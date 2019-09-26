 Skip to main content

Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Thursday - and why

Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Thursday - and why

David Leeder
A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND-Q) jumped over 13 per cent in early trading on Thursday following news that McDonald’s Corp. will test a new plant-based burger in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario starting Monday.

The McDonald’s vegan burger will be called a P.L.T., standing for plant, lettuce and tomato. As plant-based products grow in popularity, markets had been speculating which company the fast-food giant would partner with for its foray into that area.

See also: Selling the sizzle: Are high-tech veggie burgers the start of a huge new industry, or a fake-beef bubble?

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG-N) was up 2 per cent after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by last year’s purchase of Pinnacle Foods and strong demand for the packaged food maker’s frozen food brands.

Pinnacle is the biggest of a handful of acquisitions the Chicago-based firm has made over the past three years to beef up its product portfolio with brands including Birds Eye and meatless brand Gardein.

On the decline

A day after U.S. tobacco giants Philip Morris International Inc. (PM-N) and Altria Group (MO-N) broke off merger talks, their shares were 0.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively, after British rival Imperial Brands said the regulatory crackdown on vaping in the United States will hit its full-year profit and revenue.

lmperial, the maker of myblu e-cigarettes, Winston and Gauloises cigarettes, said the U.S. regulatory risk has prompted a marked slowdown in growth of the vapor category in recent weeks, with many wholesalers and retailers not ordering or allowing promotion of the products.

See also: Juul Labs to stop advertising in U.S., but not in Canada, despite growing concerns over vaping risks

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) slipped 0.3 per cent after a report it is planning to wind down its Ivivva kids business.

"We’ve made the decision to close what remains of the ivivva business in order to unlock capacity to support our long-term growth,” Celeste Burgoyne, executive vice president of Americas and global guest innovation for Lululemon, said in a statement to CNBC. “We have forged strong relationships with an engaged community of active girls and we look forward to connecting with them through the lululemon brand.”

See also: Lululemon’s big stretch: As company pushes into areas like footwear and tries to win over men, some analysts fear trouble

Facebook Inc. (FB-Q) slid 1.6 per cent as a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the U.S. Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of the social media company.

Facebook also faces probes by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a group of state attorneys general led by New York and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Carnival Corp. (CCL-N) dropped over 8 per cent after cutting its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, pointing to the impact of higher fuel prices.

The cruise operator said it now expects adjusted earnings of US$4.23 to US$4.27 per share in 2019, down from an earlier forecast of US$4.25 to US$4.35 per share.

“Due to an $0.08 impact from the recent spike in fuel prices caused by geopolitical events, we are reducing our full year guidance for 2019 by $0.05 per share.” Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said in a statement.

With files from staff and wires

