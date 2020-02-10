Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T) rose over 2.5 per cent in early trading on Monday after beating analysts’ estimates for quarterly results as the popularity of fried chicken sandwiches at Popeyes more than made up for an underwhelming performance at Burger King and Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons aims to ‘refocus’ in year ahead after 2019 performance disappoints
Same-store sales at Popeyes jumped 34.4 per cent, surging past expectation of a 12.34-per-cent growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Popeyes brought back its hugely popular chicken sandwich last November, months after its launch in August led to shortages at many of its outlets and triggered a “chicken war” with Chick-fil-A on social media among diners.
The strong demand also prompted rival McDonald’s Corp to test its own chicken sandwich at some of its chains.
However, Tim Hortons remained a weak spot.
The coffee chain has struggled to attract diners amid intense competition from Starbucks Corp, Dunkin’ and other third-wave coffee shops.
L Brands Inc. (LB-N) climbed 2.8 per cent after a report the retailer was nearing a deal to sell Victoria’s Secret to New York-based private-equity firm Sycamore Partners.
CNBC said Sunday the parent company of the troubled lingerie label could announce a transaction this week,
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T) jumped 0.7 per cent after China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co. said on Friday it will take control of an Argentina lithium project known as Cauchari-Olaroz, which it has been developing with the Vancouver-based company,
The deal is expected to help Lithium Americas cut its debt and reduce exposure to recession-hit Argentina.
Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ-N) rose 4.8 per cent after Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX-N) raised its takeover offer for the PC maker to US$24 per share from US$22 per share on Monday, following several rejections of its previous buyout offer.
The latest offer comprises US$18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share, valuing the company at about US$35-billion.
The U.S. printer maker first made a US$33.5-billion cash-and-stock offer for HP, a company more than three times its size, in November. HP’s board had then rejected the offer, saying it significantly undervalued the company.
Xerox said last month it plans to nominate 11 independent candidates to HP’s board and that it had secured $24 billion in financing for the offer.
Xerox was down just over 0.1 per cent.
Shopping centers owner Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO-N) surged 53.2 per cent as it agreed to be bought by larger peer Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG-N) in a deal valued at US$3.6-billion.
Simon will buy an 80-per-cent stake in the Taubman Realty Group (TRG) Ltd Partnership, the entity through which Taubman Centers conducts its business.
Taubman family will sell about one-third of its interest in TRG and remain a 20-per-cent partner in the firm, the companies said.
Simon’s cash offer of US$52.50 represents a premium of about 51 per cent to Taubman’s closing price on Friday.
Taubman’s stock has risen nearly 23 per cent since a media report on Feb. 4 said Simon was holding deal talks with the company.
Shares of Indianapolis-based Simon were 0.1 per cent higher.
On the decline
Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) slipped 0.8 per cent as its supplier Foxconn struggled to fully resume its factories in China.
Foxconn, which is Apple’s biggest iPhone maker, won approval to resume production in the eastern central Chinsese city of Zhengzhou, but only 10 per cent of the workforce has managed to return.
But the southern city of Shenzhen rejected a company request to resume work there.
Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) fell over 18 per cent after it reported sales of $658.5-million in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 versus sales of $734.2-million in the quarter a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $842-million in the more recent quarter.
Profit was $35.6-million versus a loss of $47.6-million a year earlier, the company said. Diluted earnings per share came in at 16 cents versus 25 cents a year ago.
Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY-N) dropped 3 per cent after experimental drugs from the U.S. pharmaceutical firm and Switzerland’s Roche failed to halt Alzheimer’s disease.
Pursuit of an Alzheimer’s remedy, which would inevitably reap drugmakers billions of dollars, has been marked by more than 100 failures, although researchers still hope to tame a condition that affects nearly 6 million Americans, more than 40 million people worldwide, and which is growing more prevalent.
The study of Roche’s gantenerumab and Eli Lilly’s solanezumab spearheaded by Washington University in St. Louis focused on rare autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease, which is caused by gene mutations that follow generations of families.
Shares of Quebec-based drug developer Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST-X) fell 34.3 per cent after it announced an investigation by an independent team of auditors is underway to examine “unexpected and inconsistent findings” that may have negatively impacted results reported in its late-stage trial, TRILOGY 1.
The trial was testing its drug CaPre, a highly purified concentrate derived from krill oil, being developed to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia, a condition that contributes to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and pancreatitis.
Mattel Inc. (MAT-Q) was down 0.2 per cent after it shut down two plants in Asia, as the toymaker reduces its manufacturing footprint to cut costs.
The company also plans to close its Mega Bloks factory in Montreal’s St-Laurent suburb in a move that will result in job losses for some 580 employees.
With files from Terry Weber, Brenda Bouw, staff and wires