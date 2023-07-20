A look at North American equities heading in both directions

Shares of Aurora, Ont-based Magna International Inc. (MG-T) were flat on Thursday after it will invest US$790-million to build three new supplier facilities, two of which will be housed at Ford Motor Co.’s (F-N) BlueOval City campus in Tennessee.

The development comes as suppliers race to meet requirements from automakers, who have been hustling to boost their electric vehicle output as demand for environmentally friendly vehicles surges.

Magna’s facilities will support production of Ford’s second-generation electric truck, the Canadian company said in a statement. One facility at Ford’s campus will make battery enclosures for the truck and a second will make polyurethane foam and seats.

Ford in March said it plans to build up to 500,000 electric trucks a year at its BlueOval City complex under construction. The complex will assemble several versions of Ford’s next-generation F-series electric pickup, which the company calls Project T3.

In May, the Detroit-based automaker also unveiled an ambitious strategy to profitably ramp up EV sales though it faces a challenging act of slashing US$7-billion in costs.

A third Magna facility in Lawrenceburg will produce vehicle frames, the company said.

Production at all three plants is scheduled to begin in 2025. The investment is expected to create up to 1,300 jobs, Magna said.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) was down as it reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as the trucking and logistics company saw lower freight volumes.

The company says it earned $36.5-million or 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

The result was down from a profit of $42.7-million or 43 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $494.3-million, down from $521.5-million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Mullen Group says it earned 38 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 47 cents in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 32 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL-Q) gained as it lifted its full-year profit outlook after posting the highest ever quarterly earnings on booming demand for international travel.

Ticket sales at U.S. carriers are soaring despite rising living costs as consumers cut spending on goods in favor of experiences. Last week, rival Delta Air lines (DAL-N) lifted its full-year profit outlook for the second time in less than a month and reported the highest quarterly earnings in its history.

International bookings are especially strong after the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions. Data from travel website Kayak, for example, shows searches by U.S.-based customers for summer travel to Europe are up 55 per cent from last year.

Among U.S. airlines, higher-margin international travel is the most important to United, accounting for about 38 per cent of its passenger revenue before the pandemic.

In the second quarter, international passenger revenue accounted for about 41 per cent of the airline’s total passenger revenue.

To capitalize on international travel demand, United announced earlier this week a second expansion of its Pacific coverage this autumn with new flights to Manila, Hong Kong, Taipei and Tokyo.

In the third quarter, the airline expects 10-13-per-cent year-on-year increase in revenue with a 16-per-cent increase in capacity. It forecast adjusted earnings of US$3.85 to US$4.35 per share for the quarter, while the Wall Street consensus is $3.70.

It now expects an adjusted profit of US$11 to US$12 per share for 2023, compared with US$10 to US$12 estimated in January. That is well above analysts’ consensus earnings estimate of US$9.77 per share for 2023, according to a Refinitiv survey.

Adjusted second-quarter profit came in at US$5.03 per share, above analysts’ expectations for US$4.03 according to Refinitiv data.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ-N) forecast 2023 profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, banking on strong demand for its cancer drugs and a recovery in sales of its medical devices due to an uptick in surgical procedures such as hip and knee replacements.

Shares of J&J rose about in Thursday trading.

Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said the company felt confident enough to raise its full-year outlook because of growth across the business.

“We beat expectations on the guidance we gave in January for the full year, but we qualified it to be responsibly cautious,” mR. Wolk said in an interview. “The qualifiers are now off, and if you look across our entire portfolio, just strength across the board.”

He added that despite concerns in the last quarter, inflation had stayed about the same.

J&J has placed huge bets on its newer cancer drugs, while trying to bolster growth at its pandemic-hit medical devices business, as it looks to counter a potential slowdown in sales of its blockbuster Stelara arthritis drug, which faces the threat of competition in 2025.

Mr. Wolk told Reuters that J&J’s patent litigation settlement with Amgen over Stelara, which delayed biosimilar competition for the drug until 2025, gave the company more confidence about hitting its target of US$57-billion in pharmaceuticals sales by 2025.

J&J said it now expects adjusted 2023 profit of US$10.70 to US$10.80 per share, above estimates of US$10.65 per share and its prior forecast of US$10.60 to US$10.70 per share.

The drugmaker also posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings of US$2.80 per share, compared with analysts’ expectations of US$2.62.

J&J’s said it plans to “split off” the shares that it currently holds of its consumer health unit, Kenvue, through an exchange offer as part of its separation plan.

“We like that from the J&J perspective, because it effectively enables us without a significant cash outlay to potentially acquire a number of shares,” said Mr. Wolk.

U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX-N) rose with copper prices despite reporting a 60-per-cent slump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a drop in production and lower sales due to shipping delays in Indonesia.

Freeport operates the low-cost, high-grade Grasberg mine in Indonesia and its export permit expired on June 10, when the Southeast Asian country began its raw mineral export ban. The company has not made any shipments since the expiry.

A routine 75-day maintenance shutdown at domestic buyer, PT Smelting, that started in May 1, piled more pressure.

The largest copper producer in the world said quarterly sales of the metal fell 5.3 per cent to 1.03 billion pounds while production fell 1 per cent to 1.07 billion pounds.

For the current quarter, Freeport expects sales of 1 billion pounds of copper, if exports from Indonesia resume from late July.

Further denting profit was a nearly 5-per-cent fall in average realized prices for copper and a 4.3-per-cent rise in cash costs.

The company cited lower sales volume and increased costs of maintenance, supplies and labor in North America for the jump in expenses.

CEO Richard Adkerson had said in April that higher labor costs would persist through the year.

Meanwhile, the company also trimmed its 2023 capital expenditure outlook to US$4.8-billion from US$5.1-billion.

Freeport reported a net income of US$343-million, or 23 US cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with US$840-million, or 57 US cents per share, a year earlier.

The miner’s adjusted earnings of 35 US cents per share narrowly beat analysts’ estimate of 34 US cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Gold miner Newmont Corp. (NGT-T) fell after it missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower production due to strikes in Mexico and the Canadian wildfires as well as higher costs.

Earlier in June, Newmont suspended operations at its Penasquito mine in Mexico in response to a labor strike notice.

Wildfires in Quebec had also halted mining operations across Canada during the quarter.

Denver, Colorado-based Newmont said attributable gold production fell to 1.24 million ounces in the quarter from 1.5 million ounces a year ago.

Gold’s all-in sustaining cost (AISC), a key industry metric that reflects total expenses associated with production, rose to US$1,472 per ounce from US$1,199 per ounce.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net income of 33 US cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 44 US cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla (TSLA-Q) shares slid after it CEO Elon Musk signalled that he would cut prices again on electric vehicles in “turbulent times”, even as his all-out price war on automaker rivals squeezes the company’s own margins.

The company has slashed prices several times in the United States, China and other markets since late last year, and increased discounts and other incentives to reduce inventory, as it tries to shield against competition and economic uncertainty.

“One day it seems like the world economy is falling apart, next day it’s fine. I don’t know what the hell is going on,” Mr. Musk told analysts on a conference call. “We’re in, I would call it, turbulent times.”

Tesla shares, which had been largely flat after hours, fell after Mr. Musk’s comments.

The large price cuts have pressured Tesla’s automotive gross margin, a closely watched indicator in the industry, but Musk has said Tesla would sacrifice margin to drive volume growth.

He said so again on Wednesday: “I think it makes it does make sense to sacrifice margins in favor of making more vehicles,” adding that if macroeconomic conditions were not stable, Tesla would have to lower prices.

Tesla’s quarterly automotive gross margin, excluding regulatory credits, fell to 18.1 per cent in the second quarter from 19 per cent in the first quarter, according to Reuters’ calculations. That was in line with Street estimates, but a far cry from the 26 per cent it reported a year earlier.

Tesla reported overall gross margin of 18.2 per cent for the April-June period, the lowest in 16 quarters.

Earlier, Tesla said in a statement it was focusing on reducing costs and on new product development, and that the “challenges of these uncertain times are not over.”

“Multiple rounds of aggressive price cuts has put Tesla in a position of strength after building its EV castle and now is set to further monetize its success,” Wedbush analysts said in a note.

Netflix (NFLX-Q) tumbled on Thursday after lacklustre revenue growth sparked concerns it could take longer for the video-streaming pioneer’s new money-making ventures to drive growth.

The company added nearly 6 million subscribers in the second quarter - almost triple of what Wall Street expected - thanks to a crackdown on password-sharing and the introduction of a cheaper subscription tier that comes with advertising.

However, quarterly revenue growth and forecast lagged estimates and co-Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters it would take “several quarters” to see returns from those efforts.

Investors dumped the stock on Thursday, setting it on course for its worst day in 2023. The drop will erase nearly US$13-billion from the company’s market value if premarket losses hold.

Shares have risen more than 60 per cent this year.

“Netflix needs to squeeze as much juice as it can from different avenues,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates, adding the market was “realms away from knowing” if the ad tier could become the cash cow it has been sold as.

Netflix has been fighting off rivals Disney+ (DIS-N) and Amazon’s (AMZN-Q) Prime Video in an industry that is showing signs of saturation in the United States. Many of its new sign-ups are in countries where it charges lower prices.

However, analysts remained broadly upbeat, with at least 23 of them lifting their price target on Netflix stock to push the median view to US$445, about 7 per cent lower than its last closing price.

The company has a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, more pricey than Disney’s 18.12 and the industry mean of 15.47.

Enterprise software provider IBM (IBM-N) was lower after its second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, bogged down by a decline in sales of its mainframe computers as businesses cut tech spending.

IT companies have warned of more pain as businesses striving to cut costs in the face of rising inflation snip tech budgets, hurting the industry that saw rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses rushed to adopt hybrid work.

IT majors such as Accenture and India’s Tata Consultancy Services have also flagged demand weakness, with the former missing market estimates for quarterly revenue last month after its North America revenue grew at its slowest rate in about three years.

Revenue growth in the U.S. and Western Europe was “muted” as the company wrapped up the cycle for its mainframe computers it launched last year, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said in an interview.

IBM reported the top line of its business that houses the mainframe computers shrank by 14.6%.

Growth in RedHat software and consulting segment slowed likely due to a tougher IT spending environment, said Wedbush Securities analyst Moshe Katri.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30 fell 0.4 per cent to US$15.48-billion compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$15.58-billion, according to Refinitiv data.

IBM has joined tech firms in boosting its artificial intelligence offerings, launching a platform, watsonx, in May to help companies integrate generative AI into their products and services after chatbot ChatGPT’s stellar success.

Analysts expect watsonx to aid the software business, which grew 7.2 per cent to US$6.6-billion during the reported quarter, thanks to enterprise digitization projects.

Excluding items, the company earned US$2.18 per share, beating estimates of US$2.01 per share.

American Airlines (AAL-Q) fell even though it raised its annual forecast for adjusted profit on Thursday, powered by strong demand for domestic and international travel despite fears of a looming economic slowdown.

Major airlines have been benefiting from an unprecedented surge in travel demand as consumers, faced with constrained budgets, cut expenditures on goods to spend on experiences.

Boosting profits, jet fuel costs in North America are down about 30 per cent from a year ago, but there are signs flight fares might be cooling off.

The company said it expects an adjusted profit of US$3.00 to US$3.75 per share for 2023 compared with its prior outlook of US$2.50 to US$3.50 per share.

American Airlines’ net income for the second quarter ended June 30 was US$1.34-billion, or US$1.88 per share, compared with US$476-million, or 68 US cents per share, a year earlier.

With files from staff and wires