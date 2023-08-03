A look at North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T) surged in early trading with the premarket release of better-than-anticipated second-quarter results as its Engineering Services and Nuclear segments saw strong organic growth gains.

The Montreal-based firm announced consolidated revenue of $2.132-billion and EBITDA of $184-million, both topping the Street’s expectations ($1.881-billion and $155-million, respectively). Adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents blew past the consensus estimate by 19 cents.

“Momentum in the core ES business has been impressive over the last few years .. and the most recent quarter once again came in above expectations and led to an increase in guidance in the top line,” said National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev. “The U.S., UK and Middle East saw higher project volumes and overall ES results were buoyed by strength in the Mining and Metallurgy vertical. Nuclear also saw an 11-per-cent year-over-year revenue increase and a 38-per-cent year-over-year jump in the backlog as sentiment towards the technology improves among governments and the public alike (EBIT, however, is flat year-over-year).”

“Investment thesis can change materially for the ‘last bad quarter’ or ‘the first good quarter’ (we have seen a similar inflection point with GE (NYSE: GE; Not Rated) in the U.S. recently). The only thing(s) missing for the structural re-rate is consistent FCF generation (company reiterated positive OCF in H2/23E) and exit from Linxon (at least it generated positive EBIT). With pure engineering consulting valuation into a historically premium territory, we feel investors are itching for a potential switch into SNC even though as we have stated in the past, some margin conversion needs to happen for the company’s engineering valuation to re-rate (while nuclear growth would also need to accelerate). Overall, however, this is a very solid print, especially on the back of Aecon’s results (TSX: ARE; Sector Perform, $11.00 PT) that spooked the market about a potential negative spillover into LSTK. Upped organic engineering guidance as we thought would be the case, is a nice addition on top of organic hiring to execute the growing backlog. We reiterate our Outperform rating on SNC shares; $39.00 price target.”

Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) rose after announcing better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

The Toronto-based toy and entertainment company reported revenue of $421-million, down 17 per cent year-over-year and below the Street’s expectation of $431-million due largely to elevated inventory levels. However, adjusted EBITDA of $88-million was better than the consensus forecast of $74-million despite falling 22 per cent from the same period a year ago.

“Management maintained the 2023 financial guidance, a positive in our view, given the challenging economic environment,” said Stifel analyst Martin Landry in a note. “This should be well received by investors. On the negative side, Spin Master’s point-of-sale (POS) metrics were weak, down 22 per cent year-over-year in the U.S., underperforming the industry and a weaker performance sequentially as U.S. POS was down 9 per cent year-over-year in Q1/23. We expect the shares to react well based on the above although the weak POS metrics are likely to be a focus.”

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-T) increased despite reporting a US$48.7 million net loss in its most recent quarter as it introduced several products to new markets.

The Montreal-based e-commerce software business says its first quarter net loss compared with a net loss of US$100.8-million a year ago.

The company says the net loss for the period ended June 30 amounted to 32 US cents per basic and diluted share compared with 68 US cents a year prior.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 36 US cents per share for the period ended June 30, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Revenue totalled almost US$209.1-million, up from US$173.8-million last year.

The company says the quarter included a period where it launched a new analytics tool in Europe and brought its business funding offering called Lightspeed Capital to Australia and Quebec.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T) increased after saying it lost $53.7-million in its most recent quarter as it grappled with inflation and other market headwinds.

The Mississauga-based food company’s net loss for the second quarter amounted to 44 cents per basic share compared with a net loss of $54.6-million or 44 cents per basic share a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings for the period ended June 30 were $45.9-million compared with $23.6 million in the second quarter of last year.

Sales in the quarter totalled $1.26-billion, up from $1.19-billion a year prior.

Its meat business alone contributed the bulk of those sales, though Maple Leaf says its plant protein division made $36.7 million in sales during the quarter.

The financial results come a day after the company’s board approved a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share and 84 cents per share on an annual basis.

On the decline

Shares of Ottawa-based Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T) were lower on Thursday after it forecast strong revenue growth and delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter, helped by new signups and price increases across its services.

Merchants and businesses are turning to Shopify, which offers tools to create and manage online store-fronts, as retail spending picks up on signs of stabilizing macroeconomic conditions.

“We’re not just shipping products faster, but we are also expanding our global merchant base,” said Harley Finkelstein, president at Shopify.

In the third quarter, the company expects revenue growth at “low-twenties” percentage and “mid-twenties” when adjusted for changes related to the divestiture of its logistics business. Analysts expected a growth of 17.2 per cent.

The 80-per-cent surge in Shopify’s share price so far this year comes amid a rejig in its business as a result of revenue growth slowing to about 20 per cent in 2023 from an average of 60 per cent in 2017-21, according to Refinitiv data.

The company had in May decided to lay off 20 per cent of its workforce and divest its logistics arm to freight forwarder Flexport, sharpening its focus on costs.

Shopify had raised the prices of some of its plans, which went into effect in January and April.

In the second quarter, total revenue grew 31 per cent to US$1.69-billion and beat analysts’ average estimate of $1.62 billion.

However, a US$1.7-billion charge related to the divestiture and recent staff cuts resulted in an operating loss on US$1.6-billion. Excluding the one-time item, Shopify earned 14 US cents per share, beating expectations of 5 US cents.

“This could be a turnaround quarter for Shopify,” said Michael Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisors.

“But the market will still question whether its actions are enough to counter stiff competition from established rivals as well as any mild economic cyclicality.”

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) was lower on Thursday in the wake of reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit and a higher revenue, helped by demand for pricier business jets despite supply chain pressures.

The Montreal-headquartered business jet maker reported a second-quarter profit of $10-million from continuing operations, compared with a loss of $109-million.

Results of corporate jet makers have been powered by strong demand from the wealthy for private flying over the last few quarters but companies are wrestling with supply chain challenges that make it harder to deliver planes.

Last month, Gulfstream jet maker Textron Inc. (TXT-N) raised its full-year profit forecast on strong jet pricing.

However, there are early signs that demand may be flattening. Bombardier said on Thursday backlog at the end of June was up just 0.7 per cent at $14.9-billion compared to the end of March.

On a per share basis, quarterly adjusted profit was 72 cents, compared with a loss of 48 cents a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a profit of 28 cents per share.

Revenue rose 8 per cent to $1.68-billion, in line with expectations.

Bombardier reported a cash burn of $222-million compared with a free cash flow of $341-million a year ago, due to capital expenditures and a build up in working capital to support higher jet deliveries in the second half of 2023.

In a research note, Citi analyst Stephen Trent said: ”Overall, the results look very encouraging, with adj EPS significantly above Citi, adj FCF [free cash flow] usage less than we had anticipated and a book to bill that improved sequentially from 1 time to 1.1 times. Assuming risk-neutral market conditions, these results should modestly support Buy-rated Bombardier’s shares on Thursday morning.”

“Bombardier’s services segment appeared to provide a solid margin boost during the quarter. Going forward, it is possible that the market is underestimating this positive mix shift.”

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS-T) forecast current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday due to choppy U.S. demand, taking the shine off of upbeat first-quarter results driven by a rebound in China and sending its shares down.

Demand for luxury goods in China has recovered sharply after the country lifted its COVID-19 restrictions.

Revenue from Canada Goose’s Asia Pacific segment jumped 52.2 per cent to $24.5-million in the first quarter ended July 2, building on a 65.4-per-cent surge seen in the previous quarter. This was boosted by the return of tourism in China, leading to strong growth in key areas like Macau and Hong Kong.

However, even as Canada Goose expects the momentum in Asia to continue, finance chief Jonathan Sinclair said the outlook reflected a “more challenged consumer backdrop” in the U.S.

Luxury firms have seen their sales taper in the U.S. over the past few months, as a post-pandemic splurging spree by wealthy shoppers - which had led to stellar results in prior quarters - starts to sag amid still-high inflation, rising interest rates and worsening credit conditions.

That has knocked results at many sector players, including luxury powerhouse LVMH and Ray-Ban sunglasses maker EssilorLuxottica.

Canada Goose forecast second-quarter revenue of $270-million to $290-million, below estimates of about $298.5-million. It sees an adjusted net loss per share of between 24 cents and 17 cents, compared with estimates for a profit of 6 cents.

“I think (the forecast) is conservative and it makes sense ... because of the volatility that we still have going on in the market, particularly in the U.S.,” Jessica Ramírez, senior research analyst at Jane Hali & Associates, said.

First-quarter revenue rose 21 per cent to $84.8-million, beating Refinitiv estimates of $75.4-million. Adjusted loss of 70 cents per share was also smaller than a loss of 86 cents expected by analysts.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T) declined after it boosted its second-quarter revenue as it added new wireless and internet customers but saw its profit fall due to higher expenses.

BCE, the parent company of Bell Canada, had $6.07-billion in revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, up 3.5 per cent from a year ago when it reported $5.86-billion of revenue.

Its profit fell sharply to $397-million, down 39 per cent from $654-million during the same quarter last year. That amounted to 37 cents per share, down from 66 cents per share.

The company attributed the decline to higher expenses, including a $377-million non-cash loss on its share of an obligation to repurchase at fair value a minority stake in one of its joint venture equity investments, as well as higher interest expenses, increased depreciation and amortization expense and higher income taxes.

The Montreal-based company also saw higher costs related to its workforce reduction initiative. BCE announced back in June that it was eliminating roughly 1,300 positions as part of a significant reorganization.

After adjusting for severance, acquisition and other costs, net equity losses on investments and other items, BCE had $722-million in profit, down 8.7 per cent from $791-million a year earlier.

The adjusted earnings amounted to 79 cents per share, down from 87 cents per share during the same period last year.

Analysts had been expecting 80 cents per share of adjusted earnings and $6.06-billion of revenue, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

- Alexandra Posadzki

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) slid after it posted a second-quarter profit that more than halved, as lower energy prices and drop in oil production squeezed the country’s largest oil and gas producer.

Profits for oil and gas companies have declined from last year’s bumper levels after crude prices eased from multi-year highs when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended markets.

Benchmark Brent crude averaged US$79.92 a barrel in the second quarter, nearly 28 per cent lower than last year, pressured by the banking crisis and fears of a looming recession.

U.S. natural gas prices plunged nearly 63% during the same period, when demand for the commodity skyrocketed against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Natural’s production in the quarter ended June 30 stood at 1.19 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), below last year’s 1.21 million boepd, impacted by wildfires in Western Canada and continued unplanned third-party pipeline outage, the company said.

The company reported a net income of $1.5-billion, or C$1.32 per share, for the quarter, down from $3.5-billion, or $3 per share, a year earlier.

Nutrien (NTR-T) on Wednesday decided to indefinitely pause its ramp-up plans for potash production and halt work on its clean ammonia project at Geismar, Louisiana, as the world’s biggest fertilizer producer grapples with falling prices.

Its shares fell as the company cited market conditions for stopping efforts to bolster potash output to 18 million tons.

Potash prices have eased after the resumption of shipments from major supplier Belarus, whose exports were largely frozen last year due to western sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The suspension of work at its 1.2 million to clean ammonia plant was due to elevated costs and uncertainty on the timing of emerging uses for clean ammonia, it said.

Fertilizer companies have been building ammonia plants along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act subsidies and the existing export infrastructure.

Nutrien also lowered its 2023 adjusted earnings forecast to the range of US$3.85 to US$5.60 from a prior view of US$5.50 per share and US$7.50 per share.

It had said in July that it would cut production at its Cory Potash mine and expected its full-year profit to take hit from lower exports due to a strike by Canadian dock workers.

“We expect Canadian potash exports will be constrained by logistical challenges primarily due to the strike at the Port of Vancouver,” the company said.

The top potash producer said it expects to cut capital expenditure by about $200 million in 2023.

Nutrien reported adjusted earnings of US$2.53 per share for the three months ended June 30, missing expectations of US$2.77, according to Refinitiv data.

Montreal-based Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T) was down after its management reduced its full-year earnings expectations alongside the release of stronger-than-anticipated second-quarter results.

Before the bell, the clothing manufacturer reported earnings per share of 63 US cents, exceeding the consensus forecast on the Street of 61 US cents. However, it now expects 2023 EPS to come in at US$2.55-$2.65, down from US$3.11 previously and below analysts’ projection of US$3.11.

“The 2H guidance cut is consistent with our expectations, as we have been more cautious on 2H,” said Citi analyst Paul Lejuez.

“Activewear POS were positive in the quarter driven by NAM, partially offset by int’l markets, which were weaker than management had expected and softened sequentially. Hosiery and underwear grew 8 per cent in 2Q driven by expansion of private label offering and the roll-out of new programs, however, men’s underwear demand remains weak. We expect shares to face some pressure today given management reduction in guidance below what the market might have been expecting.”

