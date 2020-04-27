Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T) rose over 13 per cent in early trading after announcing a non-brokered private placement with Eric Sprott.
Before the bell, MAG said it has offered 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation controlled by Mr. Sprott, 4,528,302 common shares at a price of $13.25 each for gross proceeds of $60,000,002.
It intends to use the net proceeds to fund exploration and development of the Juanicipio Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO-N) jumped 13.1 per cent in the wake of announcing before the bell that the Houston-based company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
“After a careful and diligent review of our financial alternatives, the Board of Directors and management, along with our advisors, concluded that the best path forward for Diamond and its stakeholders is to seek chapter 11 protection. Through this process, we intend to restructure our balance sheet to achieve a more sustainable debt level to reposition the business for long-term success,” said president and CEO Marc Diamond.
U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc. (AVGO-Q) was up 0.9 per cent after offering to scrap its exclusivity deals with TV and modem makers to end an EU antitrust investigation and stave off a possible hefty fine.
Broadcom, which makes chips to power smartphones, computers and networking equipment and is a major supplier to Apple , found itself in EU competition enforcers’ crosshairs over its deals with six companies to buy chips exclusively or almost exclusively from it.
That triggered an investigation in June last year and an order to stop such deals until the end of the probe on whether such practices were aimed at squeezing out rivals.
EU regulators have warned that the use of an interim order, the first in almost two decades, could happen more frequently against tech giants due to fast-moving markets.
Broadcom has now pledged not to offer incentives to TV and modem makers to encourage them to acquire more than 50 per cent of their chips and modems from the company for their worldwide or European production.
On the decline
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T) dipped 2.3 per cent after announcing before the bell it plans to acquire Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY-T) in deal valued at $105-million.
Under the terms of the transaction, each holder of Guyana Goldfields shares will have the option to receive 60 cents in cash or 0.1195 of a Silvercorp common share for each of their shares, subject to a maximum cash consideration of $33.2-million. If all Guyana Goldfields shareholders choose to receive cash, consideration for each share will consist of 20 cents in cash and 0.0796 of a Silvercorp common share, the company stated.
Also, Silvercorp will lend Guyana Goldfields up to US$15-million with proceeds going towards operations at the Aurora underground project, as well as for certain working capital and general corporate purposes.
“This transaction will create a new globally diversified precious metals producer with the addition of Aurora to our growing asset portfolio. We believe this is a rare opportunity to leverage our underground mining expertise and strong balance sheet to unlock value for all shareholders through the development of the Aurora Underground Project as well as aggressive exploration programs in a proven gold district,” said Silvercorp chair and CEO Rui Feng.
Shares of Guyana were up 38 per cent.
Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) lost 0.9 per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported it is delaying the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month as the coronavirus pandemic has weakened global consumer demand and disrupted manufacturing across Asia.
Apple is forging ahead with plans to release four new iPhone models later this year, the report added citing sources.
The new models will be enabled with 5G connectivity that promises low response times and faster internet.
The Nikkei had reported in late March that Apple was preparing to possibly delay the launch of its first 5G iPhones.
The WSJ report on Monday added that Apple was slashing the number of handsets that it plans to make in the second half of this year by as much as 20 per cent.
Boeing Co. (BA-N) was down 1.5 per cent after its US$4.2-billion deal with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA fall apart over the weekend..
The collapse came hours after a midnight deadline on Friday expired with no agreement on how to implement a deal first aired in 2018.
Boeing accused Embraer of failing to meet conditions for closing the transaction, but Embraer said Boeing had torpedoed it because of wider financial problems it faces as a result of the coronavirus crisis and the grounding of its 737 MAX.
“Embraer believes strongly that Boeing has wrongfully terminated the (agreement,)” the Brazilian company said.
The deal between Embraer and Boeing was announced almost two years ago and the companies were in the final stages of closing it before it fell apart. Boeing was to take 80 per cent of Embraer’s commercial aviation division, which makes planes of up to 150 seats.
On Monday, Embraer’s CEO said ut has already begun an arbitration process against Boeing.
Francisco Gomes Neto declined to provide more details on the process and if it will be accompanied by a lawsuit in either a Brazilian or a U.S. court..
General Motors Co. (GM-N) was down 2.4 per cent after it said it has suspended its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and its share buybacks to save cash in the face of the coronavirus crisis that has severely hurt global automobile sales.
“We continue to enhance our liquidity to help navigate the uncertainties in the global market created by this pandemic,” said GM Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara.
GM, which has been forced to shut some production in North America along with other car makers, had earlier said it has postponed work on at least half a dozen future models to conserve cash during the pandemic.
GM as well as rivals Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp have taken steps to reopen North American vehicle manufacturing operations in early May, but the move has met with opposition from the companies’ labor union that say it is “too soon and too risky” to reopen auto plants
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN-Q) slipped 3.1 per cent after the U.S. drugmaker and France’s Sanofi SA said they would continue a late-stage trial of their arthritis drug, Kevzara, in only COVID-19 patients who are critical, and discontinued the trial for those in the “severe” group.
The companies said their decision was based on early data.
Patients were classified as “severe” if they required oxygen supplementation without mechanical or high-flow oxygenation and “critical” if they required mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygenation or required treatment in an intensive care unit.
With files from staff and wires