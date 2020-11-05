Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Thursday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Record high gold prices and lower taxes helped propel Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) past street estimates for profit in the third quarter, as it moves to end a fracas in the South Pacific that has idled one of its smaller gold mines, sending its shares higher on Thursday.
The Toronto-based company, the world’s second gold miner by market value after Newmont Corp., reported a net profit of US$882-million for the three months ending on Sept. 30. On an adjusted basis, Barrick’s profit was US$0.41 a share, 8 cents better than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected.
Historically gold has been sought out by investors in times of extreme financial market uncertainty, and the COVID-19 pandemic has turned bullion into one of the world’s best performing asset classes this year. Barrick sold gold at an average of US$1,926 in the quarter, 30 per cent higher than the same quarter in 2019. In August, gold hit a new all-time high of US$2,050 an ounce.
Following other large gold companies like Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Newmont Corp. and Yamana Gold Inc. that have increased their dividends, Barrick said it is upping its quarterly payout by 12.5 per cent to $0.09 a share.
“The increase is smaller than senior peers this quarter,” Josh Wolfson, analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. wrote in a note to clients. “Although Barrick management previously indicated it would seek to institute a new dividend formula in early 2021.”
Barrick said it is on track to hit its production forecast for the year of 4.6 to 5 million ounces of gold, despite lower quarterly production year-over-year. The company produced 1.15 million ounces in the quarter, down 12 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2019.
- Niall McGee
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) gained ground after it posted a surprise profit on Thursday, helped by cost-saving measures and a slight recovery in fuel demand after COVID-19 lockdowns were eased across the world.
The Calgary-based company, which like its peers curtailed output and slashed spending in the low-price environment, said it was on track to save about $745-million in operating costs in 2020.
Last month, Canada’s main oil-producing province of Alberta said it would lift mandatory output caps ahead of schedule in December as production cuts have raised prices for domestic crude and eased congestion in pipelines.
Canadian Natural said average realized prices for crude fell 27.3 per cent to $40.14 per barrel, while realized prices for its natural gas rose about 41 per cent to $2.31 in the third quarter, excluding hedging.
The company, which bought smaller rival Painted Pony Energy Ltd in August, produced 1.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, 5.5 per cent lower than a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of $135-million, or 11 cents per share in the third quarter ended September 30, while analysts expected the company to break-even on a per share basis, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T) rose in the wake of the release of better-than-anticipated quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday.
The Toronto-based miner reported adjusted earnings per share and cash flow per share of 80 cents and $1.21, respectively, exceeding the consensus forecast on the Street of 61 cents and 98 cents.
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Puneet Singh said: “The large beat is a testament to FNV’s business model. As gold prices rise, costs stay low allowing shareholders to benefit. The new additions to the portfolio (now has 316 mining assets) won’t be large contributors right away but the Fenelon royalty, in particular, could turn out to be a steal. FNV has ample liquidity ($1-billion revolver, $467-million in net cash; $136-million/$300-million used on ATM equity program year-to-date) to do more deals. Shares have pulled back with gold prices but should respond to the beat and upcoming 25-per-cent GEO growth in 2021 led by Cobre Panama’s ramp up.”
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) posted a surprise quarterly profit and beat revenue estimates on Thursday, as higher online sales and strong demand for its $1,000 parkas in China helped the company cushion a hit from its weak wholesale business.
Canada Goose said its direct-to-consumer revenue jumped over 30 per cent in Mainland China, where shoppers are known to splurge on luxury goods.
A few Canada Goose analysts attribute the sales boost for the luxury parka maker to higher savings rate among high-income consumers combined with a cut on travel spending and an unusually cold weather in North America.
The company’s overall online revenue increased more than 10 per cent in the second quarter ended Sept. 27, while its wholesale revenue nearly halved due to pressure at its partners, including department stores, due to the pandemic.
Revenue fell about 34 per cent to $194.8-million, but beat the average analyst estimate of $167.2-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company also said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin was positive for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, as it has been doubling down on its higher-margin online business.
Excluding items, Toronto-based Canada Goose earned 10 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 1 cent.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) after saying its net profit increased 10 per cent in the third quarter as its asset management business increased 25 per cent from a year earlier.
The Toronto-based insurer says that equated to $1.28 per share, up from $1.15 per share or $681 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Underlying net income for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $842 million or $1.44 per share, compared with $809 million or $1.37 per share in the prior year.
SunLife was expected to report $1.28 per share in adjusted profits, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
“So far this year we have delivered more than $140 million of claims payments to the families of clients who have succumbed to COVID-19, and paid millions in additional pandemic related health claims,” stated CEO Dean Connor.
Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic said: “At first look, a strong, clean Q3 result as the company continues to execute and drive solid earnings growth across all of its business lines, in spite of a challenging operating environment.”
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) also rose after a third-quarter earnings beat.
After the bell, the Toronto-based company reported base earnings per share of 73 cents, exceeding the Street’s 68-cent forecast.
Credit Suisse’s Mike Rizvanovic said: “A mixed quarter at first look despite the better-than-expected base EPS, with positives from growth in Reinsurance and stability at Putnam overshadowed by the steep decline in Canada, the relatively modest growth in the US, and weak sales volume overall.”
Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) was up as it launched its first cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage line in Canada, banking on continued demand for cannabis drinks which have gained popularity during coronavirus-related lockdowns.
A non-psychoactive compound derived mainly from the hemp plant, CBD is being researched for various medical applications and has found increased use as a relaxative.
Canopy said its “Quatreau” line of sparkling waters comes in two variants — one with only CBD and another with a limited amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabinoid which causes a high.
A study by analytics firm Grand View Research in January estimated the global cannabis beverage market could reach over US$2.8-billion by 2025.
On Thursday, marijuana producers soared as Joe Biden inched closer to winning the U.S. presidential election.
During the campaign, vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris said marijuana would be decriminalized at the federal level under a Biden administration.
Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) and Aphria Inc. (APHA-T) were among those seeing gains.
After the bell on Wednesday, Aphria said it will buy privately owned beer maker SweetWater Brewing Co for $300-million, becoming the latest Canadian pot producer to make a push into the U.S. beverages market.
Aphria said the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and likely to close before the end of this year.
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) was up after a pandemic summer that drove Canadians to spruce up their backyards and take up cooking and camping boosted its sales.
On Thursday, the Toronto-based retailer reported its third quarter revenue grew by 9.6 per cent to nearly $4-billion, driven by strong sales increases at its flagship stores and e-commerce demand.
Comparable sales -- an important metric that tracks sales growth not counting the impact of store openings -- grew 18.9 per cent in the 13 weeks ended Sept. 26.
Canadian Tire’s seasonal business was strong this year, as shoppers unable to travel during the summer spent more on gardening and backyard items, as well as camping gear. Kitchen wares and tools also remained strong, contributing to 25.1-per-cent comparable sales growth at the flagship stores.
Excluding one-time items, Canadian Tire earned a profit of $4.93 per share, compared with expectations of $3.73 per share.
- Susan Krashinsky Robertson
Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T) gained ground after announcing it is pushing into the heart of Asia with a small but strategic acquisition in Hong Kong.
Laval, Que.-based Couche-Tard said late Wednesday it agreed to buy all the issued and outstanding shares of Convenience Retail Asia Limited for $2.79-billion Hong Kong dollars, or roughly US$360-million. Convenience subsidiary Circle K HK operates a network of 340 Circle K-licensed stores in Hong Kong and 33 sites in Macau, Couche-Tard said.
“Circle K Hong Kong is one of the best convenience store operators in Asia and will be an excellent fit within our company,” Couche-Tard chief executive Brian Hannasch said in a statement. “Upon closing of this transaction, Couche-Tard will reach a milestone in its strategic ambition of entering the high-growth Asia-Pacific market with a first-rate management and operations team, which has the credibility, experience and capabilities to support future expansion in the region.”
- Nicolas Van Praet
Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) jumped on the back of better-than-anticipated third-quarter results.
Before the bell, the Montreal-based company reported revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $742-million and $1.17, respectively, topping the Street’s forecast of $670-million and 83 cents.
Desjardins Securities' Benoit Poirier said: “Overall, we are very pleased with the solid results for the quarter, which not only demonstrate the company’s resiliency in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but its ability to deliver strong EBITDA and adjusted EPS growth. The positive guidance revision is also testament to that. We are encouraged by the early outlook for 2021, which supports our bullish stance on the name.”
Montreal-based Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T) rose after it announced its biggest acquisition to date and reported financial results well ahead of expectations Thursday.
The Montreal software company, which provides internet-based point-of-sale and payments products for retail, hospitality and golf companies, said it had signed a definitive agreement to buy ShopKeep Inc., a New York-based provider of internet-based commerce software for restaurants and retailers for about US$440-million. It will pay US$145.2-million in cash and cover the balance by issuing 9.5-million shares. The company had US$513.1-million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of September after raising US$305-million in a public offering on the New York Stock Exchange earlier that month.
ShopKeep, the latest in a string of acquisitions for Lightspeed, generated about US$50-million in revenue from more than 20,000 customers in the US in the last 12 months and handled gross transactions on behalf of its customers of about US$7-billion. That’s roughly equal to about one-quarter of Lightspeed’s size. The acquisition is expected to close by Dec. 31, Lightspeed said.
- Sean Silcoff
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) jumped higher after announcing last Wednesday it is buying two private natural-gas producers for $526-million as the company makes good on its strategy of snapping up assets in gas-rich regions as rivals struggle.
Tourmaline said it is acquiring Jupiter Resources Inc. for $426-million, consisting of 24.2 million of its common shares. It will also assume $200-million in Jupiter debt. The target company produces about 67,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the North Deep Basin region in northwest Alberta.
Calgary-based Tourmaline is also buying Modern Resources Inc. for $100-million, consisting of $73.8-million in cash and 1.5 million Tourmaline shares. It will also assume $44-million of debt.
- Jeffrey Jones
General Motors Co. (GM-N) jumped after it reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by renewed demand for trucks and SUVs in the United States and a rebound in China sales.
The company also said it would generate cash flow of US$-billion to US$9-billion during the second half of the year, as sales in its two largest markets recovered more quickly than anticipated during a global pandemic.
In a statement, Chief Executive Mary Barra said the company was “well positioned to meet rising customer demand.”
GM’s U.S. sales in the third quarter fell 10 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but results improved each month. In China, GM’s sales in the quarter rose 12 per cent, its first quarterly sales growth in two years.
The Detroit automaker reported net income of US$4-billion, or US$2.78 a share in the quarter, compared with US$2.35-billion, or US$1.60 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, GM earned US$2.83 a share, above the US$1.38 a share expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Earlier, both Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Plane and train maker Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) saw gains after it missed estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by weak performance in its aviation and transportation units due to coronavirus-led disruptions.
The Montreal-based company, which is in the process of closing a deal to sell its rail division to French train maker Alstom SA, said revenue from its transportation unit fell 2.5 per cent.
Business jet deliveries were also lower in the quarter, falling to 24 units from 31 a year earlier, but revenue from the business rose about 10 per cent as its flagship Global 7500 jet made up for a third of those deliveries.
Bombardier’s EBITDA and margins took a hit on costs related to the Global 7500 jets and lower deliveries during the quarter.
Bombardier, which aims to break even on free cash flow in 2020, reported quarterly free cash flow of $706-million.
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $176-million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $255-million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting EBITDA to be $179.8-million, according to Refinitiv data.
In a research note, Desjardins Securities equity analyst Benoit Poirier said: “Overall, we are pleased with the ongoing ramp-up of the Global 7500 program and the reiterated FCF breakeven guidance for 2H. We believe management commentary on the outlook and the future of Bombardier Aviation will be the main driver of stock performance this morning.”
On the decline
BCE Inc. (BCE-T) was flat after it saw its third-quarter revenue dip 2.6 per cent to $5.79-billion as the pandemic hit its media business, reduced roaming and prompted some business customers to cut or delay their spending.
The company’s quarterly revenue, which was down from $5.94-billion during the same period last year, came in above the consensus analyst estimate of $5.7-billion from S&P Capital IQ.
BCE had $740-million in profit during the quarter, down nearly 20 per cent from $922-million a year ago. The earnings amounted to 77 cents per share, down from 96 cents per share during the same period last year.
The company attributed the decline to lower adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), higher expenses related to losses on derivatives used for hedging and higher depreciation and amortization.
- Alexandra Posadzki
U.S.-listed shares of China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA-N) slipped after it beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as its core e-commerce business continued to grow following China’s emergence from coronavirus lockdowns.
The results come on the heels of China’s surprise suspension of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group’s record US$37-billion Shanghai listing that was viewed by analysts and investors as an attempt to cut founder Jack Ma and his financial services empire down to size.
Alibaba’s results also coincide with U.S. presidential election results, with Democrat Joe Biden edging closer to victory.
With files from staff and wires