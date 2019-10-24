Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Thursday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) shares soared 16.3 per cent in early trading on Thursday after the electric carmaker surprised Wall Street by delivering on Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s promise of a profit in the third quarter even as doubts remained over its long-term prospects.
As many as five brokerages raised their price targets on Tesla shares, but there were no outright upgrades and the company’s average rating on Wall Street remained “hold,” with just 11 of 34 analysts recommending investors buy the stock.
In a research note, Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy said: “Digging into Tesla’s 3Q19 beat, it’s hard to find much at first blush to be disappointed with. Tesla, to its credit, put up positive GAAP net income – which few, if any, expected. And not only that, but the result didn’t appear to be propped up by any one-time items. Rather, it largely came from better-than-expected auto gross margin and lower-than-expected opex. Unsurprisingly, the stock is up rather sharply in after-hours trading (likely reflecting short covering). Yet the question moving forward is on the sustainability of the results. Our take – a strong step forward, yet Tesla will need to put together a string of similar datapoints to demonstrate the sustainability of results…and its track record has been spotty on this.”
Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK-B-T) was up 3.9 per cent after beating expectations for quarterly adjusted profit, as strength in its energy and zinc units offset weak base metal prices amid a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.
Revenue at its energy business unit rose 22 per cent to $255-million, while that of its zinc operations gained marginally to $902-million from $884-million a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company’s profit fell to $403-million, or 72 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $466-million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 66 Canadian cents per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T) rose 4.3 per cent after it reported a small decline in third-quarter profit and a 4-per-cent rise in revenue on Wednesday, even as overall North American rail freight volumes decline amid an uncertain economic outlook.
Calgary-based CP said profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $618-million, compared with $622-million in the year-ago period. Measured on a per-share basis, profit was up by 3 per cent to $4.46, owing to a drop in the number of outstanding shares. Revenue rose to $1.98-billion. Analysts had expected per-share profit of $4.48 and revenue of $1.99-billion, according to Bloomberg.
Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee said: “Coming off CP’s 3Q19 conference call the issue that stood out was the company’s better growth position than peers. While one can be a bit skeptical of 4Q’s flat RTM outlook given the slow start, Canadian grain, potash, crude by rail and intermodal all appear to be relatively near-term catalysts. Importantly, these volume opportunities suggest a baseline of 200+ bps of growth potential in 2020 against a more challenging backdrop for peers (at least in 1H20). In addition, CP put up a very strong cost quarter which highlights its PSR roots. Collectively, CP’s growth story is better than average with the operational expertise to execute well. As such, we are maintaining 2020 estimates at a time when estimates are falling for the group and shares should respond positively.”
Oilfield services company Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T) sat 2.2 per cent higher after its loss narrowed for the third quarter, helped by higher drilling activity across North America.
Net loss narrowed to $3.5-million, or 1 cent per share, from $30.6-million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell about 2 per cent to $376-million.
AltaCorp capital analyst Waqar Syed said: " We deem the Company’s results to be positive. (1) The Company reported better than expected EPS and EBITDA. (2) The Company continued to pay down debt and has reduced $146-million of debt year-to-date, and its guidance for the year is unchanged at $200mm in debt reduction. It also reiterated its prior goal of paying down $100-million to $150-million of debt in 2020. (3) As the Company pays down debt, there should be transfer of value from debt holders to equity holders. (4) The Company has also bought back about 2.7 per cent of shares outstanding, which is a positive. (5) Given the weakness in the oil service industry and weak activity in Canada and the U.S., it is encouraging to see that PD is still able to generate FCF, paydown debt, and buyback shares. We expect the stock to react positively today."
Dow Inc. (DOW-N) was 4.5 per cent higher after beating Wall Street estimates for profit in the third quarter as it cut costs to offset a sharp slowdown in demand for the chemicals it makes for plastics and other manufacturing.
An oversupply of ethylene and polyethylene as well as the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions on demand for chemicals forced Dow in July to forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue and cut its targets for full-year spending.
The company, which makes chemicals used in paints, cosmetics and plastics, said it had now saved about US$1.37-billion as part of a previously-announced cost reduction program, and had cut an additional US$40-million in expenses in the latest quarter.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) was up 10.4 per cent after it reported revenue of $325.3-million in the third quarter as compared to $339.7-million a year ago. Net income came in at $20.5-million, or 20 cents per share, versus $21.9-million or 21 cents a year ago.
Adjusted EPS was 16 cents down from 19 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 17 cents and revenue of $333.5-million.
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos said: “Yesterday after market close, MTL reported its Q3/19 financial results, with OIBDA of $56-million essentially matching consensus and beating our forecast. Revenue weakness was offset by margin gains in OFS due to a changing revenue mix. MTL generated positive cash flow and we calculate fairly flat net debt from the previous quarter. Although the results are only slightly above consensus, they should reinforce MTL’s outlook relative to the current stock price and provide a confidence boost for investors.”
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL-Q) increased 4.8 per cent on the heels of trimming its 2019 outlook on Thursday after raising the estimated costs related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding to US$540-million for the year, even after a quarterly profit increase that beat Wall Street estimates.
The U.S. airline, which has extended cancellations of 737 MAX flights through Jan. 15, had previously said its 2019 pre-tax income would take a US$400-million hit because of a safety ban on the aircraft.
In the latest quarter, American said it took a US$140-million hit to its pre-tax income from the ongoing grounding.
It capped the top end of its adjusted 2019 forecast at US$5.50 per share versus its previous forecast range of US$4.50 to US$6 per share.
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT-Q) rose 1.9 per cent after its Azure cloud services grew more slowly in its first quarter even as profit and revenue beat estimates, the company said on Wednesday, a sign that competition is picking up in its fastest-growing business.
Revenue from Azure increased 59 per cent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, but came in well below last year’s 76-percent growth.
Overall, net income rose 21 per cent to US$10.68-billion, or US$1.38 per share, while total revenue rose 14 per cent to US$33.06-billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.25 per share on revenue of US$32.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Alex Zukin said: “Microsoft reported a strong start to its FY, with stronger than expected revenue across all 3 segments and strong margins, driving very strong EPS. Azure grew 63% Y/Y at CC, and continues to see higher margins. Revenue guidance for F2Q was lower than expected but with stronger margins, as gaming is expected to be weak.”
Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) was up 1.5 per cent after reporting better-than-anticipated quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto said: “The beat was driven by strong copper production and sales, and good cost performance. In particular, Chapada had a very strong first quarter, with copper production exceeding our estimate by 30% and costs coming in far below our expectations. We note that C1 cash costs and AISC at all assets came in better than we had forecast.”
On the decline
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) lost 1.8 per cent after it reported a 50-per-cent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the integrated oil and gas company was hurt a drop in U.S. refining margins and lower crude oil prices.
Husky said average realized U.S. refining and marketing margins were $12.17 per barrel in the third quarter, compared with $17.52 a year ago.
Production at the Calgary-based Husky fell marginally to 294,800 barrels of oil equivalents a day (boepd).
Net earnings fell to $273-million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $545-million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Raymond James analyst Chris Cox said: “All told, a relatively uneventful quarter, despite the headline beat. We suspect the market will look past these results, given that the beat was primarily attributable to insurance proceeds at Superior.”
Twitter Inc. (TWTR-N) plummeted 18.7 per cent after it posted worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday, which the company attributed to advertising problems including product bugs and unusually low demand over the summer.
Twitter’s revenue rose 9 per cent from a year earlier to US$824-million, missing Wall Street expectations of US$874-million, based on IBES data from Refinitiv. Total advertising revenue was US$702-million, an increase of 8 per cent year-over-year.
Third-quarter net income was US$37-million, or 5 US cents per share. In the same period last year, the firm reported net income of US$789-million, or US$106-million when adjusted to exclude certain items.
Analysts had expected net income of US$161.5-million.
Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) was 0.3 per cent lower on the heels of reporting third-quarter sales of $1.1-billion, which was in line with expectations and down from $1.3-billion a year ago.
Its net loss was $90.4-million or 72 cents per share versus a profit of $125.3-million or 98 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted EPS was a loss of 35 cents versus a profit of $1.23 a year ago.
Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff said: “We expect the quarter to be largely a moot point, given the ongoing formal independent valuation of the unsolicited non-binding bid to take Canfor private at $16 per share, which we expect imminently. While we don’t expect a “white knight” counter offer to force the Great Pacific bid to our fair value estimate, we look forward with interest to the formal independent valuation report and the reaction by Canfor minority shareholders. We expect current Canfor share values (in the mid $15 range) handicap an 80-per-cent probability of the go-private bid being successful – potentially with a small top up."
Ford Motor Co. (F-N) slid 4.5 per cent after it posted a lower quarterly profit as it took charges for its global restructuring, and reduced its full-year operating profit forecast due to higher warranty and incentive costs, as well as lower-than-expected sales in China.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker reported a third-quarter net profit of US$425-million, or 11 US cents a share, compared with US$991-million, or 25 US cents a share, a year earlier. The quarter included US$1.5-billion in special charges, mostly for its global restructuring that included the formation of its Indian joint venture with Mahindra & Mahindra.
Excluding one-time charges, Ford earned 34 US cents a share, above the 26 US cents analysts had expected according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Joseph Spak said: “3Q19 results were better than we and consensus expected, driven by NA, which which posted $2-billion in profit (8.6-per-cent margins) despite the challenging Explorer launch … but the focus is on a soft guide that raises some concerns. Full-year EBIT now $6.5–7.0-billion vs. prior $7.0–7.5-billion, which implies just $0.6–1.1-billion in 4Q19, a nearly 50-per-cent cut vs. going-in consensus expectation. Management called out three main drivers: 1) Higher warranty. Ford extended powertrain warranties including Focus, which we highlighted in our preview but thought would be a 3Q19 impact. So, some of this is a “prior catch-up”. But, warranty experience has been an issue that causes Ford to accrue for models at a higher level (more ongoing). Unfortunately, Ford didn’t quantify either. 2) Higher US incentives . Ford is seeing more competition in Ranger, Edge segments. Also sounds like it took some actions on F-150; somewhat worrisome as the F-150 becomes stale and goes into refresh next year. 3) China lower than expected. Industry still soft but also Ford-inflicted issues. All three items seem like they could, at least in part, linger into 2020.”
U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co. (MMM-N) dipped 2.5 per cent in the wake of falling well short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, adding to signs of U.S. corporations suffering from trade tensions with China.
Shares of the Scotch tape and Post-it notes maker have lost about 11 per cent so far this year, underperforming a near 14.8-per-cent rise for the Dow.
China, a high-growth market for 3M, expanded at its weakest pace in almost three decades in the third-quarter as the bruising trade war hit factory production.
