 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Monday - and why

David Leeder
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions

On the rise

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) rose after it said on Sunday it has agreed to buy oral health care company DentaQuest for $2.47-billion.

The transaction will be financed using cash and debt, Sun Life said in a statement, adding that the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Sun Life expects the acquisition to add about $100-million to its underlying income from the U.S. in its first full-year after closing, executives said on an analyst call on Monday.

The acquisition of the U.S.’s second-largest provider of dental benefits, with 33 million members, gives Sun Life the “flexibility to maneuver” in future and make additional investments, as well as to take advantage of proposed expansions of health care funding in the U.S, the executives said.

In a research report released Monday, Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young said: “In our opinion, the acquisition is bang on strategy, helps put capital to work and is accretive to underlying EPS and ROE. That said, DentaQuest leans more toward providing dental coverage through government programs, a segment we are less familiar with, and this segment of the market could be more subject to government-related risks.”

Magna International Inc. (MG-T) was higher after announcing the termination of its merger agreement with Swedish auto-parts maker Veoneer (VNE-N).

The Aurora, Ont.-based company said it has waived its four-day matching period to make a counterproposal after Veoneer’s board determined that the competing proposal by Qualcomm Inc. is superior. Veoneer will pay a termination fee of US$110-million to Magna.

In early September, Qualcomm made a formal US$37 per share bid for Veoneer in line with the offer announced last month and above Magna’s originalUS $31.25 per share offer.

Qualcomm offered US$4.6-billion to buy Veoneer in August, an 18.4-per-cent premium to a July bid worth around US$3.8-billion by Magna that had already been accepted by Veoneer’s board.

Story continues below advertisement

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) gained after saying it has signed a deal to buy Fire Sky Energy Inc. in an agreement valued at $58-million.

Fire Sky owns assets producing more than 1,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day focused in Surge’s core area in southeast Saskatchewan.

The deal will see Surge issue 11.2 million shares and assume about $3 million in net debt.

Surge says the transaction adds highly concentrated light oil reserves, production, land and infrastructure in a core area for the company.

The deal is expected to close by Oct. 30.

Surge forecasts that following the transaction its average production next year will be 21,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Story continues below advertisement

Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) rose as it said on Saturday it had delivered a record electric cars in the third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates after Chief Executive Elon Musk asked staff to “go super hardcore” to make a quarter-end delivery push.

Tesla has weathered the chip crisis better than rivals, with its overall deliveries surging 20 per cent in the July to September period from its previous record in the second quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter-on-quarter gains. .

In China, rising exports to Europe and the introduction of a cheaper Model Y helped boost Tesla’s production, analysts said.

Mr. Musk said Tesla suffered an extremely severe parts shortage earlier in the third quarter and had urged employees to make quarter-end delivery push, Reuters reported last month, citing an internal company email.

“The end of quarter delivery wave is unusually high this time,” he said in the email.

Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles globally in the July to September quarter, up 73 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 229,242 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Story continues below advertisement

See also: Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Merck & Co. (MRK-N) continued to rise after developing an experimental antiviral pill that could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

On Friday, its shares jumped as much as 12.3 per cent and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company’s pill molnupiravir could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. Experts hailed the news as potentially a huge advance in the fight against COVID-19.

On the decline

Mississauga-based Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) slipped in the wake of the premarket announcement that it has been awarded the first phase of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contract with early collaborative contractor involvement for the Ontario Power Generation’s Clarington Corporate Campus Project.

This project will establish a new corporate headquarters within the Durham Region of Ontario.

With files from staff and wires

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies