Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Thursday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) rose almost 7 per cent and established a record high in early trading on Thursday as Wall Street analysts cheered the company’s better-than-expected quarterly results and delivery targets for the year.
Tesla shares have been on a tear for the last six months and the company’s market value now is more than Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co combined and second to only Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp.
At least nine analysts raised their price targets on the stock, with Canaccord Genuity’s analyst Jed Dorsheimer raising his price target to US$750 from US$515.
In a research note, Credit Suisse’s Dan Levy said: “We believe long-term expectations embedded in the stock are rather lofty, and the stock is somewhat disconnected vs. fundamentals. However, we also acknowledge that at the moment, valuation is not a deterrent in owning the stock, there is no short thesis, there may be incremental short covering, and retail interest is elevated. Simply, we believe Tesla checks a number of boxes for investors – growth, thematic, catalysts.”
Coca-Cola Co. (KO-N) shares increased 1.8 per cent after its quarterly revenue beat market expectations on Thursday, driven by the beverage maker’s signature soda, Fuze teas and coffees in North America and emerging markets.
The company said fourth-quarter revenue growth was led by its trademark Coca-Cola, that included products such as its caffeinated beverage Plus Coffee and Zero Sugar soda.
Organic revenue, a keenly watched metric that excludes currency fluctuations and acquisitions, climbed 7 per cent during the quarter.
Volumes, a key indicator of demand, grew 3 per cent, spurred by its Coca-Cola soda, with growth across all geographies. Volumes grew 4 per cent for teas and coffee and 3 per cent for sparkling soft drinks.
Coca-Cola’s shares rose about 17 per cent last year, compared with the broader S&P 500 Consumer Staples index and rival PepsiCo which have each gained about 24 per cent.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB-Q) rose 0.3 per cent as its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug helped the company’s quarterly profit beat market expectations on Thursday.
Sales of Tecfidera rose 4.5 per cent to US$1.16-billion, beating estimates of US$1.12- billion and despite the threat of patent challenges and increasing competition from newer treatments like Roche Holding AG’s Ocrevus.
JP Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov called the quarterly performance “a good enough result”, and said investor focus this year may not be on the company’s commercial performance.
Investors expect Biogen to be the first drugmaker to bring a treatment for Alzheimer’s to market as it revived plans to apply for approval of experimental treatment aducanumab in October based on a detailed analysis of data, months after ending two trials.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T) rose almost 5 per cent after it announced first-quarter consolidated revenue of US$103.8-million versus US$60.5-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $97.2-million.
Net income was US$5.1-million or 6 US cents per share versus net income of US$4.5-million or 5 US cents a year ago. Adjusted EPS came in at 10 US cents versus 2 US cents a year ago and ahead of expectations of 9 US cents.
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT-Q) rose 2.9 per cent after it reported fiscal second-quarter revenue and profit that beat Wall Street expectations, a sign that its Azure cloud computing services continues to grow amid a pitched battle with Amazon’s cloud unit.
Citi analyst Walter Prichard said: “Once again, all businesses performed well and while some of the impacts don’t look sustainable, underlying strength in hybrid cloud drove upside to numbers that is likely sustainable through FY20. While MSFT will be entering a period of tougher year-over-year comps, it will likely experience less of a deceleration than we had previously modeled.”
Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ-Q), the maker of Oreos and Chips Ahoy cookies, jumped 5.6 per cent after it reported quarterly revenue that beat estimates after the bell on Wednesday, helped by higher demand for its snacks in developing markets.
The company said it did not know how it would be affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China, which Mondelez said accounts for nearly 4.5 per cent of its sales.
“It’s too early to tell what the effect of the coronavirus is going to be on our business. ... We’re still in the middle of Chinese New Year,” Mondelez Chief Executive Dirk Van de Put said in an interview. Wuhan, China, is the epicenter of the virus, which has killed more than 100 people.
Emerging markets like China - where incomes and demand for e-commerce are rising - have become increasingly important to Mondelez as the consumer goods industry grapples with slowing demand in developed countries.
On the decline
Facebook Inc. (FB-Q) plummeted 6.6 per cent after it said on Wednesday that growth would continue to slow as its business matured and it reported a surge in quarterly expenses, disappointing Wall Street expectations that the costs of improving privacy would level off.
Total costs and expenses surged 34 per cent to US$12.22-billion in the fourth quarter, more than double the 14 per cent that analysts had forecast and dragging down operating margins to 42 per cent from 46 per cent a year earlier.
Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP-T) slid almost 5 per cent after it reported a loss of US$71-million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of US$36-million a year earlier as its sales fell.
Resolute chief executive Yves Laflamme says the fourth-quarter results reflect bottom-of-the-cycle conditions in market pulp, ongoing pricing pressures in paper grades and the slow pricing recovery in lumber.
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS-N) dropped 6.8 per cent on Thursday after it forecast full-year earnings below estimates, as it grapples with weakness in global industrial production, hurting shipments.
The company said it expects adjusted 2020 earnings per share of US$7.76 to US$8.06, below analysts’ average estimate of US$8.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The world’s largest package delivery company said revenue at its international business fell 1.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, while revenue at its supply chain and freight unit fell 1.3 per cent.
Atlanta-based UPS said adjusted net income rose to US$1.84-billion, or US$2.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with US$1.69-billion, or US$1.94 share, a year earlier.
Altria Inc. (MO-N) was down 2.7 per cent after announcing before the bell it took a US$4.1-billion charge in the fourth quarter for its investment in Juul Labs Inc and said it was revising terms of the agreement with the embattled e-cigarette maker that includes restructuring Juul’s board.
The Marlboro maker has recorded US$8.6-billion in impairment charges for the investment in 2019, reducing the value of the investment to US$4.2-billion as of Dec. 31.
The company had purchased a 35-per-cent stake in Juul in December 2018 for US$12.8-billion.
Altria said the charge in the fourth quarter was mainly for the increased number of legal cases pending against Juul and the expectation that the number will grow.
U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co. (RTN-N) slid 0.3 per cent despite topping Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday as strong international demand spurred sales in its defence systems unit, which makes the Patriot missile-defense system and surveillance radars.
CFO Toby O’Brien told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that for 2020 “we see strong sales growth for the year 6 to 8 per cent.” He said “international and domestic are both expected to grow again in 2020 as they did in 2019.”
Defence contractors are expected to benefit from tensions between the United States and Iran after a top Iranian military commander was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to retaliate with a missile attack against a U.S. base in Iraq days later.
Sales in Raytheon’s integrated defence systems unit, which also makes naval navigation systems and torpedoes, rose 17.6 per cent to US$1.98-billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Margins in the unit rose to 15.5 per cent from 14.7 per cent.
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ-N) lost 1.8 per cent on Thursday after it added more monthly mobile phone subscribers than expected as it benefited from including the Disney+ streaming service with some of its plans.
The largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers has cut prices and made its offerings more attractive by bundling services such as Apple Music to battle intense competition in the industry.
The company said it added 790,000 phone customers who pay a monthly bill in the fourth quarter, well above the average analysts’ estimate of 525,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.
Total operating revenue rose to US$34.78-billion from US$34.28-billion, beating the estimate of US$34.60-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY-N) dipped 0.8 per cent after it reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriasis treatment Taltz.
The company also reiterated its full-year adjusted profit forecast.
The drugmaker has been relying on its newer drugs such as Trulicity and Taltz to spur revenue growth as older medicines including erectile dysfunction treatment Cialis lose market share to cheaper generic versions.
Trulicity sales rose 31 per cent to US$1.21-billion, accounting for nearly a fifth of total sales in the fourth quarter.
The company said the drug’s sales were slightly crimped by higher rebates that drugmakers offer to middlemen such as pharmacy benefit managers to make sure patients have access to their products.
Sales of Taltz rose 37 per cent to US$420.1-million.
Blackstone Group Inc. (BX-N), the world’s largest alternative asset manager, dipped 0.3 per cent on Thursday its fourth-quarter distributable earnings rose 27 per cent year-on-year, as strong growth in its real estate and hedge funds businesses offset declines in its private equity and credit divisions.
Distributable earnings - the cash available for paying dividends to shareholders - came in at US$914-million in the quarter, translating to 72 US cents per share, higher than the 67 US cents per share that analysts forecast on average, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.
During the quarter, Blackstone sold off its remaining 10.8-per-cent stake in Invitation Homes, the largest single-family rental home operator in the U.S., raking in more than US$1.7-billion.
The buyout firm also completed the sale of its 61-per-cent stake in Swedish property firm Hembla AB to German real estate giant Vonovia SE for about US$1.3-billion.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR-N) lost 6.3 per cent on Thursday on news its chief financial officer has resigned after the company identified some accounting irregularities, adding to the woes of the aero-parts maker as it grapples with the 737 Max crisis.
The company said its accounts did not comply with standard protocol related to certain potential contingent liabilities in the third quarter last year.
With files from staff and wires