 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

David Leeder
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) was 7 per cent higher in early trading on Monday after announcing a US$260-million strategic investment by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T) through the purchase of newly created perpetual exchangeable Series 1 Preferred Stock of a U.S. subsidiary.

“Acquisitions are becoming increasingly attractive as fewer competing buyers are pursuing growth at the current time”, said Superior CEO Luc Desjardins. “We are excited to partner with Brookfield on the execution of our strategy. Our differentiated business platform, combined with the improved financial strength and enhanced liquidity resulting from the Brookfield Investment, positions Superior to become the leading consolidator in the U.S. propane industry, which we view as a highly opportunistic environment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Superior also announced the suspension of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Optional Share Purchase Program after payment of the May dividend, payable on June 15.

Brookfield Asset Management was up 1.4 per cent.

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD-Q) rose 1.8 per cent after a report British rival AstraZeneca has approached it about a possible merger to form one the world’s largest drug companies.

If combined, the two companies would have a market capitalization of about US$232-billion, based on Friday’s closing share prices.

A merger would also unite two drugmakers at the forefront of efforts to fight the new coronavirus but could be politically sensitive as governments seek control over potential vaccines or treatments.

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Abrahams said: “Though formal talks are reportedly not ongoing and GILD’s size and improving strategic direction under new leadership will likely create hurdles to a deal of this magnitude actually getting done, we do believe a merger could potentially provide some synergies to the two companies. Most importantly, though, we see this news as bringing to the forefront GILD’s underappreciated core HIV business, virology expertise, and emerging oncology/immunology pipeline -- all of which we believe will continue to drive steady, low-risk, long-term cash flows.”

See also: Gilead’s remdesivir could see $7-billion in annual sales on stockpiling boost: analyst

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon (AMZN-Q) shares were higher by 1.2 per cent after an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities raised his target to a new high on the Street, seeing it as a “structural winner” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After jumping 42.98 per cent in price last week, shares of Boeing Co. (BA-N) rose a further 7.7 per cent on Monday.

A surprise jump in last week’s U.S. employment data has fueled hopes of a quicker global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Airlines (AAL-Q), United Airlines (UAL-Q), Delta Air Lines (DAL-N) and Southwest Airlines (LUV-N) were up between 3.1 per cent and 6.2 per cent.

In Toronto, Air Canada (AC-T) shares were up 5.9 per cent.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) was up 4.3 per cent after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said it sold 11,095 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Tesla sold 3,635 vehicles in April, down from around 10,160 units in March, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla’s deliveries.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With files from staff and wires

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies