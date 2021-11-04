A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T), the country’s largest oil and gas producer, was higher after it reported a third-quarter profit on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by a recovery in oil demand and higher output.

Calgary-based Canadian Natural also said it would boost its quarterly dividend by 25%, echoing similar moves by rival oil sands majors Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy.

Global oil prices have surged to multi-year highs in 2021 but investors are rewarding companies that spend excess cash on dividends and buybacks, rather than on production growth.

“We don’t think there would be too many companies that would want to sanction anything major (in the oil sands) today,” Canadian Natural President Tim McKay told Reuters in an interview. “We are looking at smaller expansions similar to what we have been able to do in the past.”

The company tweaked its capital allocation plan to allow for strategic acquisitions and growth spending once a $15-billion absolute debt level is achieved, but analysts said Canadian Natural was unlikely to change its overall strategy of returning cash to shareholders.

“The revision to the capital allocation plan provides management with additional flexibility in creating long-term value for shareholders but we suspect that cash returns remain the focus heading into 2022,” George Huang, an analyst at Raymond James said in a note to clients.

Canadian Natural said it remains on track to meet its full-year 2021 capital investment target of about $3.48-billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.1-billion from operations in the third quarter, or $1.77 per share, compared with estimates of $1.58, according to data provider Refinitiv IBES.

Raymond James’ George Huang said: Solid 3Q21 results were accompanied by the Company’s 22nd consecutive year of dividend increases. The rapidly strengthening balance sheet has allowed CNQ to return an additional $940-million to shareholders year-to-date through the NCIB. The revision to the capital allocation plan provides management with additional flexibility in creating long-term value for shareholders but, we suspect that cash returns remain the focus heading into 2022.”

BCE Inc. (BCE-T) was up after it reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also edged higher.

The company says its profit attributable to common shareholders totalled $757-million or 83 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $692-million or 77 cents per share a year ago.

Operating revenue totalled $5.84-billion, up from $5.79-billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, BCE says it earned 82 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 79 cents per share a year ago.

The result matched the average analyst estimate compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Toronto-based Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) soared as it raised its sales guidance for the year after handily beating expectations with third-quarter profits soaring 56 per cent as revenues hit a record high.

The toy company says it earned US$135.4-million or US$1.29 per diluted share, up from US$86.8-million or 83 US cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits were US$132.6-million or US$1.26 per share, compared with US$95.1-million or 91 US cents per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30 were US$714.5-million, up 25 per cent from US$571.6-million in the prior year.

Spin Master was expected to report 88 US cents per share in adjusted profits on US$609.2 million of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The company expects total revenue to increase slightly above 20 per cent from last year, up from its August forecast for mid-teen growth.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T) was higher after saying it is reassessing its plant protein investments as it reported a third-quarter profit of $44.5-million.

CEO Michael McCain says the company is seeing a marked slowdown in the plant-based protein category performance which may suggest systemic change in the extremely high growth rates expected by the industry.

He says that given the performance, the company is conducting a review which will either affirm or adjust its strategies and investment thesis going forward.

Maple Leaf says its profit for the quarter amounted to 36 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $66-million or 54 cents per share in the same quarter last year, when it saw gains in non-cash fair value changes in biological assets and derivative contracts.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf earned 36 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 17 cents per share a year ago.

Sales totalled $1.18-billion, up from $1.06-billion in the same quarter last year. Meat protein group sales rose to $1.15-billion compared with $1.01-billion a year ago, while plant protein group sales fell to $48 million compared with $51.4-million a year ago.

Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) saw large gains after reporting a substantial increase in its third-quarter results with net income surging from last year and nearly doubling its 2019 profits.

The Ontario-based restaurant company says it earned $13.2-million or 23 cents per diluted share in the quarter, up from $5.2-million or nine cents per share a year earlier and $6.7-million or 11 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted profits reached $27.6-million or 47 cents per diluted share, up from $16.1-million or 28 cents per share in the prior year quarter and $19.5-million or 31 cents per share in the 2019 period.

Total system sales for the the three months ended Sept. 26 grew 23.3 per cent from a year ago to $834.2-million and up 48.5 per cent from the second quarter.

But they were down four per cent from the 2019 quarter as the number of restaurants decreased to 1,284 from 1,355 last year and 1,375 two years ago.

Recipe Unlimited operates and franchises restaurant brands including Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, The Keg, St-Hubert, Montana’s and Kelsey’s. The company sold its Milestones restaurant brand on Sept. 26.

“We are encouraged by our third-quarter results and the enthusiastic return of guests to our restaurants,” stated CEO Frank Hennessey, who noted strong earnings despite dining room closures at the start of the quarter.

E-commerce sales increased 16.9 per cent to $134.1-million compared with the prior year while retail and catering sales were up 8.2 per cent to $93.4-million.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) increased in response to reporting record cash flow and net earnings of $361.1-million in the third quarter of 2021.

The Calgary-based company says it earned $1.10 per diluted share in the quarter, compared with $4.8-million or two cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020.

The company reported revenues of $1.2-billion, up 134 per cent year-over-year.

The increase came as Tourmaline’s natural gas production rose 52 per cent from the same quarter in 2020, and oil production rose 58 per cent year-over-year.

The company says its current production is ranging between 485,000 to 490,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Tourmaline says it achieved record quarterly cash flow of $761.3-million in the third quarter.

In a research note, Desjardins Securities analyst Justin Bouchard said: “When it comes to shareholder returns, there is more than one way to skin a cat. But with TOU, you know what you’re getting—special dividends (and tactical share buybacks). Regardless of the approach taken, the important point for TOU shareholders is that they are front and centre when it comes time to divide the spoils. 3Q21 results were impressive and we expect that 4Q21 will be even more so. This leads to an inevitable conclusion—more special dividends are forthcoming.”

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T) soared with the premarket release of third-quarter results that blew past expectations on the Street.

Sales of US$802-million were higher than the consensus forecast of US$720-million, leading to an adjusted earnings per share beat (80 US cents versus 52 US cents).

“For the second quarter in a row, adjusted operating margin was well above the company’s target,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li. “This was 21.5 per cent, a sequential improvement from 20 per cent and above management’s target of 18 per cent. Outperformance came from stronger-than-expected activewear sales and gross margins. In terms of outlook, management believes the recovery from the pandemic continues to progress well in North America, driving positive POS trends compared with pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019. While supply chain tightness in certain areas and rising inflationary pressures are creating headwinds across the industry, management believes GIL’s relative positioning is strong given its vertically integrated manufacturing platform. Combined with recent pricing actions implemented in 4Q, this gives management confidence it is well-positioned to manage through current inflationary pressures, achieve its margin target and gain market share.”

Miner Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) rose as it reported on Thursday an 18-per-cent drop in third-quarter profit from the second, weighed down by weaker gold and copper prices.

Bullion prices have dipped from the record highs hit at the start of the coronavirus crisis as vaccinations and a reopening of the global economy dimmed its appeal, while copper prices have retreated from their 2021 highs on weak Chinese demand.

Barrick’s realized gold price fell 2.7 per cent to US$1,771 per ounce in the quarter, while it dropped nearly 13 per cent to US$3.98 per pound for copper from the second.

The company said its gold all-in sustaining costs, an industry metric that reflects total costs associated with production, fell 4.8 per cent to US$1,034 per ounce, while that of copper fell 5.1 USper cent to $2.6 per pound.

Gold production rose 4.9 per cent to 1.09 million ounces in the quarter from the second, while copper output increased 4.16% to 100 million pounds.

Adjusted earnings fell to US$419-million, or 24 US cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from US$513-million, or 29 US cents per share, in the second quarter.

That beat analysts’ average estimate of 23 US cents, according to Refinitiv IBES.

U.S.-listed shares of the company have fallen 17 per cent so far this year, compared with a more than 6-per-cent drop in gold prices.

On the decline

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) saw losses after senior executives said on Thursday they were bracing for more COVID-19 related uncertainties in their fastest-growing market of Asia after a resurgence of the virus and lockdowns in the region weighed on their quarterly earnings.

Canada’s two biggest life insurance companies have been targeting expansion in the region, which has been their growth engine in many past quarters. But waves of COVID-19 that have hit different countries at different times and repeated lockdowns have increased claims and weighed on business growth.

“What we have experienced in Asia from time to time is that there is the resurgence of COVID and the containment measures do come back and have an impact on volumes,” Anil Wadhwani, chief executive of Manulife’s Asian business, said on an analyst call on Thursday. “We don’t believe that the recovery is going to be immediate.”

Manulife’s core profit from Asia fell almost 5 per cent due to pandemic-related challenges in Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, but growth in asset management and Canada earnings helped drive a 4.5-per-cent increase in company-wide profit.

Smaller rival Sun Life paid out almost $87-million in total claims related to COVID-19 this quarter, bringing payments since the pandemic began to about $700-million, Sun Life’s Chief Executive Kevin Strain told Reuters.

Death claims related to COVID-19 in Indonesia, the Philippines and India contributed to a 12-per-cent reduction in underlying earnings for Asia in the third quarter from a year earlier for Sun Life.

Its U.S. business also came under some pressure from the pandemic, with the three months through September the worst for death claims related to COVID-19 for working-age people, Mr. Strain said.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-T) dropped as it reported a loss of US$59.1 -million in its latest quarter as its revenue nearly tripled compared with a year ago.

Lightspeed shares crushed on sales forecast, wiping out more than $5-billion in market cap

The Montreal-based company says the loss amounted to 43 US cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of US$19.5-million or 20 IS cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled US$133.2-million, up from US$45.5-million a year ago, pushed higher by organic growth and acquisitions.

Subscription revenue rose to US$59.4-million compared with US$25.6-million a year ago, while transaction-based revenue climbed to US$65-million compared with US$15.5-million last year. Hardware and other revenue rose to US$8.8-million, up from US$4.4-million a year ago.

Lightspeed says its adjusted loss for the quarter amounted to eight cents per share compared with an adjusted loss of five cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 9 US cents per share and US$123.5-million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

ATB Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner said: “The Company gave revenue guidance of $140.0-million to $145.0-million for Q3/FY22, just below consensus of $145.4-million. Revenue guidance for FY2022 was raised to $520.0-million to $535.0-million, up from $510.0-million to $530.0-million as of the previous quarter. The Company reported gross margin of 48.8 per cent, lower than its Q2/FY21 gross margin of 60.6 per cent, attributable to lower margins on payments, which was widely expected and well communicated. The beat on consensus estimates and the Company’s guidance was roughly 8.0 per cent, lower than the blowout results in the last two quarters. Given the recent weakness in the stock, we expect the market reaction to Q2/FY22 results to be muted, and would recommend investors take advantage of share price weakness.”

Québecor Inc. (QBR.B-T) dipped with the premarket release of largely in-line third-quarter results before the bell.

Consolidated revenue of $1.15-billion and adjusted EBITDA of $529-million both matched the Street’s forecast ($1.14-million and $521-million, respectively). Adjusted earnings per share came in at 73 cents, topping the consensus estimated by 3 cents.

“Earlier this morning, QBR reported results which were in line with expectations on both the financial and subscriber fronts,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome Dubreuil. “The strong performance in media offset lower-than-expected margins in telecommunications. We continue to believe that the stock is attractively priced at this level given the decent growth we expect and the optionality on the out-of-Québec expansion.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.