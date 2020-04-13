Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities that made moves in both directions
On the rise
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV-T) was up 7.3 per cent after announcing before the bell an agreement to sell a 12.5-per-cent interest in its Glacier Gas Plant to a strategic partner for cash proceeds if $100-million.
“This transaction will fortify Advantage’s robust balance sheet during a time of unprecedented volatility and augment the Corporation’s ability to pursue strategic opportunities and execute value-generating capital projects,” the company said.
Amazon (AMZN-Q) rose 0.4 per cent after announcing Sunday it will begin to put new grocery delivery customers on a wait list and curtail shopping hours at some Whole Foods stores to prioritize orders from existing customers buying food online during the coronavirus outbreak.
Many shoppers recently seeking to purchase groceries from the Seattle-based e-commerce company found they could not place orders due to a lack of available delivery slots. Amazon said it would have to relegate all new online grocery customers to a wait list starting Monday while working on adding capacity each week.
In recent weeks, it increased the number of Whole Foods stores offering grocery pickup to more than 150 locations, up from 80 previously.
Amazon also plans to shorten some Whole Foods stores’ hours for the public so its employees can more quickly fulfill online grocery orders, the company said.
Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD-Q) rose 1.8 per cent after latest data showed an improvement in the condition of more than two-thirds of severely ill COVID-19 patients following treatment with the drugmaker’s experimental drug.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Abrahams said: “It looks like there could be possible signs of activity, though contextualizing the open-label data to draw any definitive conclusions remains challenging. We see enough here to explain why GILD is scaling up at risk but remains cautiously optimistic; the data are likely not sufficient to convince people that this could substantially end the crisis, but enough to believe there is some chance remdesivir, along with other meds in development, could play a potential role helping somewhat blunt morbidity/mortality from the disease. It looks like remdesivir still has a shot at showing a benefit in ph.IIIs, especially with the endpoints now made more sensitive, though still not an overwhelming likelihood of dramatic effects; expect upside for GILD shares with some reason for hope maintained.”
Houston-based oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co. (BKR-N) was up 0.7 per cent after it wrote down the value of its assets by US$15-billion as plunging oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic hit demand and forced oil producers to cut back drilling.
Producers have so far cut 2020 spending by about 30 per cent or US$37-billion, according to data compiled by Reuters, after a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a cut in energy demand due to the outbreak of coronavirus pushed oil prices to around $30.
“The uncertainty related to oil demand continues to have a significant impact on the investment and operating plans of our primary customers,” Baker Hughes said in a statement.
It added that the carrying value of its reporting units that supply services and equipment to producers exceeded their estimated fair value, resulting in the goodwill impairment charge.
The company said it had approved a plan that will result in restructuring, impairment, and other charges of about US$1.8-billion, of which about US$1.5-billion will be recorded in the first quarter of 2020.
EBay Inc. (EBAY-Q) was up 3.4 per cent after it appointed former Walmart Inc executive Jamie Iannone as its chief executive officer, effective April 27.
The appointment comes nearly a month after activist investor Starboard Value said it wanted eBay to appoint an outsider as permanent chief executive, after being lead by an interim CEO for months.
Scott Schenkel, the company’s chief financial officer, has been serving as interim CEO since Devin Wenig stepped down in September, citing differences with the company’s board.
Mr. Iannone, who most recently served as chief operating officer of Walmart eCommerce, previously held leadership roles at EBay from 2001 to 2009.
On the decline
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) dropped over 9 per cent after announcing before the bell it intends to file a new prospectus supplement to enable it to raise additional equity capital, generate balance sheet strength and preserve the company’s flexibility given macroeconomic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
Aurora said it is still committed to reporting modest growth in net revenue between its second and third quarters.
The company is also on track to meet targets it previously set around reductions to costs and capital expenditures, following a layoff of 500 employees and a $1 billion writedown it took in February.
It also announced its board has approved a plan to consolidate all of its outstanding common shares on a 1-for-12 basis.
The Edmonton-based cannabis company says the move will keep Aurora in compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s standards and will provide access to investors, equity capital and trading liquidity.
The consolidation plan is subject to regulatory and stock exchange approvals and comes as the company says it has $205 million in cash.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T) was 6.4 per cent lower after announcing Thursday after market close it has reduced its monthly dividend by 71 per cent to 1.5 cents per share from 5.25 cents.
Raymond James analyst Jeremy McCrea, who lowered his rating for the stock in a research note released Monday, said: “Given current market conditions, we suspected a cut of this size was likely forthcoming. Although dividend cuts are generally never viewed favorably, we believe management should be applauded in taking prudent steps to protect the balance sheet.”
Ford Motor Co. (F-N) dropped 4.3 per cent after announcing it expects to post a pre-tax loss of about US-$600 million for the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its operations, resulting in a 21-per-cent drop in vehicle sales to dealers versus the same quarter in 2019.
Only Ford’s joint ventures in China, where the coronavirus pandemic has been receding, are currently producing vehicles. The automaker said it is working on a scenario for a phased restart of its manufacturing plants beginning in the second quarter.
“However, we believe we have sufficient cash today to get us through at least the end of the third quarter with no incremental vehicle production and wholesales or financing actions,” Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone said in a statement.
As of April 9, Ford said it had about US$30-billion in cash on its balance sheet, including US$15.4-billion it borrowed last month against two existing credit lines.
Ford said any decisions on restarting its plants will be made “in cooperation with local unions, suppliers, dealers and other stakeholders.”
It said it expects its first-quarter adjusted loss before interest and taxes to be about US$600-million, compared with a profit of US$2.4-billion a year earlier.
Walt Disney Co. (DIS-N) lost 1.7 per cent after revealing it plans to furlough about 43,000 workers in Florida.
The furloughs, which are set to begin on April 19, were part of an agreement between Disney World and the Service Trades Council Union, a collection of six unions representing the 43,000 workers at the theme park resort in Florida.
“This is a decision that the union doesn’t like,” Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here Local 362, said on Saturday in a Facebook Live announcement. “However, it’s within the company’s right to lay off and furlough employees in this situation.”
With files from staff and wires