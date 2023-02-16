A look at North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Shares of Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) were higher after it reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales were up compared with year ago.

The retailer says it earned net income attributable to shareholders of $531.9-million or $9.09 per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Dec. 31, up from $508.5-million or $8.34 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $5.34 billion, up from $5.14-billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

Comparable sales for the quarter at its namesake Canadian Tire stores were flat compared with a year earlier, while SportChek comparable sales were down 1.7 per cent. Mark’s comparable sales were up 4.3 per cent.

Helly Hansen revenue gained 20.6 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Canadian Tire says its normalized profit for the quarter amounted to $9.34 per diluted share, up from a normalized profit of $8.42 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $7.44 per share and $5.18 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

In a research note, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li said: “Outperformance from Retail was partly offset by lower earnings contribution from Financial Services. The Retail outperformance was driven by solid sales growth across all banners (despite lapping tough year-ago comps), better gross margin and lower expenses. Overall, we believe the strong Retail results highlight the resiliency of the CTR model, supported by its multi-product assortment (essential and owned brands), strong base of Triangle loyalty members and data analytics capabilities. While the results were strong, the focus will be on the outlook for 1H23, which will be negatively impacted by destocking by the CTR dealers as they go through unsold seasonal inventory and softening discretionary spending. ... We believe the current valuation (9.8 times forward consensus P/E vs 12–13 times average) largely reflects the near-term challenges, but further share price volatility is possible until there is better macro visibility.”

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) increased after saying earnings slipped in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier but rose for the full 2022 financial year.

The insurance giant says net income attributable to shareholders came in at $1.89-billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $2.08-billion for the same quarter a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders for the year totalled $7.3-billion, up from $7.1-billion for a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net income of $1.86-billion for the fourth quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company says the higher earnings for the year were related to annuity transactions in the U.S. and benefits from changes to the Canadian corporate tax rate.

It says investment-related gains in the year were driven in part by favourable fixed-income reinvestment as well as higher-than-expected returns from long-duration assets like private equity, infrastructure and timberland, partially offset by real estate.

Scotia Capital analyst Meny Grauman said: “While we would be hard-pressed to call this a perfect quarter, it continues to validate our thesis on the name. We upgraded this name to Sector Outperform ahead of Q2 earnings when the shares were trading at a 15-per-cent discount to book, and highlighted the name as a Top Pick at the end of the year on the view that tail risk here was coming down, and both the introduction of IFRS 17 and a full Asia re-opening would be important catalysts in 2023. Nothing in these numbers sways us from that conviction. Although the 9-per-cent core EPS beat was driven in part by taxes ($0.03/share) as EPIF missed us by 5 per cent, core earnings in Asia beat our forecast and was up 8 per cent quarter-over-quarter on a currency adjusted basis, while remittances in 2022 were strong — even if they boosted by MFC’s VA sale. In addition, the impact of IFRS 17 on core EPS at transition is now lower than previously communicated, and more importantly the impact on capital is a little better (as we have seen across the peer group).”

Saskatoon-based fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T) jumped even as it forecast lower-than-expected 2023 earnings and posted fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates.

While higher fertilizer prices dented demand in early second-half of last year, a fall in prices later in the year did not boost demand as farmers further awaited pricing trends to stabilize. Nutrien also said there was a “historic decline” in potash shipments in the second half of 2022.

“Growers are hesitant to step into the market with falling fertilizer prices,” Jason Newton, chief economist and head of market research at Nutrien, told Reuters.

Newton, however, expects the reduced fertilizer prices and strong crop prices to support demand as spring arrives.

The company forecast 2023 adjusted earnings in the range of US$8.45 to US$10.65 per share, compared with analysts’ estimate of US$11.62 per share.

Excluding items, it reported earnings of US$2.02 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company also raised its dividend by 10.4 per cent to 53 US per share and said its plans to reduce its share-count by 5 per cent.

Its peer CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF-N) also reported lower sales, and said global nitrogen availability loosened in the fourth quarter with weak industrial demand in Europe being one of the reasons.

Yet, higher fertilizer prices helped the company post fourth-quarter net earnings of US$860-million or US$4.35 per share, compared with US$705-million or US$3.27 per share, a year ago.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO-Q)saw large gains as it raised its full-year earnings forecast and delivered strong second-quarter results, indicating that spending on network infrastructure was staying resilient in the face of an economic slowdown.

The maker of routers and other products that run computer networks and the internet said customers were keeping investments steady in systems related to cloud, artificial intelligence and tools for hybrid work.

The company is also benefiting from the easing of pandemic-driven supply chain constraints, which plagued its business last year and resulted in significant inventory buildup.

“Cisco is better positioned today than at any time since I became CEO almost eight years ago,” Chuck Robbins said in a post-earnings analyst call.

For fiscal 2023, Cisco said it expects revenue growth of 9 per cent to 10.5 per cent, and adjusted per share earnings between US$3.73 to US$3.78. It had previously forecast revenue growth of 4.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent and earnings per share of US$3.51 to US$3.58.

Its second-quarter adjusted earnings of 88 US cents per share and revenue of US$13.59-billion were both higher than market estimates pooled by Refinitiv.

“This is very strong growth and shows that the company may finally be exiting a difficult period related to supply-chain challenges,” said Scott Raynovich, chief analyst at Futuriom.

Cisco said it reduced backlog 6 per cent sequentially, while remaining performance obligations (RPO), a metric that denotes contractual revenue that will be recognized in the future, was US$31.8-billion as of January-end, compared to $30.9 billion in October.

Cisco’s strong performance comes at a time of cost-cutting and restructuring across the U.S. technology sector in response to economic headwinds. Cisco had announced a nearly 5-per-cent workforce reduction in November.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS-Q) rose after it forecast annual sales and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, slammed by a sharp decline in demand for its toys and games from customers reeling with rising prices.

Both Hasbro and its rival Mattel Inc. (MAT-Q) had seen a steep drop in consumer spending in the crucial holiday season, putting to test the resilience of toymakers to economic slowdown as customers spend more on essentials.

Demand has also come under pressure from price hikes in the last three years as toymakers battle a pandemic-induced surge in costs of everything from freight to synthetic resin, while retailers cut back orders to keep inventories tight.

Hasbro is facing a “challenging consumer discretionary environment,” Chief Executive Chris Cocks said, adding that a stronger dollar and its exit from some licenses, brands and markets will result in a $300-million hit to annual revenue.

It lost the highly-lucrative license to make Disney Princess toys to Mattel last year.

Revenue at Hasbro’s consumer products business - its largest and home to toys such as Nerf blasters and My Little Pony figures - is expected to decline mid-single digits.

The overall revenue is projected to be down low-single digits, while Wall Street analysts were expecting a 2.5-per-cent increase to US$6-billion.

“It’s a cautious outlook...(but) what I’m most concerned about is that Hasbro doesn’t lose sight of the consumer products segment,” said James Zahn, Editor-in-Chief of trade magazine “The Toy Book.”

“Consumer products is what Hasbro is rooted in as a business.”

Hasbro expects 2023 adjusted per-share earnings in the range of US$4.45 to US$4.55 compared with estimates of US$4.88 per share.

Still, some analysts said the forecasts were in line with expectations following the toymaker’s preliminary results late in January, sending Hasbro shares up.

On the decline

Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T) dropped after it forecast slowing revenue growth for the current quarter despite price hikes and new product launches, signaling that macroeconomic challenges were weighing on its merchants’ online businesses.

“Our perspectives on outlook assume that inflation remains elevated, pushing consumers to discounted and non-discretionary purchases,” Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said on the earnings call.

“We are mindful of the environment in which we are operating now.”

Shopify executives said the company would focus on efficiency.

Expectations were high after the e-commerce company, which offers tools and services for businesses to set up their online stores, roughly doubled annual subscription prices while taking measures such as workforce reduction to cut costs, bracing for a rough period as recession looms and shoppers tighten their purses.

It expects revenue growth in the “high-teen” percentages, while analysts had forecast a rise of nearly 20 per cent, according to Refinitiv data.

Still, Shopify added known brands and luxury labels from Swiss fashion designer Bally to chocolate maker Mars to a list of clients paying a premium price for its services.

The company, which traditionally catered to small businesses, has been focusing on adding big brands to its clients list as they look to sell directly to consumers and use some of Shopify’s website creation and payment tools to set up their stores.

“Investors were hoping that the headcount reductions and the price increases would translate to operating leverage and higher profitability, not a return to losses in the first quarter as is implied by guidance,” said Gil Luria, analyst at D.A. Davidson.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 26 per cent to US$1.7-billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $1.64 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Shopify earned 7 US cents per share, beating the expectation of a 1-US-cent loss.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) fell in the wake of saying chief executive Alex Pourbaix will become executive chair later this year, while chief operating officer Jon McKenzie will become chief executive.

The company says the moves will take place after its annual meeting set for April 26.

The announcement of the change in the executive suites came as the company reported a fourth-quarter profit of $784-million or 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $408 million or 21 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue in the quarter was $14.1-billion, up from $13.7-billion in the last three months of 2021.

Cenovus reported total upstream production amounted to 806,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day for its most recent quarter, down from 825,300 a year earlier.

Total downstream throughput was 473,500 barrels per day, up from 469,900 in the fourth quarter or 2021.

Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) was down despite the release of better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter results after the bell on Wednesday.

The miner reported adjusted earnings per share of 9 US cents per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ estimate of 7 US cents, helped by higher production and lower costs. Revenue rose 22.4 per cent to US$1.08-billion from a year ago, exceeding the Street’s expectation of US$1.05-billion.

Its production rose to 595,683 gold equivalent ounces from 491,077 ounces a year earlier. It now sees 2023 production to rise by about 140,000 GEOs year-over-year.

However, Kinross is projecting full-year capex of US$1-billion, higher than analysts’ projection of US$917.9-million.

In a research note, Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury said: “: Overall we view Kinross’ Q4/22 release as mixed. On the positive side, Q4/22 quarterly results were the strongest of the year (as expected) and in line with our forecasts. Production increased 13-per-cent quarter-over-quarter with higher production at most of Kinross’ mines, and cash costs declined 10 per cent quarter-over-quarter. The company’s 3-year production guidance is also in line with our forecasts. That said, the company’s 2023 cash cost guidance is 6 per cent higher than our forecast despite the Tasiast expansion and La Coipa ramping up, and largely a function of the company’s U.S. assets. The other surprise is that reserves have declined 7.5 per cent (ex-asset sales), reflecting depletion and total resources are essentially flat with the 5Moz addition at Great Bear largely offset by reductions at Fort Knox, Tasiast, and Paracatu with higher costs reducing lower-grade ounces.”

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) declined after it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $7.1-million as the acquisition of BBQ Holdings helped its revenue rise 65 per cent compared with a year ago.

The company, which franchises and operates restaurants under over 80 different banners, says its profit amounted to 29 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $24.9-million or $1.00 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

MTY says the drop was mainly due to acquisition-related transaction costs and higher non-cash impairment charges on intangible assets.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $242.0-million, up from $146.3-million in the same quarter a year earlier.

MTY chief executive Eric Lefebvre says the acquisition of BBQ Holdings as well as more recently Wetzel’s Pretzels and Sauce Pizza and Wine are expected to help grow the company’s business for 2023.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T) slid after it raised its payment to unitholders as it reported a loss of $5-million in its fourth quarter.

The real estate trust says it will now pay a monthly distribution of nine cents per unit, up from 8.5 cents.

The new payment rate came as RioCan says it lost two cents per unit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $208.8-million or 66 cents per unit in the last three months of 2021.

Revenue totalled $306.2-million, down from $336.4-million a year earlier.

RioCan says its funds from operations for the quarter amounted to 42 cents per unit, down from 46 cents per unit in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In its outlook for 2023, the trust says it expects funds from operations per unit to be within a range of $1.77 to $1.80.

