Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Thursday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
BCE Inc. (BCE-T) rose 0.4 per cent in early trading in the wake of seeing its first-quarter net income and revenue decline as the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily shutter its stores and ate into advertising revenues at Bell Media.
The company also withdrew its financial guidance for the year due to uncertainty around the length and potential impact of the global health crisis.
BCE’s net earnings for the quarter totaled $733-million, or 75 cents per share, compared to $791-million, or 82 cents per share, a year ago.
Its revenue for the three-month period ended March 31 came to $5.68-billion, down slightly from a year ago when it reported $5.73-billion in revenue.
- Alexandra Posadzki
Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) increased 5.7 per cent after it missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly core profit, hurt by delayed deliveries of its most lucrative corporate jets due to the coronavirus pandemic, and forecast business activity to weaken in the second quarter.
Business jet deliveries are expected to fall globally this year as the pandemic keeps communities in lockdown and businesses shut, disrupting global travel and slowing economic activity.
The downturn has weighed on Bombardier’s turnaround efforts fueled by higher deliveries of its top-of-the-line Global 7500 business jets, after facing a cash crunch in 2015.
The company plans to become a “pure play” business jetmaker when it completes the expected sale of its rail division next year to France’s Alstom SA.
Montreal-based Bombardier said it expects business to hit a low point in the second quarter, before gradually recovering during the second half of the year. The company, which suspended its 2020 guidance in March, has seen its stock plummet 72 per cent in the year to date.
“Bombardier has begun the gradual resumption of manufacturing operations at both Aviation and Transportation necessary to deliver on our strong rail backlog and to continue the production ramp-up of the Global 7500,” Chief Executive Eric Martel said in a statement.
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) was up 1.1 per cent in the wake of announcing it has taken an earnings hit due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.
On Thursday, the Toronto-based retailer reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $13.3-million, or 22 cents per share, in the three months ended March 28, compared to a net profit attributable to shareholders of $69.7-million or $1.12 per share in the same period last year.
The company has seen a decrease in revenue due to store closures, as measures to contain the virus were put in place in March, and it had to close Sport Chek, Mark’s and Helly Hansen stores. The flagship Canadian Tire stores were also forced to close 203 locations in Ontario starting April 5; in other provinces the stores have reduced hours and increased cleaning procedures and staff pay.
- Susan Krashinsky Robertson
Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) sat 4.4 per cent higher after it reported a loss for the first quarter compared with a profit a year earlier, hit by nearly $4-billion in charges related to its investment in DCP Midstream and derivative losses.
The Calgary-based Enbridge said the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting decline in demand for fuel pressured its Mainline system in the quarter. Throughput on the pipeline system was down about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, compared with the Q1 average of 2.84 million bpd. Lower utilization rates are likely to continue through the end of the second quarter, the company said.
The company’s Mainline pipeline ships 3 million bpd of crude from Alberta to the United States, making it Canada’s biggest network of export pipelines.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $1.43-billion, or 71 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $1.89-billion, or 94 cents per share a year earlier.
On an adjusted per share basis, the company, however, earned 83 cents, while analysts’, on average, had expected a profit of 74 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Auto parts maker Magna International Inc. (MG-T) gained 2.7 per cent after it reported a 51-per-cent fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, hurt by a decline in global automobile production due to the coronavirus crisis.
Several auto parts makers including BorgWarner Inc and Visteon Corp, which were already struggling due to weak automotive demand in a slowing global economy, have reported steep declines in quarterly sales as coronavirus-led lockdowns forced automakers to shut production.
Magna, which lost $1.1-billion in sales as a result of production curtailments by customers in the first quarter, said factories in North America, its biggest market, were expected to restart in stages over the next few weeks.
Plants of suppliers and customers in China have already resumed production, while facilities in Europe were beginning to return to normal operations, Magna said.
Magna makes parts such as body structures, chassis and powertrain for customers, including Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.
Adjusted net income attributable to Magna fell to $261-million, or 86 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $531-million, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell about 18 per cent to $8.66-billion.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) was 3.5 per cent higher after it posted a quarterly loss posted a quarterly loss on Thursday compared to a year-ago profit, hurt by the sharp decline in oil prices caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Canada’s largest oil and gas producer also withdrew its 2020 production outlook and said it would curtail production by 14 per cent for May due to the current uncertainty around the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
Average realized prices for crude and natural gas liquids were cut by more than half to $25.90 per barrel in the first quarter, before risk management.
Alberta’s hopes of a rebound this year for the Western Canadian province’s long-struggling oil industry have been dashed by the crash in global crude prices, which has forced companies to adopt cost-cutting strategies. Canadian Natural has slashed management pay and its spending budget.
Canadian Natural’s production, however, rose nearly 14 per cent in the first quarter as the company took advantage of the Alberta government’s special production allowance, which permits additional oil output if it moves by rail.
The company said it would shut in 36,000 barrels per day (bpd) of high-cost conventional production while lowering steam-driven oil sands output by 38,000 bpd in May.
Lyft Inc. (LYFT-Q) jumped in reaction to saying U.S. ridership had improved more than 20 per cent from coronavirus-hit rock bottom last month and that high unemployment would keep a lid on driver costs, allowing the ride-hailing firm to move toward profitability as lockdowns ease.
Shares rose 16.4 per cent after Lyft posted higher-than-expected revenue and vowed further cost cuts to become profitable, saying ridership hit a low of a nearly 80-per-cent decline on April 12.
As the U.S. economy reopens, Americans will turn to ride-hailing as the first opportunity to make up for lost income, Lyft’s President John Zimmer predicted on Wednesday. That oversupply would help the company cut down on driver incentives and other costs.
Shares of larger rival Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER-N), which publishes results on Thursday, also rose 9 per cent after Lyft’s report. Still, Lyft’s stock is less than half the US$72 price from its initial public offering last year.
Lyft’s first-quarter results offer a first look at the impact of strict stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the virus in many of the ride-hailing industry’s largest markets.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Mark Mahaney said: “We are more constructive. LYFT should be a very good Rebound Stock. And the read-thru to UBER is positive in that it too should be experiencing demand stabilization in its Rides segment.”
Shares of Uber were 8.3 per cent higher.
PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL-Q) rose in the wake of saying it expects a strong recovery in payments volumes in the second quarter as social distancing drives more people to shop online, even as lockdowns start to ease, sending its shares up 11.4 per cent.
Online retailers are seeing demand rise, boosting digital payments. PayPal said on Wednesday it added a record 7.4 million net new customers in April.
“Our products and services have never been more needed and more relevant,” Chief Executive Officer Daniel Schulman said on a call with analysts.
In the reported quarter, PayPal’s profit plunged 87.4 per cent as it boosted credit loss reserves, but it still beat market expectations.
Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar said: “While we have had PYPL as our top idea since mid-March, it came with the caveat that we expected PayPal estimates to directionally suffer along with other stocks in the payments space, albeit to a lower degree. So we were positively surprised at the sharp turn in underlying metrics from March to April. We do note that higher credit losses are also a part of this new reality but these are reflected in the ~20% non-GAAP operating margin. The solid April trends and early-May comments improve our baseline and forward model which leads to our higher estimates and price target ($145 from $131). We do note the stock was quite volatile after the close and we expect this volatility might continue over the next few days with valuation and near-term credit loss concerns likely offset by the notion that PayPal can benefit from an accelerated shift towards digital. Buy PYPL.”
Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON-Q) raised its forecast for full-year revenue on Wednesday after the bell as “stay at home” orders led to a surge in sales of the company’s exercise bikes and fitness subscriptions, sending its shares up 16.9 per cent.
The strong results validated heightened expectations after analysts hailed Peloton, known for its US$2,200 exercise bikes, as one of the few companies to benefit from prolonged lockdowns and a shift in consumer behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With gyms and fitness clubs closed, Peloton has also become a hot topic across the internet. Online searches for “Peloton” nearly tripled since the end of February, according to Google Trends, while its stock price gained 36 per cent in the same period.
Sales of Peloton’s electric bikes and other fitness equipment jumped nearly 61 per cent to US$420.2-million in its fiscal third quarter ended March 31. Its subscribers, who shell out US$12.99 per month for live online exercise sessions, almost doubled to over 886,100.
Media company ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC-Q) jumped 15 per cent after it beat first-quarter revenue and profit estimates, as higher demand for its streaming services from people hunkered down at home more than offset a drop in advertising revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The jump echoes the growth of streaming service Netflix Inc that also posted a strong net subscriber addition in the quarter.
ViacomCBS, which produces content for other streaming services in addition to distributing its own films and TV shows, has been preparing to launch a new streaming service that will build on CBS All Access.
ViacomCBS in March withdrew its forecast for the year, warning a hit from the damages caused by the virus, but reaffirmed its goal of exiting 2020 with 16 million domestic streaming subscribers.
Revenue fell 6.1 per cent to US$6.67-billion in the quarter ended March 31, but beat the average analyst estimate of US$6.59-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU-Q) increased almost 2 per cent on Thursday in the wake of posting a US$268-million quarterly loss as the coronavirus pandemic hurt air travel demand, and revised its order book with Airbus SE to save US$1.1-billion in aircraft spending through 2022.
Since cases of the novel coronavirus began accelerating in March, U.S air travel demand has sunk by about 95 per cent, forcing airlines to shift their focus from growth plans to parking planes and minimizing their daily cash burn.
While the overall number of bookings was “extremely limited,” New York-based JetBlue said it believed demand had reached a floor around mid-April and it expected to have a better sense of the third and fourth quarters by early summer.
Following measures to boost its liquidity, JetBlue expects its daily cash burn to fall to just below US$10-million in May from an average of US$18-million in the second half of March, excluding government assistance under the CARES Act.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY-N) on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, and said it still expects 2020 earnings within its previously forecast range despite the coronavirus pandemic that has savaged economies worldwide.
The U.S. drugmaker’s shares rose 1.9 per cent.
The company shaved US$500-million off its forecast for 2020 revenue, but lowered its projections for research and development expenses and marketing, selling and administrative costs.
Bristol said it expects the peak business disruption from the pandemic and the resulting national lockdowns to come in the second quarter, with minimal impact from the fourth quarter of the year onward.
Some U.S. drugmakers like Pfizer Inc and Eli Lilly and Co have also maintained or raised their 2020 profit forecasts. But Merck & Co Inc and Johnson & Johnson cut their forecasts for the year, as patients avoided non-emergency procedures and visits to doctors and hospitals, where some drugs must be administered.
On the decline
A day after it passed Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) as the country’s most valuable company, shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T) were down 1 per cent in early trading.
Shopify, whose platform is used by more than one million merchants to sell products online and in stores, saw its market capitalization top $121.2-billion on Wednesday, passing RBC at $120.5-billion. The shares rose 6.9 per cent after the company posted US$470-million in revenue in the quarter ended March 31, up 47 per cent from the same period a year ago and well above analyst expectations.
Royal Bank shares were up 0.7 per cent
Telus Corp. (T-T) fell 0.2 per cent after it saw its first-quarter net income decline by nearly 20 per cent to $353-million, from $437-million, and is withdrawing its financial guidance for the year due to uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Telus attributed the decrease in net income to higher depreciation and amortization relating to its acquisitions of Competence Call Center and ADT Canada as well as its network investments.
The earnings amounted to 28 cents per share, compared to 36 cents per share during the same quarter last year.
Its revenue for the three-month period ended March 31 totaled $3.69-billion, up 5.4 per cent from a year ago when it reported $3.51-billion in revenue.
- Alexandra Posadzki
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T) was 0.8 per cent lower after it saw its first-quarter loss deepen compared with a year ago as it took a charge due to lower expected payments related to its sale in the Ontario’s Highway 407 toll road.
The engineering company says it lost $66-million or 38 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 including a $57.2-million charge related to the fair value revalution of contingent payments related to the sale of a large part of its stake in 407 International Inc.
The result compared with a loss of $17.3-million or 10 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled nearly $2.23-billion, down from $2.36-billion a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, SNC says it earned nearly $25.7-million or 15 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of nearly $36.9-million or 21 cents per share a year ago.
Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T) was lower by 0.1 per cent after it said late Wednesday it has seen limited impact from the coronavirus outbreak, but cut its annual forecast as oil downturn hit corn demand and potash prices are hard-pressed outside North America.
Nutrien’s potash sales volumes in North America rose, propped up on expectations of seeds being planted in a larger area, but prices still suffered as the benchmark was dragged by weak offshore demand.
Nutrien said it has so far seen lower-than-expected potash shipments in 2020 and is lowering full-year global shipments forecast range by around 1 million tonnes to between 65 million and 67 million tonnes.
It also lowered its expectations for 2020 adjusted earnings to between US$1.50 per share and US$2.10 per share, below the prior range of US$1.90 per share to US$2.60 per share.
Nutrien, the world’s largest potash producer by capacity, reported an adjusted loss of 12 US cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, double the 6-US-cent loss analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Analyst Gary Ho of Desjardins Securities said: “While actions were taken to enhance liquidity, operating companies are likely to face headwinds in the near term. Management noted worsening impacts from the pandemic so far in 2Q20, including the deferral of some project-related business opportunities, supply chain production delays and general moderation of activity at certain subs. The recent oil price decline and flooding in Fort McMurray add to the uncertainty. Offsetting these, some businesses are more immune while others are eligible for government financial assistance, which should help cushion some of the impact. The company remains committed to pursue M&A growth opportunities.”
