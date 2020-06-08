Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) was 7 per cent higher in early trading on Monday after announcing a US$260-million strategic investment by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T) through the purchase of newly created perpetual exchangeable Series 1 Preferred Stock of a U.S. subsidiary.
“Acquisitions are becoming increasingly attractive as fewer competing buyers are pursuing growth at the current time”, said Superior CEO Luc Desjardins. “We are excited to partner with Brookfield on the execution of our strategy. Our differentiated business platform, combined with the improved financial strength and enhanced liquidity resulting from the Brookfield Investment, positions Superior to become the leading consolidator in the U.S. propane industry, which we view as a highly opportunistic environment.”
Superior also announced the suspension of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Optional Share Purchase Program after payment of the May dividend, payable on June 15.
Brookfield Asset Management was up 1.4 per cent.
Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD-Q) rose 1.8 per cent after a report British rival AstraZeneca has approached it about a possible merger to form one the world’s largest drug companies.
If combined, the two companies would have a market capitalization of about US$232-billion, based on Friday’s closing share prices.
A merger would also unite two drugmakers at the forefront of efforts to fight the new coronavirus but could be politically sensitive as governments seek control over potential vaccines or treatments.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Abrahams said: “Though formal talks are reportedly not ongoing and GILD’s size and improving strategic direction under new leadership will likely create hurdles to a deal of this magnitude actually getting done, we do believe a merger could potentially provide some synergies to the two companies. Most importantly, though, we see this news as bringing to the forefront GILD’s underappreciated core HIV business, virology expertise, and emerging oncology/immunology pipeline -- all of which we believe will continue to drive steady, low-risk, long-term cash flows.”
Amazon (AMZN-Q) shares were higher by 1.2 per cent after an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities raised his target to a new high on the Street, seeing it as a “structural winner” from the COVID-19 pandemic.
After jumping 42.98 per cent in price last week, shares of Boeing Co. (BA-N) rose a further 7.7 per cent on Monday.
A surprise jump in last week’s U.S. employment data has fueled hopes of a quicker global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
American Airlines (AAL-Q), United Airlines (UAL-Q), Delta Air Lines (DAL-N) and Southwest Airlines (LUV-N) were up between 3.1 per cent and 6.2 per cent.
In Toronto, Air Canada (AC-T) shares were up 5.9 per cent.
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) was up 4.3 per cent after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said it sold 11,095 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in May.
Tesla sold 3,635 vehicles in April, down from around 10,160 units in March, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla’s deliveries.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
