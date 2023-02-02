A look at North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-B-T) were higher on Thursday after it boosted its fourth-quarter profit by 25 per cent to $508-million as it generated more revenue from its wireless division and trimmed costs in its cable business.

The Toronto-based telecom and media giant earned $4.17-billion in revenue during the three-month period ended Dec. 31, up 6 per cent from a year ago when it had $3.92-billion in revenue.

The growth was driven primarily by its wireless division, which benefited from higher roaming revenues associated with increased travel, as well as its media division which earned more revenue from its sports business as well as from advertising.

Industry Minister seeks commitments on wireless affordability before any approval of deals between Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor

The fourth-quarter earnings amounted to $1.00 per diluted share, up from 80 cents per diluted share. After adjusting for various items, Rogers had $1.09 of earnings per diluted share, up 14 per cent from a year ago when it had 96 cents of earnings.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share and revenue of $4.16-billion, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

The company also added 193,000 postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter, compared to 141,000 during the same quarter the previous year.

- Alexandra Posadzki

Montreal-based Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD-T) rose on the release of better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 financial results and a raise to its full-year guidance.

Before the bell, the e-commerce company revenue rose 24 per cent year-over-year to US$188.7 million, up from US$152.7-million in the same quarter a year earlier and beating the Street’s estimate of US$189.1-million. An adjusted EBITDA loss of US$5.4-million also beat the consensus expectation (an $8.3-million loss).

In its outlook for its 2023 financial year, the company says it expects an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization loss of about US$37-million compared with its earlier forecast for a loss of about US$40-million.

Lightspeed also says it now expects its annual revenue to come in at the low end of its forecast for between US$730-million and US$740-million.

In a research note, ATB Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner said: “Given the pre-announcement on January 17, today’s results are largely in line. The Company is growing well with larger merchants, and as those merchants become the majority of the customer base, we believe ARPU growth will accelerate. We believe the stock remains undervalued relative to organic revenue and gross profit growth.”

Verticalscope Holdings Inc. (FORA-T) was higher after becoming the latest Canadian technology company to slash its staff amid an ongoing slump in the sector.

The Toronto digital media company, one of a slew of Canadian entities to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange during the tech bubble of 2020-2021, said after the close of markets Wednesday that it would cut 60 jobs, or 22 per cent of its employee base. Like other companies, Verticalscope had grown its staff size aggressively in recent years, and “with the economic uncertainty that lies ahead, we must prioritize our biggest opportunities and make sure we have the proper cost structure in place to purse them,” Verticalscope CEO and founder Rob Laidlaw said in a statement.

Verticalscope joins several Canadian and global tech companies in enacting sweeping layoffs since the start of this year, including CFT Clear Finance Technology Corp., Thinkific Labs Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Clutch Technologies Inc. and Benevity Inc. According to technology job loss-tracking site layoffs.fyi, January’s 84,000-plus layoffs across the sector globally was the worst monthly tally since the start of the pandemic three years ago.

Verticalscope, 37 percent-owned by the group that purchased Torstar Corp. in 2020 and whose partners Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove recently agreed to a corporate divorce, also released preliminary results Wednesday showing its business rapidly deteriorated in the fourth quarter. Verticalscope said it expected revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 to slump by 10.9 per cent, to $19.1-million, compared to the same period a year earlier, dragged down by a 23.5-per-cent drop in e-commerce revenue and a 5.5-per-cent fall in digital advertising revenue. It forecast its adjusted operating earnings would come in at $7.2-million in the quarter, down 22.9 per cent year-over-year.

- Sean Silcoff

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META-Q) soared on Thursday as the Facebook parent wooed investors with plans to rein on costs and a new US$40-billion share buyback.

Meta plans to cut costs in 2023 by US$5-billion to between US$89-billion and US$95-billion compared with its earlier outlook of US$94-billion to US$100-billion, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling 2023 the “Year of Efficiency.”

The company further boosted investor confidence by forecasting first-quarter sales ahead of Wall Street estimates.

The stock slumped about 64 per cent in 2022.

“Promising that 2023 will be a year of efficiency was always likely to go down well with investors concerned about the largesse in spending directed towards the unproven potential of the metaverse,” said AJ Bell, investment director at Russ Mould.

Meta results also sparked a rally in shares of other mega-cap firms that are set to report quarterly results later in the day. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q), Google owner Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL-Q) and Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) all firmed.

Shares of social media firm Pinterest Inc. (PINS-N) gained after a report that the online pinboards firm was cutting staff by 150, nearly 5% of its workforce, while Snap Inc. (SNAP-N) rebounded after ending nearly 10 per cent lower after the company forecast a decline on current-quarter revenue.

Rate-sensitive tech and growth stocks also got a boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreated after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday that inflation was starting to ease.

On the decline

BCE Inc. (BCE-T) declined after reporting its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago and in its outlook for 2023 said it expected its adjusted earnings per share for the full year will be down compared with 2022.

However, the company raised its quarterly dividend to 96.75 cents per share from 92 cents per share.

BCE says its net earnings attributable to common shareholders amounted to $528-million or 58 cents per diluted share in its fourth quarter, down from $625-million or 69 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Total operating revenue was $6.44-billion, up from $6.21-billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On an adjusted basis, BCE says it earned 71 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from 76 cents per share a year earlier.

In its outlook for 2023, BCE says it expects its adjusted earnings per share for the year to be down three to seven per cent compared with 2022 as it expects lower tax adjustments, higher depreciation and amortization expenses and increased interest costs. Revenue growth for 2023 is expected to be between one and five per cent.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) trimmed its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on Thursday after COVID-19 disruptions weighed on sales of its luxury parkas and jackets in China during the third quarter.

Shares of the Canadian company plummeted after the company also said it faced a slowing momentum in North America.

The Chinese government’s efforts to contain the spread of infections with its zero-COVID policy have hit revenues of luxury companies like Canada Goose that witnessed store closures, elevated inventory levels and decline in demand in the country as consumers turned more cautious.

European peers like Cartier jewelry maker Richemont also missed market expectations in January after a resurgence of COVID-19 in China hampered sales growth, while British luxury brand Burberry saw the disruptions offset a stronger performance in Europe.

The Toronto-based company cut its fiscal 2023 sales expectations to about $1.18-billion to $1.20-billion, compared with its prior forecast of $1.2-billion to $1.3-billion.

It forecast adjusted profit of between 92 cents and $1.03 per share for fiscal 2023, against a prior target of $1.31 to $1.62.

Still, Chief Executive Dani Reiss said the company had seen promising signs of “a strong local rebound to date” in Mainland China.

Analysts predict luxury and beauty companies to be among the biggest gainers from China’s easing of COVID protocols in 2023, which is expected to boost their sales in the region.

The luxury parka maker’s revenue fell to $576.7-million in the third-quarter ended Jan. 1, compared to analysts’ average forecast of about $623.6-million in Refinitiv IBES data.

ConocoPhillips (COP-N) reported a 23-per-cent jump in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as the U.S. shale producer benefited from higher prices for its crude oil on tight supplies and robust demand.

Shares of the company, which declared a variable dividend of 60 US cents, were down.

Crude prices remained elevated during 2022 from strong demand and shortages since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and analysts expect Western energy firms to show a combined US$200-billion profit for the year.

Production was 1.758 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) for the last three months of 2022, an increase of 150,000 boed from the same period a year ago.

ConocoPhillips said it plans to return US$11-billion to shareholders in 2023, while full-year production is expected to be between 1.76 million and 1.80 million boed.

The company expects capital expenditure to be between US$10.7-billion and US$11.3-billion this year, higher than 2022′s US$10.2-billion.

ConocoPhillips expects current-quarter production to be between 1.72 million and 1.76 million boepd, which includes 35,000 boed of turnaround and stabilizer expansion in Eagle Ford basin.

Total average realized price was $71.05 per barrel of oil equivalent in the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips said, 8 per cent higher from a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of US$2.71 per share, missing the average analyst expectation of US$2.81, according to Refinitv data, hurt by lower earnings from Canada.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY-N) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, hurt by slowing demand for its older diabetes drug and COVID-19 treatment, but forecast better-than-expected full-year profit.

Sales of Lilly’s diabetes drugs Humalog and Lispro injection as well as its cancer therapy Alimta have come under pressure due to price cuts and generic competition.

Shares of the U.S. drugmaker dropped as sales of its closely-watched diabetes treatment Mounjaro also fell short of analysts’ expectations, which could raise investor concerns as the drug is expected to be among the growth drivers for Lilly this decade.

Mounjaro sales were US$279.2-million for the quarter, below estimates of US$319-million, according to an average of five analysts’ estimates polled by Refinitiv.

In November, the U.S. health regulator had pulled authorization for its COVID-19 antibody bebtelovimab, saying the treatment was not expected to neutralize the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron.

Sales of the COVID-19 drug fell to US$38-million in the quarter from US$1.06-billion a year earlier.

Total fourth-quarter revenue was US$7.30-billion, marginally below estimates of US$7.33-billion.

The company now expects 2023 adjusted full-year earnings of US$8.35 to US$8.55 per share, above analysts’ expectations of US$8.28 per share profit, according to Refinitiv.

Sales of its blockbuster diabetes drug Trulicity were US$1.94-billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of US$2.16-billion.

Excluding items, the U.S. drugmaker earned US$2.09 per share for the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ average expectations of US$1.78 per share profit.

Merck & Co Inc. (MRK-N) was down in the wake of forecasting a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral pill as the pandemic eases globally.

The company estimated sales of molnupiravir, which is sold under the brand Lagevrio, to fall to about US$1-billion this year from US$5.68-billion in 2022.

The lower forecast for the COVID drug is the latest signal that a boost to global drugmakers from the pandemic is fading.

Roche also warned on Thursday that profits will decline in 2023 due to falling demand for its COVID-19 therapy and diagnostics kits.

Merck also forecast 2023 earnings below analysts’ estimates on a tax hit from a recent acquisition.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings of US$6.80 to US$6.95 per share, lower than analysts’ average estimate of US$7.36.

Revenue is projected to be US$57.2-billion to US$58.7-billion, compared with expectations of US$58.1-billion.

The earnings forecast was hit by taxes that Merck will have to pay on the US$1.35-billion acquisition of cancer drug developer Imago BioSciences, the company said.

Excluding items, Merck earned US$1.62 per share, exceeding Wall Street expectations of US$1.54, according to Refinitiv.

Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc. (HON-Q) was lower after it posted a 28.6-per-cent fall in fourth-quarter profit and missed quarterly revenue estimates, hurt by supply chain snags and labor shortages.

A shortage of crucial semiconductor chips and higher prices of raw materials have hit aerospace and defense companies’ ability to manufacture products over the past year, leading to delays in output.

Still, the company forecast full-year sales between US$36-billion and US$37-billion, in line with analysts’s average estimate, according to Refinitiv data.

“Late-cycle aerospace and energy end markets are positioned for a strong growth year in 2023,” Honeywell’s chief executive Darius Adamczyk said.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company’s safety and productivity solutions unit, which makes masks, also struggled over the past year, hurt by easing travel restrictions between countries.

Net earnings fell to US$1.02-billion, or US$1.51 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.43-billion, or US$2.05 per share, a year earlier.

Overall quarterly net sales rose about 6 per cent to US$9.19-billion, but missed analysts’ average estimate of US$9.25-billion.

Estee Lauder Cos Inc. (EL-N) forecast a bigger drop in full-year profit than it had initially estimated, citing uncertainity around recovery in major market China.

Analysts, meanwhile, expect China’s recent move to relax its toughest COVID-related curbs and lift travel restrictions to improve sales for U.S. luxury and beauty companies, such as Estee, that took a beating from the country’s strict zero-COVID policy.

Shares of the New York-based company were down after the company also forecast third-quarter sales and profit below analysts’ expectations.

Estee said it expects a return to sales growth in Mainland China and Asia travel retail in the second half of the year.

“Outside of China, the travel retail looks strong” said Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein, adding that segment recovery in the country, however, remained an important question.

Lower sales at Asia travel retailers and fewer inventory orders from the United States on worries of a slowdown in demand, hurt the MAC lipstick maker’s sales in the second quarter.

“A concern on the quarter was apparent weakness in the U.S. and it looks like they may be losing market share on the skin care side,” Mr. Ottenstein added, highlighting a 5-per-cent decline in sales in the Americas.

Estee expects annual adjusted profit per share to fall between 27 per cent and 29 per cent, compared with its prior forecast of a decrease between 19 per cent and 21 per cent, and net sales to fall about 5 per cent to 7 per cent, compared with a 6-per-cent and 8-per-cent drop it forecast earlier.

With files from staff and wires