Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities that made moves in both directions
On the rise
CAE Inc. (CAE-T) jumped over 7.5 per cent in early trading on Monday in the wake of announcing before the bell that it has “taken a series of flexible measures to protect its financial position in response to the COVID-19 crisis and mitigate the impact on its employees.”
The measures include temporarily suspending its common share dividend and share repurchase plan, as well temporarily laying off 2,600 of its 10,500 employees and placing another 900 employees on a reduced work week.
It also announced cost-containment measures, including salary freezes and salary reductions for staff not affected by reduced work weeks (50 per cent for the CEO and executive team, 30 per cent for vice presidents, 20 per cent for directors and managers, and 10 per cent for group leaders and employees).
ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X-T) rose 3.3 per cent after Australia’s Fortescue Metals announced it has signed a deal with the Calgary-based company’s local unit to build and operate hydrogen refuelling facilities for vehicles in Western Australia.
MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) was up almost 1 per cent after it announced, in response to the impact of the global pandemic on its business, the company has suspended its quarterly dividend that would normally have been paid in May. It has also temporarily laid off over half of its global workforce and said its leadership team has voluntarily reduced its base salaries on a temporary basis.
MTY also said capital and operational spending has been reduced to a minimum.
NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) gained 6.9 per cent after it announced it will extend the idling of nearly all bus and coach production facilities “to help ensure the safety of its employees, customers, and suppliers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
While the company said it has essentially idled production of new vehicles, it continues to complete and deliver vehicles that were at various stages of production as well as fulfill aftermarket parts orders and collect outstanding receivables. The company also said it has maintained some staff to ensure it responds to active and new procurements, supports vehicles in service, and completes essential facility maintenance.
Domtar Corp. (UFS-T) gained 3.6 per cent in the wake of announcing it will temporarily idle the operations of its Kingsport, Tenn., mill and the A62 paper machine at its Ashdown, Ark., mill for three months “in response to the unforeseeable business conditions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The temporary shutdown will reduce its uncoated freesheet paper production capacity by approximately 144,000 short tons over the three months’ period. As a result, Domtar will lay off approximately 304 employees at its Kingsport mill and 142 employees at its Ashdown mill.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on communication paper demand, with offices, businesses and schools still closed in a large part of our markets,” said president and CEO John Williams. “Given the evolving market conditions, we are taking the appropriate steps to optimize our operations, which will ensure that we remain an agile, reliable partner to our customers. We regret the impact these temporary shutdowns will have on our Kingsport and Ashdown employees and their families, and we are doing everything we can to support them during this time.”
Boeing Co suppliers Hexcel Corp. (HXL-N) and Woodward Inc. (WWD-Q) gained 2.6 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively, on Monday after calling off their planned all-stock merger as widespread travel bans to curb the coronavirus pummels demand in the aerospace sector.
The companies, which make and supply aircraft parts, had agreed to a merger in January in a US$6.4-billion deal.
“Although we are disappointed with this outcome, we are confident this is the right decision for our customers, our shareholders, and our employees,” the companies said in a joint statement.
The market rout triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic downturn has thrown a wrench into corporate deal making. Last month U.S. printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp walked away from its US$35-billion hostile cash-and-stock bid for HP Inc.
Boeing Co. (BA-N) shares jumped 5.4 per cent a day after announcing it would extend the suspension of production operations at its Washington state facilities until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The largest U.S. planemaker said on March 23 it would halt production at its Washington state twin-aisle jetliner factory as a temporary measure to help fight the outbreak of the respiratory disease. Production had been expected to resume early this week.
Boeing declined to say when production could resume. It said the actions were “being taken in light of the company’s continuing focus on the health and safety of employees, current assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in Washington state, the reliability of the supply chain and additional recommendations from government health authorities.”
On the decline
Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) dropped 9.8 per cent after revealing it’s suspending its dividend, temporarily laying off staff and cutting executive salaries as it deals with the fallout from COVID-19.
The company, which operates regional aircraft for Air Canada, says its main customer and partner has slashed its network-wide capacity in the second quarter.
It says its Air Canada Express flying has been reduced by approximately 90 per cent for April and May, resulting in significant temporary employee reductions.
The company will also suspend its dividend following its regular monthly payment to shareholders of four cents per share on April 17 in an effort to preserve cash and help strengthen its balance sheet.
Shares of Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL-N) was down 6.2 per cent after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A-N) said on Friday it has reduced its stake in the airline.
Conversely, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV-N) was up 0.8 per cent on the news.
Berkshire sold about 18 per cent of its shares in Delta and 4 per cent of its Southwest holdings last week, as the coronavirus pandemic drives the airline industry into perhaps its biggest crisis ever.
According to regulatory filings, Berkshire sold nearly 13 million Delta shares for about US$314-million and roughly 2.3 million Southwest shares for about US$74-million.
The sales were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, the filings show. Berkshire previously owned about 11.1 per cent of Delta stock and 10.4 per cent of Southwest stock, according to Refinitiv data. No reasons for the sales were given.
Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM-Q) fell 10.3 per cent on Monday, adding to their sharp declines in the past few days, as the video conferencing app battles privacy concerns and increased competition from deep-pocketed rivals.
The stock had surged to a record high in March as demand for the app skyrocketed with millions of people around the world using it for everything from school lessons to business meetings amid lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But multiple reports last week that questioned the company’s data privacy practices have spooked investors, erasing over a third of the company’s market value from its record high.
Brokerage Credit Suisse downgraded Zoom Video Communications Inc’s stock to “underperform” from “neutral.” Analysts, on average, rate the stock “hold,” according to Refinitiv data.
“While implied new customer growth may seem undemanding compared to recently disclosed 20x participant growth, we expect much of the recent surge will prove ephemeral, and/or comes from free users or education, which are very difficult to monetize,” Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.
With files from Brenda Bouw, staff and wires