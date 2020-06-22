Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Billionaire Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE-N) said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to develop a program to promote private missions to the International Space Station, sending the shares of the company up more than 12 per cent.
As part of its agreement with the Johnson Space Center, the space tourism company will identify entities keen to buy private missions and develop training packages, as well as aid in transportation, on-orbit and ground resources.
NASA is leaning heavily on private companies built around shared visions for space exploration, as it gears up for a long-term presence on the moon and prepares for a manned mission to Mars.
The space launch system, which is set to debut next year, is NASA’s ride for transporting humans from the Earth to the moon by 2024.
Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) was up 1.3 per cent ahead of its annual conference for software developers, rolling out new features in its operating systems for iPhones and iPads and possibly signaling a departure from Intel Corp’s almost 15-year run supplying Mac computer processors.
Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference comes as paid services sold through the App Store have become central to the Cupertino, California, company’s revenue growth as consumers have slowed the growth of iPhone upgrades. Apple takes a 15-per-cent to 30-per-cent cut of the sales developers make through the App Store, which is the only way to distribute software onto Apple’s mobile devices.
Those fees, and Apple’s strict app review process, have come under antitrust scrutiny in the United States and Europe, where regulators last week unveiled a formal probe into the company.
But developers still gravitate toward Apple’s platform because it is lucrative, with a user base that is willing to spend money on paid apps. The annual developer conference, being held online this year for the first time because of the novel coronavirus, is where Apple often announces access to new hardware capabilities, such as special tools for artificial intelligence and augmented reality.
On the decline
Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) was down 1.3 per cent in early trading in the wake of announcing on Friday that its board has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan agreement with AST Trust Company (Canada) as rights agent.
"The rights plan has been adopted to ensure the fair treatment of all shareholders in connection with any take-over bid for the company," it stated, adding that the move hasn't been adopted in response to any specific takeover bid "or other proposal to acquire control of Cineplex and the company is not aware of any such pending or contemplated proposals."
NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) slid 1.2 per cent despite saying its U.S. division was named as a “partner of choice” by 12 major transit agencies across America for their successful project awards through the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) low or no emission grant program.
“The 2020 low-no program selections, announced earlier this month, resulted in New Flyer’s best-ever showing as an electric bus manufacturing partner of choice,” the company stated. It said the program is administered through a competitive application process, and “exists to support the nation’s transition to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles using advanced propulsion technology, which improves air quality and migrates riders to clean and reliable mobility. Funding can be used to purchase or lease zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.”
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL-Q) was lower by over 6 per cent after it said on Sunday it plans to raise US$1.5-billion by selling shares and convertible senior notes, to improve the airline’s liquidity as it grapples with travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.
The company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offerings for general corporate purposes and to enhance its liquidity position, the airline said in a statement.
The stock and notes offerings include a 30-day option for the underwriters to purchase up to US$112.5-million of additional common shares and up to US$112.5-million of additional notes respectively, the company said.
The airline said it also intends to enter into a new US$500-million term loan facility due 2024.
Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN-N) slid 2.4 per cent after China’s customs authority said on Sunday it had suspended imports of poultry products from a plant owned by the U.S.-based meat processor that has been hit by the novel coronavirus.
The General Administration of Customs said on its website it had decided on the suspension after the company confirmed it had bat the plant, which carries the registration number of P5842.
The plant is located in Springdale, Arizona, according to a customs file of registered exporters.
China also suspended pork products from German pork processor Toennies last week following a coronavirus outbreak among hundreds of its workers.
With files from Brenda Bouw, staff and wires