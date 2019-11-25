Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T) jumped 8.3 per cent in early trading on Monday with the premarket announcement that it is set to be acquired by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T) in an all-stock deal worth $4.9-billion, that sees one of the industry’s best-performing gold companies buy a turnaround artist.
Toronto-based Kirkland is paying 0.4343 Kirkland shares for each Detour share, a 24-per-cent premium to Friday’s closing price.
The transaction sees Kirkland, which already has mines in Ontario and Australia, add another major asset in a safe jurisdiction.
Shares of Kirkland Lake were down over 12 per cent.
- Niall McGee
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD-Q) was up 2.7 per cent after Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW-N) announced it is acquiring the rival discount brokerage for US$26-billion in an all-stock deal that creates a financial service behemoth with US$5-trillion in assets.
The terms of the deal announced Monday will pay TD Ameritrade shareholders 1.0837 Schwab shares for each Ameritrade share they own.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T), which is Canada’s second-largest lender by assets, owns 43 per cent of TD Ameritrade, and will swap its shares for a 13.4-per-cent stake in Schwab. As a major shareholder, TD supported the transaction, by which Schwab agreed to pay a 17-per-cent premium to Ameritrade’s average share price over 30 days ending Nov. 20. TD’s voting stake in Schwab will be capped at 9.9 per cent.
Shares of TD were 0.2 per cent higher, while Charles Schwab slipped 1.2 per cent.
- James Bradshaw
Tiffany & Company (TIF-N) increased 5.8 per cent after French luxury goods group LVMH said on Monday it has reached a definitive agreement to buy the U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany & Co in a US$16.2-billion deal. T
The $135-per share cash deal will boost LVMH’s smallest business, the jewellery and watch division that is already home to Bulgari and Tag Heuer, help it expand in one of the fastest-growing industry sections and grow its U.S. presence.
It will have challenges to overcome too, as spending patterns shift and Chinese shoppers retreat from the United States to buy more at home, one of the side effects of a Beijing-Washington trade war that has weighed on Tiffany.
EBay Inc. (EBAY-Q) rose 3.1 per cent after announcing before the bell it will sell its ticketing unit, StubHub, for US$4.05-billion to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd in an all-cash deal, the companies said on Monday.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.
Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) increased 2.5 per cent after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk indicated in a tweet on Sunday that the carmaker received 200,000 orders for its electric pickup truck within three days of launch.
200k— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019
Mr. Musk, who has been regularly tweeting about the Cybertruck’s features since its launch late Thursday, has also been updating his followers with the number of orders the company has received.
In an earlier tweet, Mr. Musk said the company had received 146,000 orders for Cybertruck, and tweeted again on Sunday saying “200K” - an apparent reference to the number of orders.
The company’s website shows that an immediate payment of $100 is required to reserve an order for the Cybertruck, which has a starting price of $39,900 (£31,098.99).
Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) was 4 per cent higher after saying it is delaying the completion of the final phase of its Moncton campus, after a disappointing fourth quarter where sales declined 34 per cent compared to the preceding quarter.
Organigram’s sharp drop in quarterly revenue – $16.3-million in Q4, down from $24.8-million in Q3– is in line with company guidance released earlier in the month. The company said it sold $20-million worth of product, but took a $3.7-million “provision for product returns and pricing adjustments.”
- Mark Rendell
General Electric Co. (GE-N) rose 0.2 per cent after naming Carolina Dybeck Happe, currently finance chief at shipper AP Moller-Maersk as its chief financial officer, the latest in a slew of management changes aimed at stabilizing the U.S. industrial conglomerate.
Ms. Happe will start in early 2020 and replaces Jamie Miller, whose departure was announced earlier this year as new Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp seeks to simplify and revive operations after booking billions of dollars in losses.
The company has been struggling with the fallout of a series of poor long-term financial bets, driving its share price as low as $6.4 last December from highs above $50 in 2000.
On the decline
Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER-N) slid 3.1 per cent on the heels of being stripped of its license to carry paying passengers in London on Monday for the second time in just over two years, pending an appeal, over a “pattern of failures” on safety and security.
Unauthorized drivers were able to upload their photos to others’ accounts so that, on over 14,000 trips, a driver other than the advertised one picked up passengers, the regulator Transport for London (TfL) said.
Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (CWEB-T) fell 8 per cent after it announced it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to buy 5 million units of the company at $13.25 each for proceeds of $66.25-million.
Each unit includes one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable for 2 years at exercise price of $16.50 per warrant share.
Net proceeds will be used “primarily to fund the company’s business development and for general working capital purposes.”
With files from staff and wires