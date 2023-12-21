A look at North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Shares of Linamar Corp. (LNR-T) were higher after the late Wednesday announcement of an agreement to acquire Bourgault Industries Ltd. in a deal worth $640-million.

The Guelph-based company says Bourgault is a world-class agriculture equipment manufacturer.

Linamar says Bourgault will become part of its new agriculture division within its wider industrial segment.

Linamar CEO and executive chair Linda Hasenfratz says the acquisition offers “tremendous opportunity” for her company to diversify and grow its agriculture platform.

COO and president Jim Jarrell says Bourgault is Linamar’s third strategic acquisition of 2023 and will help it better serve the core Western Canadian and U.S. Midwest farm base.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Vancouver-based Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU-T) soared after announcing it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with joint venture partner Gold Fields Ltd. to acquire its 45-per-cent interest in the Asanko mine in Ghana for US$170-million.

Both Gold Fields and Galiano currently own 45-per-cent stakes in the mine with the Government of Ghana holding the remaining 10 per cent.

Gold Fields will also receive a 1-per-cent net smelter royalty on future production from the Nkran deposit, the main deposit at the mine.

Boeing Co. (BA-N) is set to restart deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner to China within days, a source told Reuters, a step that could pave the way for China to also end a more than four-year freeze on deliveries of Boeing’s profit-making 737 MAX.

Juneyao Airlines, a privately-owned Chinese carrier, will receive in Shanghai a new 787 Dreamliner from Seattle, the source familiar with the matter said. It could take off as soon as Thursday, the person said.

Boeing shares were up in Thursday trade.

Chinese orders and deliveries of Boeing planes have been largely suspended since 2019 after two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 led to the MAX being grounded worldwide in 2019.

Analysts have been expecting the resumption of Dreamliner deliveries to China after consultancy AAP/AIR reported this month preparatory flight activities for a 787 designated for Juneyao Airlines, registered as B-20EQ.

Twelve of the 60 undelivered 787s in Boeing’s inventory are dedicated for Chinese operators, Jefferies said Tuesday.

The 787 delivery could be a precursor to the resumption of 737 MAX deliveries and the return of normalized trade relations between Boeing and China, which have been strained since the MAX crisis, analysts have said.

Trade publication The Air Current said on Wednesday Boeing had this month won a key clearance from China’s aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), allowing the planemaker to prepare MAX aircraft for delivery.

Chipmaker Micron Technology’s (MU-Q) shares jumped on Thursday after it predicted strong recovery in supply-demand balance for memory and flash storage in 2024.

The company’s quarterly results on Wednesday exceeded market expectations and it forecast a strong February quarter in a clear sign that memory chip prices will improve next year to recover from a months-long downturn.

Stock is either at or near normal levels for most of its customers across personal computer, mobile, automotive and industrial markets, Micron said, while data center inventories will approach those levels in the first half of 2024.

“Market rebounds are happening earlier than we previously thought,” Morningstar analysts said.

Micron’s upbeat results for the quarter ended Nov. 30 as well as its forecast raised similar expectations from other chip companies that would report early next year, lifting their shares.

Nvidia (NVDA-Q), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD-Q), Qualcomm (QCOM-Q), Intel (INTC-Q) and Broadcom (AVGO-Q) also rose. Micron also said it was in “the final stages” to qualify its high-bandwidth memory chips for use in Nvidia’s most powerful AI platforms.

Such high-end memory chips are among Micron’s most profitable products and will draw in “several hundred million” dollars in revenue in fiscal 2024, the company said.

Analysts expect AI-fueled demand to help Micron’s rebound.

Rising demand for such chips is “likely to be a tailwind for MU (Micron) for at least the next 2 quarters and likely longer,” Piper Sandler analysts wrote in a note. At least three brokerages raised their price targets after results, LSEG data showed. Micron’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is 32.45 for the next twelve months, compared to the industry’s 21.03.

CarMax Inc. (KMX-N) on Thursday posted its third-quarter profit above analyst estimates after cost cuts helped it offset headwinds from lower demand, sending the U.S. pre-owned car retailer’s shares soaring.

“We believe vehicle affordability challenges continued to impact our third quarter unit sales performance, with ongoing headwinds due to widespread inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, tightened lending standards and low consumer confidence,” CarMax said.

The company last year paused some hiring and reduced its selling general and administrative expenses as it looked to offset waning demand for used vehicles.

However, the company said on Thursday it resumed its share repurchase program during the quarter after pausing it last year.

Demand for used vehicles had risen in the pandemic but fell significantly over the past few quarters after consumers were faced with higher interest rates.

Additionally, higher inventory levels of used vehicles had led to retailers selling vehicles for heavy discounts, in some cases even lower than the prices they were acquired at.

The company posted a quarterly profit of US$82-million, or 52 US cents per share, for the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with US$37.6-million, or 24 US cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 43 US cents per share, according to LSEG data.

However, revenue fell 5.5 per cent to US$6.15-billion, below estimates of US$6.29-billion.

On the decline

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-T) fell after it cut revenue guidance again for its connected car software division as the company announced third-quarter results Wednesday, the first financial report issued on the watch of new CEO John Giamatteo.

The company said it expected its internet-of-things division, which makes software that connects vehicles to the internet and powers advanced driver assistance systems, to post between US$62-million and US$66-million in revenue in the fourth quarter starting Dec. 1, which would bring full-year revenue for the division to between US$211-million and US$215-million.

That’s lower than the US$225-million to US$240-million range BlackBerry had forecast for the IOT division for the full fiscal year when it last reported results in September. That in turn was down from the company’s original forecast of US$240-million to US$250-million for IOT this year. The business, which is supposed to deliver 20-per-cent annual growth for the foreseeable future, is now on track to grow by less than 4.5 per cent year, according to management estimates.

Mr. Giamatteo said on a conference call with analysts the company was taking “a more conservative view” about the fourth quarter because of the impact of recent automotive labour stoppages, as well as “ongoing slippage of software programs at major automakers” that has delayed some timelines on implementation of technology in vehicles using its software.

But he said the company remains optimistic about the longer-term outlook for the increased adoption of its connected car software in vehicles. “The underlying fundamentals of our IOT biz, I believe, just couldn’t be stronger,” he said. “We’re in a really good position” to weather shorter-term industry challenges, he said.

- Sean Silcoff

Paramount Global (PARA-Q) was lower on news CEO Bob Bakish met with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD-Q) CEO David Zaslav to discuss a potential deal between the two companies.

Mr. Zaslav has also spoken to Shari Redstone, who owns Paramount’s parent company, about a deal, Axios reported, adding the meeting between Mr. Zaslav and Mr. Bakish lasted several hours.

It is unclear whether Warner Bros would buy Paramount Global or its parent company, National Amusements Inc (NAI), the source told Reuters. Axios said both options were on the table.

Paramount is controlled by the Shari Redstone-led media company that owns 77 per cent of Paramount’s Class A voting shares.

Talks between Warner Bros and Paramount are still early, and may not ultimately result in a deal, according to the Axios report.

In April last year, AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit and Discovery merged to become Warner Bros Discovery, with a portfolio that included Discovery Channel, Warner Bros. Entertainment, CNN, HBO, Cartoon Network; streaming services Discovery+ and HBO Max; and franchises such as Batman and Harry Potter.

