract chipmakers such as Taiwan-based TSMC to make chips that outpace Intel’s technology.

Some analysts said that puts Intel at a disadvantage even when the data center market bottoms out, expected in the second half of 2022, as it would have lost even more share by then.

“AMD’s Genoa and Bergamo chips have a strong price-performance advantage compared to Intel’s Sapphire Rapids processors, which should drive further AMD share gains,” said Matt Wegner, analyst at YipitData.

Intel’s results are also expected to sharply reduce the cash flow available to the company at a time when the CEO is trying to revive the business by expanding contract manufacturing and building new factories in the United States and Europe.

“It is now clear why Intel needs to cut so much cost as the company’s original plans prove to be fantasy,” Bernstein analysts said.

With files from staff and wires