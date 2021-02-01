Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

On the rise
TSX-listed silver producers jumped on Monday after silver broke above $30 an ounce for the first time since 2013 on Monday as an army of retail traders stormed into the metal after betting billions of dollars on stocks last week, triggering risks of a multi-asset melt-up in global markets.
Organized in online forums and traded with fee-free brokers such as Robinhood, small-time investors have driven a 1,600% rally in the shares of video game retailer GameStop, scooping up assets big fund managers had bet against.
The phenomenon spilled over into silver late last week.
Spot silver leapt more than 11 per cent in London to $30.03 an ounce and was on track for its biggest one-day rise since 2008, taking gains to about 19 per cent since last Wednesday.
Stocks seeing gains included Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T), Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T).
See also: Is this a bubble or not? Three things wise investors should keep an eye on
Silver stocks next to get big boost in online forum
movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC-N) continued to rise on top of its gains of 278 per cent respectively last week, while videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (GME-N), which jumped nearly 400 per cent, was lower.
See also: To the brink and back on GameStop - Wall Street vs Reddit
Sideshow or main event? GameStop stock ride weighed as bubble warning
Canadian money managers weigh in on the latest market mayhem - and what they’re buying and selling
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) jumped higher after an equity analyst at Piper Sandler doubled his target price for its shares to a new high on the Street.
”2020 was a breakout year for TSLA, but in our view, the fireworks aren’t over ... we don’t think investors should be selling this stock,” said Alexander Potter.
Keeping an “overweight” recommendation for the electric vehicle maker, Mr. Potter hiked his target to US$1,200 from US$515. The current average target on the Street is US$577.28 according to Refinitiv data.
See also: Wall Street expects Tesla’s deliveries to rise by at least 50% in 2021
Kansas-based consumer finance company CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO-N) rose after announcing the $155-million acquisition of Toronto-based consumer financing company Flexiti Financial Inc., a provider of point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing solutions for retailers.
“After founding Flexiti, I knew this business was destined for exceptional success,” said Flexiti founder and CEO Peter Kalen. “Flexiti continues to grow at a rapid rate and this transaction will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory. I am tremendously proud of the success that Flexiti has achieved in its seven years of operations and I have no doubt we are better positioned than ever to provide great BNPL offerings to our retail partners and cardholders.”
See also: No money down: New financing companies are transforming online shopping by offering pay-later options for small purchases
Both ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM-N) and Chevron Corp. (CVX-N) were higher amid reports its chief executives held preliminary talks in early 2020 to explore combining the two largest U.S. oil producers in what would have been the biggest merger of all time, according to people familiar with the matter.
The discussions, which are no longer active, are indicative of the pressure the energy sector’s most dominant companies faced as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and crude prices plunged.
The talks between Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods and Chevron CEO Mike Wirth were serious enough for legal documents involving certain aspects of the merger discussions to be drafted, one of the sources said. The reason the talks ended could not be learned.
The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Exxon and Chevron, which have market capitalizations of US$190-billion and US$164-billion, respectively, declined to comment.
On the decline
Dorel Industries Inc. (DII.B-T) was down after announcing an increase to the purchase price for its going-private transaction.
The Montreal-based company said the purchase price from the buyer group, led by Cerberus Capital Management LP, has increased to $16 from $14.50 per share.
See also: Dorel Industries accepts Cerberus-led privatization offer
With files from staff and wires