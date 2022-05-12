On the rise

Shares of Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) were higher on Thursday after raised its dividend by 25 per cent as it reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The retailer said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.625 per share, up from $1.30 per share.

Canadian Tire reported net income attributable to shareholders of $182.1-million or $3.03 per diluted share, up from $151.8-million or $2.47 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended April 2 totalled $3.84-billion, up from $3.32-billion in the same quarter last year.

Comparable sales at its Canadian Tire retail business grew 4.5 per cent, while its Mark’s banner saw comparable sales gain 17.1 per cent. Comparable sales at its Sport Chek stores gained 10.2 per cent.

On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire said it earned $3.06 per diluted share, up from a normalized profit of $2.57 per diluted share a year ago.

In a research note, Desjardins Securities equity analyst Chris Li said: “Despite lapping strong year-ago same-store sales and revenue, we believe the strong results reflect CTC’s multi-category assortment and omnichannel customer, and data-centric positioning which has enabled it to gain market share. ... We believe the current valuation has largely priced in macro risks. Better macro visibility is needed for the shares to rerate.”

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN-Q) on Wednesday after the bell reaffirmed its annual production forecast of 25,000 units, saying ongoing supply chain disruptions and material costs prevented the electric vehicle maker from reaching its original target of 50,000 vehicles.

The Irvine, California-based company’s shares rose on Thursday.

“We remain focused on ramping production throughout 2022. We believe that the supply chain constraints will continue to be the limiting factor of our production,” Rivian said in a letter to shareholders, adding that it would be able to double its annual output absent supply constraints.

Rivian had halved its 2022 forecast in March as it struggled to secure the chips needed to make its R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and electric delivery van for Amazon.

Investors have been disappointed with the company’s progress, and Rivian shares came under growing pressure this week as the company’s post-IPO lockup period expired. Ford Motor Co sold eight million Rivian shares for US$124-million, a Tuesday filing showed.

At around US$18.5-billion, Rivian’s market valuation has plummeted since it went public in November. The company is now valued roughly in line with the US$17-billion it holds in cash and cash equivalents.

That made Rivian a potential acquisition target by Amazon, its second-largest shareholder, “or a traditional automaker looking for a bolt-on EV acquisition,” CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson said.

Rivian, which currently operates a single plant in Illinois, is planning to invest US$5-billion to build a new production plant in Georgia. A company spokeswoman last week said Rivian aimed to open that plant in late 2024, but Rivian on Wednesday said it was looking at a 2025 launch date.

Rivian said it had enough cash on hand to open the Georgia factory. That was a “big plus,” said Redburn analyst Charles Coldicott, adding that analysts had expected the company to raise additional capital in 2024.

Rivian is one of several EV startups facing a crowded field of competitors, including market leader Tesla Inc. Other large, incumbent automakers have pledged billions in investments on new technology and EV plants.

Rivian delivered 1,227 vehicles in the first quarter, up from 909 units in the previous quarter.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of US$95-million, below analysts’ estimates of US$130.5-million, according to Refinitiv data.

Its net loss widened to US$1.59-billion from US$414 million a year earlier.

On the decline

Canada’s biggest life insurers, Manulife Financial (MFC-T) and Sun Life Financial (SLF-T) were lower after they reported core earnings fell from a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their Asian earnings, with Manulife also missing estimates.

Manulife reported core earnings of $1.5-billion, or 77 cents a share, in the three months ended March 31, down from $1.6-billion, or 82 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings to remain flat.

Underlying profit at Sun Life was $843-million, or $1.44 a share, in the three months ended March 31, down from $850-million, or $1.45, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.41 a share.

Manulife attributed the decline in its profit to “the rapid and unprecedented resurgence of COVID-19 (that) disrupted new business activities in multiple markets in Asia.” Profit from the region fell 5.8 per cent, offsetting 20-per-cent growth at home.

A 31-per-cent decline in Sun Life’s U.S. earnings, due higher health and death claims, and a 4-per-cent decrease in Asia, driven by lower sales in Hong Kong driven by COVID-19 restrictions were behind the drop in Sun Life’s profit.

Sun Life has paid more than $1-billion COVID-related claims, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Strain, said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Despite recent volatility in markets, both companies reported higher profits from their wealth and asset management units. Sun Life’s rose 12 per cent from a year ago, while Manulife’s increased nearly 4 per cebt. Both saw growth in assets under management.

On Manulife, Scotia Capital analyst Meny Grauman said: “Coming into the quarter we highlighted that the shares’ year-to-date outperformance made this name vulnerable heading into what was expected to be a challenging quarter. Well the reality is that Manulife’s performance this quarter did come under pressure, but the silver lining is that there is nothing in these numbers that is terribly surprising or likely to particularly weigh on expectations.”

On Sun Life, Mr. Grauman said: “Sun Life reported a first quarter result that delivered largely as advertised .... The bottom line is that there is nothing in this result that should drive a massive upward revision in estimates, however a 14.0-per-cent core ROE [return on equity] despite some significant headwinds suggests to us that the recent underperformance of the shares is unjustified.”

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T) dropped after it said on Thursday it will separate and list 25 per cent of the stake in its asset management unit, months after the Toronto-based company said it was considering the move to open up growth options.

The company will initially hold a 75-per-cent stake in the new entity, with the rest distributed to its current shareholders by the year end, Brookfield said.

Both the parent company and the separated unit will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, the company said.

In February, Brookfield Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt wrote in a letter to shareholders the company was “asset-heavy” compared to most of its peers, and that dimmed its appeal to some.

The split could also potentially attract interest from investors who do not want exposure to Brookfield’s other units, such as the reinsurance business launched last year, Mr. Flatt wrote at the time.

Last year, Wells Fargo & Co also streamlined operations by selling its asset management arm to private equity firms GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners for $2.1-billion

Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T) dipped as it declared its interest in buying cell phone service provider Freedom Mobile but says it could also push ahead with its own wireless offering outside its home province.

The Montreal-based media and telecommunications company is looking at the expansion of its wireless business “with increasing favour,” it said in comments accompanying first quarter results. It said it has two potential options: Acquire Shaw’s Freedom Mobile or launch its own telecom offering in provinces where it has bought the necessary wireless spectrum needed to start operations. Spectrum are the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals.

“We believe that these alternatives position us very favourably, as governmental and administrative authorities, including the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, pursue the public policy of establishing the conditions for true competition in wireless services in Canada,” Quebecor said in a statement. “The opportunities are many and the alternatives promising.”

Rogers (RCI-B-T) is attempting to buy Freedom-owner Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR-B-T) for $26-billion, and must sell its wireless division for the federal Competition Bureau and the government’s Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) to approve the takeover. Last week, the bureau made an application to block the Shaw deal on the grounds it would reduce competition in the wireless market, which it called an “essential service.”

Freedom is expected to fetch up to $4-billion and so far, there has been significant interest from suitors. A group including the $10-billion LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada and Musqueam Capital Corp. have made an offer and presented it to federal government officials for approval, The Globe and Mail has reported.

- Nicolas Van Praet

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) was down after it raised its quarterly dividend as it reported first-quarter net income of $1.18-billion, boosted by a reversal of a non-cash impairment charge related to the rise in energy prices.

The company said it will increase its quarterly dividend to 6.5 cents per share, up from 4.5 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Crescent Point said it earned $2.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from a profit of $21.7-million or four cents per diluted share a year ago

Crescent Point said its adjusted earnings from operations amounted to 41 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from 28 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Oil and gas revenue for the quarter totalled $978.4-million, up from $547.5-million in the same quarter last year.

Average daily production was 132,788 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 119,384 boe/d in the same quarter last year, while the company’s average selling price was $91.43 per barrel of oil equivalent, up from $58.65 a year ago.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) slid with the broader market as it boosted profits and revenue last quarter, beating expectations as it secured key project wins across three continents.

The engineering firm also enjoyed organic backlog growth of nearly 16 per cent to $11-billion in its first quarter.

The increase came as it locked down contracts tied to Ontario’s GO Transit expansion plans, an offshore energy hub in the Adriatic Sea and a hospital redevelopment in Melbourne, Australia.

The Montreal-based company is reporting net earnings attributable to shareholders of $95[-million or 81 cents per share in the quarter ended April 2 compared with $87.9-million or 77 cents per share in the same period last year.

Revenues leaped 29 per cent to $2.71-billion from $2.10-billion a year earlier.

Adjusted net earnings climbed to $136.4-million or $1.16 per share in the first quarter from $94.2-million or 83 cents per share a year earlier, beating the average analyst estimate by six cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS-N) slid despite easing concerns on Wednesday about the future of streaming video by picking up 7.9 million new Disney+ customers, although the company warned supply chain disruptions and rising wages could pressure finances.

Wall Street had been expecting 5.3 million new Disney+ customers from January through March. Disney still has a long way to go to hit ambitious, multi-year targets, but its growth encouraged investors after Netflix Inc’s (NFLX-Q) losses.

The entertainment giant is working to offset inflationary pressures and challenges in the global supply chain, executives said on a call with analysts.

“Right now, it’s very difficult to accurately forecast the potential financial impact due to the fluidity of the situation but you can trust that we are fully aware of it and we’re working hard to mitigate any pressure on the margin,” said Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy.

Disney needs to average nearly 9.1 million new customers per quarter to reach the low end of its goal of adding 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by the end of September 2024. Chief Executive Bob Chapek reiterated that target on Wednesday.

The world’s largest entertainment company has staked its future on building a streaming TV business to rival Netflix, the company that first drew mass audiences to subscription video.

Netflix unnerved Wall Street last month when the company disclosed it lost subscribers in the first three months of 2022 and forecast more defections through June.

The Netflix results hit media stocks and prompted investors to re-evaluate their expectations for online video.

Total subscriptions for Disney+, launched in November 2019, reached 137.7 million, the company said Wednesday, with help from new releases including Marvel’s Moon Knight series and Pixar movie Turning Red.

“In spite of less-than-optimal results overall, because of the positive streaming numbers, Disney will do well,” said Shahid Khan, partner at Arthur D. Little, a technology and management consulting firm. “As households rationalize their streaming choices, given the inflation, Disney+ will become one of the top choices and will become a real threat to Netflix.”

Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of US$1.08, below analyst forecasts of US$1.19, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, impacted by an increase in the effective tax rate on foreign earnings.

Revenue came in at US$19.2-billion, below the US$20.03-billion consensus estimate. The company said revenue took a US$1-billion hit from early termination of a film and TV licensing agreement so that Disney could use the programming on its own streaming services.

Disney’s theme park business continued a strong rebound after extended pandemic-related closures and attendance restrictions.

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND-Q) slumped and opened below their initial public offering price for the first time on Thursday as investors fretted over the vegan meat maker’s rising costs to battle increased competition.

Cash used for operations in the first quarter surged to US$165-million from about US$31-million a year ago, as the plant-based meat pioneer diversified its product range and offered steeper discounts to protect its market share.

“Beyond Meat’s cost structure may be out of whack, and cash may run out by the end of next year,” J.P. Morgan’s Ken Goldman said.

“We worry that management’s outlook is a bit out of balance with current realities.”

On Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown sought to address the concerns.

“I wouldn’t take this quarter’s cash consumption and then just kind of play it out and assume that we’re out of cash based on that,” he said, adding the company was taking “several measures” to reduce expenses.

Beyond Meat’s shares were trading at $18.80 before the bell on Thursday, much lower than its 2019 IPO price of US$25. Its market value has plummeted to US$1.66-billion from a peak of about US$14-billion.

At least five brokerages cut their price targets on the stock on Thursday, with some raising concerns over the company’s path to profitability, especially as they anticipate cost pressures to remain due to surging inflation.

“Plant-based meat is not a fad, Beyond Meat’s mission is noble, ... however, we remain of the view a profit inflection may be several quarters out, if not years,” Cowen analysts said.

With files from staff and wires