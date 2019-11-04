Market movers: Stocks that saw action on Monday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-T), formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, increased 1.3 per cent after raising its full-year revenue and earnings expectations with its third-quarter financial results before the bell.
The company now expects revenue range of US$8.475–$8.625-billion, rising from US$8.40–$8.60-billion. Its EBITDA projection increased to US$3.50–$3.60-billion from US$3.425–$3.575-billion.
“In the third quarter, Bausch Health delivered another strong quarter with both reported and organic revenue growth, demonstrating that our efforts to grow our core businesses are continuing to gain traction. In addition to organic revenue growth in both the Bausch + Lomb/International and Salix segments due to higher revenues in several of our durable, established brands, such as XIFAXAN, BioTrue ONEday and Bausch + Lomb ULTRA, our performance was also strengthened by the success of newer products, such as LUMIFY and Thermage FLX,” said CEO Joseph Papa. “Additionally, we are excited by the potential we see from the early days of the launch of DUOBRII, the newest product in our dermatology portfolio.”
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) was up 4.3 per cent after it reported third-quarter revenue of $104.9-million after the bell on Friday, rising from $96.1-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $101.7-million.
Profit was $40.7-million or 61 cents per share versus $34.4-million or 50 cents a year earlier. The expectation was 56 cents per share.
On the decline
Cannabis company Aphria Inc. (APHA-T) erased early gains and sat down 1.2 per cent after announcing it has doubled its production capacity after receiving a cultivation licence from Health Canada for Aphria Diamond, its second Leamington, Ont., greenhouse facility.
Combined with the Company’s Aphria One facility and its subsidiary Broken Coast Cannabis, the company now has more than 2,400,000 square feet of cultivation space capable of reaching a total annualized production capacity of 255,000 kilograms, Aphria said in a release.
Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI-T) slipped 3 per cent on Monday after saying it has agreed to be taken private by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $2.63-billion.
Pattern Energy shareholders will receive $26.75 per share as per the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.
The enterprise value of the deal is about $6.1-billion.
Under Armour Inc. (UAA-N) fell almost 19 per cent after cutting its forecast for annual revenue for a second straight time, adding to its troubles after the sportswear maker disclosed a federal probe related to its accounting practices.
The drop comes a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was being investigated for shifting sales from quarter to quarter to appear financially healthier.
The company, however, defended its accounting practices and disclosures, while adding that it has been cooperating with the investigators since 2017.
Under Armour’s forecast cut comes at a time when it has been struggling to grow in the United States where it faces competition from Nike Inc, Lululemon Athletica and Adidas.
McDonald’s Corp. (MCD-N) lost 2.6 per cent after the fast-food giant dismissed Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy.
In an e-mail to employees, Mr. Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.
“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” Mr. Easterbrook said.
McDonald’s board of directors voted on Mr. Easterbrook’s departure on Friday after conducting a thorough review. Details of Mr. Easterbrook’s separation package will be released on Monday in a federal filing, according to a company spokesperson. Mr. Easterbrook was CEO since 2015.
With files from staff and wires