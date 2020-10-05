Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN-Q) jumped in early trading on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s physician said he had been treated with an intravenous dose of its dual antibody treatment.
“One of his treatments was an experimental drug from Regeneron (and) that’s showing that this could be a major component to treatments moving forward for people,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.
TC PipeLines LP (TCP-N) rose after it said on Monday top shareholder TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) offered to buy the rest of the natural gas pipelines operator in a deal that valued the company at about US$1.48-billion.
Keystone pipeline operator TC Energy owns a 23.96-per-cent stake in TC PipeLines, according to Refinitiv data.
TC PipeLines common shareholders will receive 0.650 common shares of TC Energy, representing a value of US$27.31 per share, a premium of 5.4-per-cent to TC PipeLines' Friday close.
As the general partner of TC PipeLines is an indirect subsidiary of TC Energy, a committee consisting of independent directors will be formed to review the offer, the company said.
See also: TC Energy layoffs add to oil patch woes amid low demand
MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS-T) soared in the wake of announcing an exclusive supply agreement with Germany’s STADA, a leading European consumer healthcare and generics companies.
The Toronto-based company will provide medical cannabis products to STADA, as well as manufacturing, logistics, and regulatory support. STADA will commercialize the products, initially in Germany.
In a research note, ATB Capital Markets analyst David Kideckel said: “We view the agreement as highly positive and the most significant pharmaceutical-cannabis deal to ever be executed in the industry. We believe that the agreement with STADA reinforces LABS' pharma-quality production capabilities and is a decisive step to explore the European medical cannabis market, one of the largest in the world. As we have noted before, we believe that LABS' pharma-focused global platform is a differentiator for the Company and will drive its long-term growth. At the present time, any significant revenue generated from the agreement with STADA would be upside to our estimates.”
Laval-based Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT-T) gained ground after announcing it has reduced its headcount by 25 per cent to focus on business initiatives and to accelerate profitability with less focus on long-term, asset heavy investments."
Separately, Neptune announced a distributorship agreement with a subsidiary of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC-Q) to market and distribute its products in India, Vietnam, the Caribbean Islands and Latin America.
On the decline
Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) fell after two more equity analysts on the Street downgraded its shares before the bell.
Also weighing on sentiment was Cineworld’s announcement that it will close all of its UK and U.S. movie theatres this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future as it strives to survive a coronavirus collapse in film-making and cinema-going.
The world’s second-biggest cinema chain said the reluctance of studios to push ahead with major releases such as the new James Bond film had left it no choice but to close all 536 Regal theatres in the U.S. and its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in the UK from Oct. 8.
Confirming weekend reports on the closures by Reuters and UK media, the company’s statement on Monday spelt out the scale of the job losses, which take in thousands of ancillary staff including cleaners and security as well as its own employees. It gave no indication of when cinemas might reopen.
U.S. drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY-N) was narrowly lower after it said on Monday it would buy MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK-Q) for about US$13-billion to expand its heart drugs business and reduce its dependence on cancer treatments.
Bristol Myers will pay US$225 per share in cash, a 61.2-per-cent premium to MyoKardia’s Friday closing price.
The deal follows Bristol Myers' US$74-billion acquisition of Celgene Corp last year that combined two of the world’s largest cancer drug businesses in the biggest pharmaceutical deal ever.
With the deal for Myokardia, Bristol Myers will get access to mavacamten, a drug candidate for a chronic heart disease that affects up to 200,000 people across the United States and Europe.
Shares of MyoKardia, which have nearly doubled in value this year, surged.
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG-Q) dropped after announcing an underwritten public offering of 32 million shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 16 million shares being offered by DraftKings and 16 million shares being offered by certain selling stockholders.
The Boston-based company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
With files from staff and wires