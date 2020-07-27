Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
TSX-listed gold stocks jumped in early trading after the precious metal soared to its highest ever on Monday as heightened U.S.-China tensions hammered the U.S. dollar and sped up a flight to safety among investors concerned that the spat could amplify the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
Spot gold hit a record high of $1,944.73 per ounce, and was up 2.1% to $1,941.67. U.S. gold futures gained 2.1 per cent to $1,937.90 per ounce.
Silver also rallied jumping as much as 8 per cent to $24.57, its highest since August 2013.
In Toronto, Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) and Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) rose 5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively, in early trading, while Iamgold Corp. (IMG-T) and Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T) were 4.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent higher.
See also: Bought deals for junior miners skyrocket as gold nears record high
Teranga Gold Corp. (TGZ-T) jumped 3.6 per cent in the wake of the release of its preliminary feasibility study for the Sabodala-Massawa Gold Complex in Senegal on Sunday.
In a research report, Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley said: “These are the first results showing how Massawa will be incorporated into Sabodala since Teranga acquired the asset in March 2020 from Barrick for upto $480-million. The PFS shows a 16-year mine life with [life-of-mine] average production of 260,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $749/oz (384,000 ounces at $671/oz in the first years). The after-tax NPV (5%) is $1.4-billion at a gold price of $1,500/oz, slightly better than our estimate. The NPV [net present value] is above $2.2-billion at spot gold price. Production in 2020 was stated at 240,000 ounces at an AISC of $893/oz versus our estimate of 217,000 ounces at $967/oz.”
Moderna Inc. (MRNA-Q) rose 6 per cent in the wake of saying Monday it has started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial to assess its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in about 30,000 adults who do not have the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.
The trial, named COVE, is the first to be implemented under the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed that aims to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19.
The federal government is supporting Moderna’s vaccine project with nearly a billion dollars and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.
The main goal of the study will be prevention of the symptomatic COVID-19 disease, the company said.
Guelph, Ont.-based solar cell maker Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ-Q) was 3.9 per cent higher after it said on Monday it would pursue a listing of its modules and system business on either the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Science and Technology Innovation Board or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s ChiNext Market.
The company’s modules business involves the design, development, manufacturing and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules.
“Canadian Solar shareholders, as owners of the China IPO issuer, will continue to own the solar manufacturing business and benefit from its potential growth upside,” said CEO Dr. Shawn Qu in a statement.
Based on China’s IPO market, the listing process is estimated to take 18-24 months, Canadian Solar said, adding that the subsidiary will also be required to turn into a Sino-foreign joint stock company.
NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) was narrowly higher after it announced “NFI Forward,” which it describes as “a transformational initiative expected to generate more than $75-million in annualized cost savings by the end of fiscal 2022.”
The company said the target of over $75-million in annualized cost savings is expected to come primarily from the combination of the MCI and New Flyer business units and facility rationalization. It said NFI Forward is expected to deliver an 8-to-10 per cent reduction to both manufacturing overhead and general and administrative expenses.
Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T) increased 0.8 per cent in the wake of reporting a net loss of $71.3-million in its second quarter on a 55-per-cent decrease in sales from a year earlier due mainly to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Calgary-based company says the loss amounted to 45 cents per share for the three month period that ended June 30, compared with a one cent per share or $2-million increase in the second quarter of 2019.
The decrease in earnings and a 52-per-cent drop in fund flows from operations was primarily due to significantly lower commodity prices as a result of the pandemic and OPEC plus Russia price war that started in early March.
Revenues fell to $193-million from $428-million a year ago.
Vermilion was expected to report 64 cents per share in earnings or a 57 cents per share adjusted loss on $190.9-million of sales, according to markets data firm Refinitiv.
ATB Capital Markets analyst Patrick O’Rourke said: “Overall, we view the event as neutral, with production generally in-line with expectations and a cash flow beat driven by a one-time hedge monetization. There were no changes to guidance or material communications on strategy at this time, and we anticipate that the refreshed management team will begin to articulate its vision over the coming months. We continue to watch asset performance closely within the portfolio, in particular in Australia, France, and the Netherlands where updates with the quarterly release were incrementally positive, while declines in Ireland continue to be modestly greater than our expectations.”
On the decline
SNC-Lavalin (SNC-T) slid 2.3 per cent after announcing it is selling its South African resources business as part of its corporate restructuring.
The Montreal-based engineering and construction firm says it has entered into an agreement to sell the business to local management for an undisclosed price.
The South African business has around 1,800 employees and primarily services construction and site maintenance clients
SNC-Lavalin is exiting the resources business as it focuses on professional services and project management which generate consistent earnings and cash flow.
In March, it closed Valerus, a non-core, mid-stream oil and gas production and processing facilities business based in Houston.
The South African transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks and is subject to conditions including approval of the exchange control authorities of the South African Reserve Bank.
Hasbro Inc. (HAS-Q) fell after it missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly earnings and revenue on Monday, hit by production shutdowns due to coronavirus lockdowns and delays in the release of Hollywood movies linked to its action figures.
The company’s shares, which have lost over a quarter of their value this year, dropped 5.4 per cent
Sales of Hasbro’s “Scrabble,” “Jenga” and “Twister” board games have surged in recent months, as stuck-at-home families looked for entertainment, as well as ways to keep kids engaged while home from school.
In the second quarter, factory closures in the United States, Ireland and India due to lockdowns stifled supply, with Hasbro blaming the shortages for a 30-per-cent fall in net revenue in the United Sates and Canada.
This was in contrast to rival Mattel Inc, which last week reported a 2-per-cent rise in North American net sales on resurgent demand for its iconic Barbie dolls.
Hasbro said it expected production to catch up by the end of the third quarter, assuming there were no more shutdowns, and that it was still prepared for a strong holiday season.
The company also took a hit from a halt to television and movie production, with Entertainment One, the company behind “Peppa Pig” and “PJ Masks” that Hasbro bought last year for about US$4-billion, seeing a 30-per-cent drop in revenue.
Excluding items, the Hasbro earned 2 cents per share, falling well short of estimate of 23 cents.
Under Armour Inc. (UAA-N) was down 1.6 per cent after it disclosed on Monday that its top executives had received a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to an investigation about the sportswear maker’s accounting practices.
Last year, the company said it was cooperating with federal investigators in connection with a probe about whether it shifted sales from quarter to quarter to meet objectives.
While a Wells notice does not necessarily mean the recipients have violated any law, the SEC issues the letter to firms when it is planning to bring an enforcement action against them.
A filing on Monday showed that the staff of the SEC is recommending that the regulatory body file an enforcement action against the company, founder and executive chairman Kevin Plank and Chief Financial Officer David Bergman, that would allege certain violations of federal securities laws.
U.S. grocer Albertsons Cos Inc. (ACI-N) lost 6 per cent after it reported a 26.5-per-cent rise in same-store sales in its first quarter as a publicly listed company, driven by demand for home deliveries of groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s shares, which were listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June, were up about 2.
Albertsons, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the country, has benefited from a shift toward shopping for groceries online during the virus outbreak, as consumers stay indoors and cook more meals at home.
“We have accelerated our digital and e-commerce strategy to adapt to market conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Vivek Sankaran said.
The company’s stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons and others, together saw e-commerce sales more than triple during the quarter.
Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons said gross margins rose to 29.8 per cent from 28 per cent a year earlier, due to reduced inventory shrinkage and lower promotional activity.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA-Q) slid 2.2 per cent after it said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina has decided to step down from the position and will assume the role of executive chairman once a replacement is appointed.
Mr. Pessina, 79, was appointed as the CEO in 2015 following the merger between Walgreens and Alliance Boots.
Under Mr. Pessina, the company has explored several strategic partnerships and acquisitions including whether to go private following private equity interest.
“I look forward to continuing to serve the company as executive chairman, and to helping to ensure the success of the new chief executive officer in every way possible,” said Mr. Pessina.
Executive chairman James Skinner will step down, but will remain on the board, Walgreens added.
With files from Brenda Bouw, staff and wires