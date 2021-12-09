A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Empire Co. Ltd. (EMP.A-T) was higher on Thursday after announcing before the bell it earned $175.4-million in its latest quarter, up from $161.4-million in the same quarter last year, helped by a nearly five per cent increase in sales.

The Sobeys parent company says its profit amounted to 66 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Oct. 30, up from 60 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales in what was the company’s second quarter totalled $7.32-billion, up from $6.98 billion.

Empire says the growth was due to its acquisition of the Longo’s supermarket chain earlier this year and higher fuel sales, as well as the expansion of its Farm Boy banner and Voila online grocery service in Ontario and its FreshCo banner in Western Canada.

The gains were offset by a stabilization of shopper behaviour as COVID-19 restrictions were eased across the country.

Same-store sales grew 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago, while sale store sales, excluding fuel, fell 1.3 per cent.

Despite capping off its financial year by posting a 23.6-per-cent drop in fourth-quarter profits, Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T) jumped as higher resin costs passed on to customers and an extra week of business helped raise revenues.

The Montreal-based packaging and printing company says its net earnings attributable to shareholders was $39.2-million or 45 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from a profit of $51.3-million or 59 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter was $775.8-million, up 18.3 per cent from $655.7-million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company said it earned $70.6-million or 81 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $72.4-million or 84 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Analysts on average had expected Transcontinental to report an adjusted profit of 73 cents per share on $705.4-million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

For the full year, the company earned $130.6-million or $1.50 per diluted share on $2.64-billion of revenues, compared with a profit of $131.7-million or $1.51 per diluted share on $2.57-billion of revenues in the prior fiscal year.

“Excluding the significant negative impact of the rise in the price of resin, the reduction in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the exchange rate variation, our three sectors delivered excellent operating performance,” Francois Olivier said on his final day as chief executive before he retires.

Peter Brues becomes president and CEO on Friday.

Transcontinental said its results include $3.7-million from the federal wage subsidy in the quarter and $29.5-million for the full year, down from $14.5-million and $58.5-million, respectively, a year earlier.

After its shares dropped in price by 40.4 per cent on Wednesday following the release of a scathing report from U.S. short seller Spruce Point Capital Management, Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-Q, NVEI-T) rebounded.

Before the bell, an equity analyst at BMO Nesbitt Burns raised its stock to a “outperform” recommendation from “market perform,” suggesting the Montreal-based payment processor should be enticing for growth at a reasonable price-oriented investors.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T) closed higher on news it lost more than $1-million per day last quarter as it began to ramp up operations, but says business is growing steadily despite a persistent pandemic.

The three-month period marked the eight straight quarter of losses as Transat struggled to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, which has hobbled the global airline sector amid travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Chief executive Annick Guerard said winter “will see the continuation of our return to more significant volumes,” but that she remains “cautious” amid evolving coronavirus variants.

She said the impact of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 “will not last long,” noting that bookings have picked up even in the last few days as preliminary data has suggested it may not be as severe as initially feared.

Transat’s payroll dipped to 750 employees at the height of the pandemic, but now stands at 2,000. Guerard said she expects the workforce to reach 3,500 within a year.

“2022 will be a demanding year, no doubt, and we have a lot on our plate,” she said Thursday on a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the company’s results.

Higher bookings meant cash burn decreased to $15-million per month last quarter from $20-million per month in the previous quarter, chief financial officer Patrick Bui said.

In Transat’s fourth quarter, its net loss attributable to shareholders totalled $121.3-million or $3.21 per diluted share compared with a loss of $238.1-million or $6.31 per diluted share a year ago.

Quarterly revenue was $62.8-million, up from $28.4-million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Transat said it lost $3.14 per share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $4.14 per share a year ago. The figure fell short of the average analyst estimate for a loss of $2.47 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Montreal-based Transat also announced Jean-Yves Leblanc and Louis-Marie Beaulieu have said they will step down from the company’s board of directors at the end of this year.

Former TVA Group and Quebecor Media Group CEO Julie Tremblay and former Bombardier executive Daniel Desjardins have been appointed to fill the vacancies, effective Jan. 1.

Toronto-based electricity and gas provider Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-X) was higher when it said on Thursday it expects to recover about US$147.5-million in costs from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) related to a deep freeze in the state in February.

Grid operator ERCOT filed its costs calculation on Dec. 7 with the Texas utility commission and were subject to a 15-day verification period, the company said in a statement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had signed a House bill providing a mechanism for recovery of certain costs incurred by various parties during the extreme weather event, which sent electricity prices soaring and utilities scrambling to meet a surge in heating demand.

Recently, the PUC of Texas adopted rules to increase coordination between the natural gas and electricity industries to avoid blackouts and other energy emergencies like last winter’s February freeze.

U.S. drugstore operator CVS Health Corp. (CVS-N) gained after it issued its adjusted earnings forecast for 2022, which were largely below estimates.

The company expects 2022 full-year adjusted profit between US$8.10 and US$8.30 per share, the midpoint of which was below analysts’ estimates of US$8.24.

The drugstore chain has seen its profit weighed down by higher medical costs in its Aetna insurance businesses due to the pandemic.

However, last month, CVS said it expected volatile medical costs in its health insurance unit to stabilize after the COVID-19 crisis drove them up this year.

CVS raised its current-year adjusted profit forecast to be at least US$8.00 per share from prior guidance of US$7.90 to US$8.00.

On the decline

Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) slipped after revealing plans to acquire Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR-X) for $1.8-billion, one of the highest prices ever paid in the gold industry for a development company that has no proven reserves of gold in the ground.

Toronto-based Kinross said in a release it had reached a friendly arrangement with Great Bear to acquire it for $29 a share in cash and stock for Great Bear, a 26.5-per-cent premium compared to Great Bear’s closing price on Wednesday on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday that Kinross and Great Bear were in talks and that a takeover transaction was imminent.

Vancouver-based Great Bear has been one of the best-performing junior gold companies in the world over the past few years, owing to spectacular drilling results at its Dixie gold project at Red Lake, in Northwestern Ontario. Some analysts have speculated that Dixie could contain as much as 20 million ounces of gold, which would put it on par with some of Canada’s biggest gold mines.

Kinross is Canada’s second biggest gold company by production with annual output of more than two million ounces. The Great Bear acquisition would help the company reduce its exposure to geopolitically dicey Russia and West Africa, and increase its exposure to Canada, one of the safest mining jurisdictions.

- Niall McGee

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) fell despite announcing a 25-per-cent increase in its annual dividend.

The trucking and logistics company said late Wednesday that the annual dividend will increase to 60 cents per common share from 48 cents, and will continue to be paid monthly.

The company also said it expects revenue for 2022 to be in the $1.6-billion to $1.7-billion range, not including potential acquisitions. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1.75-million, according to S&P Capital IQ. “We base this expectation on the continued economic recovery and stable consumer spending,” the company stated. It also expects operating income before depreciation and amortization will be in the $260-million range.

It also said the board approved a net capital budget of $70-million for 2022.

In a research note, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin said: “We are taking a neutral view (positive bias) on MTL’s 2022 Business Plan reflecting a largely in line guide, with our positive bias stemming from the meaningful dividend hike. Management noted that excess liquidity will be used to pursue M&A ... Overall, we view the update as reaffirming solid underlying business trends, which we view as consistent with our base case estimates. Continue to see opportunity in the shares at current levels.”

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T) was down after it announced late Wednesday it has priced an offering of $2-billion aggregate principal amount of 5.0-per-cent fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due 2081.

The net proceeds of approximately $1.98-billion will be used fund a portion of its acquisition of 3,500-megahertz range spectrum licences that it was awarded earlier this year.

GameStop Corp. (GME-N) fell after the video game retailer said it was issued a subpoena by the U.S. securities regulator back in August for documents on an investigation into its share trading activity.

GameStop was one of the companies whose shares hogged the limelight in this year’s meme-stock frenzy, which was led by day traders and fueled by chatter on social media platforms such as Reddit.

“We are in the process of producing the documents and have been and intend to continue cooperating fully with the SEC Staff regarding this matter,” GameStop said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, adding that the inquiry was not expected to have an adverse impact on the company.

GameStop’s shares were down after having gained more than nine times so far this year.

On an adjusted basis, the company lost US$1.39 per share in the third quarter ended Oct. 30, compared with estimates of a loss of 52 US cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

GameStop’s business model, which was suffering even before the pandemic hit, was further impacted by the COVID-19 lockdowns, with the company shutting down hundreds of brick-and-mortar stores.

The company has since then tried to take advantage of the pandemic-fueled demand for online shopping by trying to sell its consoles and games online.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL-Q) was lower on news it is planning to reduce international flights next summer due to a delay from Boeing Co. (BA-N) in delivering new 787 Dreamliners, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

The no.1 U.S. airline, which expected to benefit from the reopening of transatlantic travel, will not fly to Edinburgh, Shannon in Ireland or Hong Kong next summer, the memo said.

Frequency of flights to Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney will also be reduced.

Transatlantic routes - the most lucrative long-haul market -accounted for up to 17 per cent of 2019 passenger revenues for all the major U.S. carriers.

Deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner, which has faced manufacturing delays, are expected to resume by April 1 at the earliest, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the development.

“Without these widebodies, we simply won’t be able to fly as much internationally as we had planned next summer, or as we did in summer 2019,” the carrier’s chief revenue officer said in the memo.

“We deeply regret the impact to our customers as we work through the process to resume deliveries of new 787s,” Boeing said in an emailed statement.

The 787 Dreamliner is important for the Chicago-based planemaker’s rebound from the pandemic as well as a safety scandal caused by two fatal crashes.

United Airlines Holdings Inc, another Boeing customer, said “we are working closely with Boeing to understand how the delivery delays may affect our schedule.”

With files from Brenda Bouw, staff and wires