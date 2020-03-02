Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Shares of Twitter Inc. (TWTR-N) were up more than 7.5 per cent in early trading on Monday following reports that hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has amassed a stake and is pushing for changes, including removal of the social media company’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey.
Twitter is one of the few U.S. technology companies headed, but not controlled, by one of its founders. It has given shareholders equal voting rights, making Dorsey, who owns only about 2 per cent of the company, vulnerable to a challenge from an activist investor such as Elliott.
Twitter shares fell last year when the company disclosed that its platform experienced glitches that hindered its ability to target ads and share data with partners. The San Francisco-based company’s reluctance to expand beyond its core platform has also left it with limited scale compared to its larger social media peers.
Deere & Co. (DE-N) rose 0.4 per cent after naming Chief Executive Officer John May chairman, effective May 1.
Mr. May replaces Samuel Allen, who is stepping down from the position, the company said in a statement.
Mr. Allen has been Deere’s chairman since 2010 and was the company’s CEO from 2009 till 2019. Mr. May was named CEO in November 2019.
China’s JD.com Inc. (JD-Q) rose 6.7 per cent after it forecast at least a 10-per-cent rise in revenue for the first quarter, after posting better-than-expected quarterly results.
JD’s forecast is in sharp contrast to that of bigger rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which warned last month that revenue would fall in the fourth quarter as the coronavirus epidemic took a toll on economic activity in China.
However, JD’s estimated revenue of at least 133 billion yuan (US$19.09-billion), according to Reuters’ calculation, fell short of analysts’ average expectation of 137.32 billion yuan.
The forecast reflects the company’s current expectations, which is subject to change in light of uncertainties related to how the coronavirus outbreak develops, JD said in a statement.
Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD-Q) was 2.7 per cent higher after it said on Monday it would buy cancer drug developer Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV-Q) for US$4.9-billion in cash.
Gilead will pay US$95.50 for each share of Forty Seven, representing a premium of 64.7 per cent to the stock’s Friday closing price.
Shares of California-based Forty Seven jumped almost 62 per cent.
On the decline
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) was down 2.3 per cent after asking the Alberta Energy Regulator for a three-year delay in the approval process for a proposed oil sands project, because of what it called the province’s continuing difficulties.
MEG’s May River project would be a significant addition to the oil sands when fully constructed, able to pump out 164,000 barrels of bitumen daily.
The proposal is just one of a number of projects either waiting on approvals or investors to begin construction.
- Justin Giovannetti
Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) was up 0.5 per cent after announcing it has exited the benefits consulting business.
Before the bell, the Toronto-based firm said HUB International (HUB), a global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, and other products and services, has purchased the business for $70-million.
The company said the business being purchased by HUB represents approximately three per cent of its overall revenue “and has margins slightly above the aggregate margins of the overall business.”
Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) dropped over 10 per cent after it announced that it received two shareholder proposals for its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders by the Robert L. Snyder Trust – 2005 Stream to increase the number of directors from six to eight, and to nominate six directors as candidates for election to the Just Energy board.
Just Energy said it "values constructive input from all of its stakeholders," and said it will "consider and evaluate the shareholder proposals."
Just Energy also said its previously announced strategic review “remains active” and it expects to announce the outcome of this review by June 30.
Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T) fell 5.5 per cent after announcing the sale of Sandbox Acquisitions, LLC and Sandbox Advertising Limited Partnership to a third-party buyer.
The aggregate payments to Alaris on closing, less the escrowed cash and earnout proceeds, equals total cash $28.5-million, the company said.
“The Sandbox sale resulted in returns much lower than Alaris had initially anticipated, following a material reduction in the initial offer of the buyer,” the company stated.
U.S. power producer CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP-N) slid 0.4 per cent after saying Monday that it had set a target to cut emissions related to its operations by 70 per cent by 2035 under its new carbon policy.
The Houston-based company also said it would cut its emissions related to natural gas usage in heating, appliances and equipment within the residential and commercial sectors by 20 per cent to 30 per cent by 2040.
Energy companies around the globe are announcing carbon emission reduction goals as investor pressure over climate change mount.
To achieve its goals, CenterPoint will focus on continuing to develop alternative fuel programs and collaborate with suppliers to lower methane emissions.
The company said it was investing in renewable forms of energy and would partner with natural gas suppliers to take steps to lower their methane emissions across the natural gas value chain.
With files from Brenda Bouw, staff and wires