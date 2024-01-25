On the rise

Shares of Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) were higher after announcing before the bell it expects to record positive earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Vancouver-based digital healthcare provider also predicted it will announce its 20th consecutive quarter of record quarterly revenue , “underpinned by record care metrics which includes record patient visits of over 1.22 million and almost 1.87 million Total Care Interactions in the quarter with both metrics representing 18 per cent sequential quarter-over-quarter growth.

“This quarter’s strong performance was driven by double-digit year-over-year organic growth as well as elevated inorganic growth in both US and Canadian patient visits,” it added in a press release. “On a year-over-year basis, overall patient visits grew by 30 per cent while Total Care Interactions grew by 38 per cent.”

American Airlines Group (AAL-Q) forecast 2024 profit largely above Wall Street expectations on Thursday as the carrier benefits from strong demand for international travel, sending its shares up.

The company expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be between US$2.25 and $3.25, compared with analysts’ estimate of $2.25 per share, according to LSEG data.

U.S. airlines that fly internationally are experiencing a surge in demand for long-haul flights, driven by a robust dollar that is prompting more Americans to consider overseas travel for leisure and recreation.

Airline executives have also flagged bumper revenue during the holiday season, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, as more people choose experiences over purchasing goods.

On Thursday, American Airlines reported a lower fourth-quarter profit of $19 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with $803 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1% to $13.06 billion.

IBM (IBM-N) forecast full-year revenue growth above market estimates on Wednesday, banking on stable demand for its IT software and consultancy services from businesses looking to adopt artificial intelligence (AI).

Shares of the company were up in Thursday trading.

The company will also lay off some employees in 2024 but will hire for more AI-centered roles, an IBM spokesperson said, and will likely end the year with a largely unchanged headcount.

IBM may see a rebalancing charge similar to the about US$400-million recorded in 2023, the spokesperson added.

Under CEO Arvind Krishna, the more than 111-years-old company has repositioned itself to focus on software and consulting with a renewed focus on AI, capitalizing on a broader push for its integration across industries.

The Big Blue’s generative AI book of business, comprising actual sales and bookings from various offerings, roughly doubled sequentially in the fourth quarter, CEO Arvind Krishna said.

About one-third of this came from software, and the rest from consulting, finance chief James Kavanaugh told Reuters, adding the company inked AI-related deals with new customers, including Germany’s SAP SE.

“A notable edge for IBM is its consulting arm in AI, which, coupled with its increasingly relevant AI software solutions...positions it favorably against competitors,” said May De, analyst at Global X ETFs.

IBM expects 2024 revenue to grow in the mid-single-digits, at around 4-6 per cent, compared with Wall Street expectations of about 3 per cent, according to LSEG data.

“Technology budgets should stay in line with 2023 going into ‘24,” CEO Krishna said on a post-earnings call.

Mr. Kavanaugh added IBM continues to operate in a “very volatile and uncertain” economic environment. Still, IBM reported fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit above estimates, with its largest segment - software - up about 3 per cent.

The infrastructure segment, which houses its mainframe business, reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$4.6-billion, compared with Visible Alpha estimates of US$4.29-billion, driven by enhancements such as embedded AI on chips, according to Mr. Kavanaugh.

Exchange rates are expected to hurt 2024 revenue by 100 basis points, Mr. Kavanaugh added.

Comcast Corp.’s (CMCSA-Q) quarterly revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as growth in its streaming and theme parks businesses, including a widely watched NFL playoff game, more than offset further losses of broadband subscribers.

Revenue rose 2.3 per cent to US$31.25-billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of US$30.51-billion, according to LSEG data.

Shares of the U.S. media giant rose in Thursday trading.

Comcast lost 34,000 broadband customers in the quarter, less than the loss of 61,000 customers that had been forecast, according to FactSet but exceeding the 18,000 broadband customers it lost in the previous quarter.

During the company’s October call with investors, finance chief Jason Armstrong had said it expected “somewhat higher” broadband subscriber losses in the fourth quarter.

The company has faced pressure from wireless carriers such as Verizon (VZ-N) and T-Mobile (TMUS-Q), which offer broadband services that target lower-income customers.

Revenue at the company’s Peacock streaming service rose 56.5 per cent from a year earlier, surpassing US$1-billion in quarterly revenue for the first time to US$1.03-billion. Paid subscribers increased by 3 million in the fourth quarter, to 31 million.

The company has been investing in live programming in an effort to draw more viewers to Peacock. This month, Peacock was the first streaming service to exclusively air an NFL playoff game. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins game averaged 23 million viewers and became the most-streamed event in U.S. history.

Comcast reported a 5.7-per-cent rise in revenue in its content and experiences segment, which includes NBCUniversal, to US$11.5-billion.

Hits like Oppenheimer, Super Mario Bros. Movie and Fast X drove Comcast’s Universal Pictures to the number 1 spot at the worldwide box office for 2023 - the first time since 2015 that Walt Disney was not the leader.

Revenue in its theme parks business rose 12.2 per cent, to US$2.37-billion, boosted by attendance at the Osaka, Japan and Hollywood, California parks.

The company raised its dividend by 8 US cents, to US$1.24 per share on an annualized basis for 2024.

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison has made a preliminary offer to buy National Amusements, the holding company of the Redstone family, as a way to take control of Paramount Global (PARA-Q), Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Shares of Paramount jumped in response.

Mr. Ellison has held discussions with Paramount about merging it with Skydance Media, after he takes control, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Both sides have hired advisers, the report added.

Reuters had reported earlier this month that Mr. Ellison was exploring an all-cash bid for National Amusements, with financing from Skydance’s existing investors the Ellison family, RedBird Capital Partners and Tencent.

Paramount frequently receives expressions of interest in acquiring Paramount Pictures, but Shari Redstone, whose family controls Paramount, has been reluctant to part with one of Hollywood’s most prestigious studios, Reuters had reported.

National Amusements directly or indirectly owns 77 per cent of the voting shares of Paramount, and also controls CBS.

On the decline

A day after its shares dropped 17.9 per cent to a 21-year low, BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-T) fell further following the late Wednesday announcement of the pricing of its upsized US$175-million offering of 3-per-cent convertible bonds due 2029.

The initial conversion price of US$3.88 represents an approximately 32.5-per-cent premium to the stock’s last closing price

The Waterloo, Ont.-based company plans to use net offering proceeds to fund repayment and repurchase of its outstanding US$150-million 1.75-per-cent CBs due Feb 15.

Its U.S.-listed shares are down 17 per cent to start 2024, and have roughly halved from their 2023 intraday high hit last September.

Parkland Corp. (PKI-T) slid after saying it has temporarily shut down fuel processing at its Burnaby, B.C. refinery.

The Calgary-based fuel distributor and marketer says it paused processing operations at the refinery earlier this month due to extreme cold weather in B.C., then encountered an issue on Jan. 21 when trying to restart.

In an advisory to area residents posted on its website Jan. 21, Parkland said the issue occurred in one of the refinery units.

It said residents may notice elevated levels of smoke, odours and particulate matter coming from the refinery.

Parkland Corp. said Wednesday it expects the refinery to remain shut down for approximately four weeks.

The company said it has increased imports of fuel into its on-site terminal in order to ensure reliability of fuel supply in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

Tesla (TSLA-Q) tumbled more on Thursday after CEO Elon Musk warned sales growth would slow this year despite price cuts that have already hurt margins and raised investor concerns at the world’s most valuable automaker.

Mr. Musk said growth would be “notably lower” as Tesla focuses on a cheaper, next-generation electric vehicle to be made at its Texas factory in the second half of 2025, which is expected to spark the next boom in deliveries.

But his remarks fell flat with investors, with Tesla set to lose more than US$50-billion in market value, if premarket loss hold. Its stock was already down 16.4 per cent this month, as of last close.

“The Tesla headlines have essentially gone from bad to worse,” said TD Cowen analysts, noting that the fourth-quarter revenue and profit were also below expectations.

Shares of other EV makers also fell, with Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN-Q), Lucid Group Inc. (LCID-Q) and Fisker Inc. (FSR-N) down.

The EV industry has been grappling with a slowdown in demand for more than a year and the price cuts by Tesla will likely worsen the pressure on the startups and automakers such as Ford (F-N).

“The problem for Tesla is any significant attempt to boost sales from here on will probably need to be achieved at the cost of further falls in operating margin, due to having to compete with BYD in China, as well as increased competition elsewhere,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

At least, nine brokerages downgraded the stock, while seven raised their ratings. The company, on average, has a “hold” rating with a median price target of US$225, nearly 9 per cent higher than the share’s last closing price.

Tesla short sellers have made US$3.45-billion so far this year, making it the most profitable U.S. short trade, according to data and analytics firm Ortex.

The company’s stock trades at nearly 60 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, according to LSEG data. That gives it a more premium valuation than the other “Magnificent Seven” stocks – a group that includes Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia.

Some analysts said valuation could become tough to justify if Tesla’s sales growth and margin weaken further.

“Tesla is increasingly looking like a traditional auto company,” said Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

Ford Motor Co. (F-N) was down in the wake of saying late Wednesday it expects to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of about US$1.7-billion, related to its employees pension and other post-retirement benefits, in its fourth-quarter results.

On an after-tax basis, Ford says the loss will lower its net income by around US$1.3-billion.

The Detroit automaker said the loss was driven by lower discount rates from a year ago.

A remeasurement loss relates to losses arising from a company re-evaluating the value of long-term assets or foreign currency.

Ford’s announcement comes a week ahead of Detroit rival General Motors’ (GM-N) fourth-quarter results and two weeks before its own.

Boeing Co. (BA-N) dropped after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration barred the troubled planemaker from expanding production of its 737 MAX narrowbody planes.

The FAA announced the unprecedented intervention in production schedules late on Wednesday, in a double-edged decision that also saw the partial grounding of the MAX 9 model lifted once inspections are done.

The FAA said the order meant Boeing could continue producing MAX jets at the current monthly rate, but it could not increase that rate. It offered no estimate of how long the limitation would last and did not specify the number of planes Boeing can produce each month.

The ability to resume flying was a relief to U.S. MAX 9 operators Alaska Airlines (ALK-N) and United Airlines (UAL-Q), which had been forced to cancel thousands of flights and aim to begin returning the planes to service on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

But experts said the FAA’s response to “unacceptable” quality controls following the loss of a door plug at 16,000 feet on Jan. 5 could delay some deliveries of new planes to airlines and hurt suppliers already reeling from an earlier MAX crisis and the pandemic.

U.S. health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM-N) said on Thursday that its 2025 profit forecast was no longer achievable after an increase in medical care among older adults led to a sharply lower outlook for this year, sending its shares plunging.

Medical costs for health insurers have surged in recent quarters as people, especially older adults, returned to hospitals to undergo procedures like joint replacements which they had delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe the elevated (Medicare) medical costs are an industry dynamic, not specific to Humana, and that they may persist for an extended period or, in some cases, permanently reset the baseline,” Humana said.

Shares of other health insurers such as CVS (CVS-N), Cigna (CI-N), Centene (CNC-N) and UnitedHealth (UNH-N) were also down.

Humana forecast an adjusted profit of about US$16 per share for 2024, much lower than analysts’ expectations of US$29.10 per share, according to LSEG data.

The company, which primarily provides government-backed insurance including Medicare Advantage, saw an increase in its medical benefit ratio to 90.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, higher than analysts’ estimates of 89.7 per cent.

With files from staff and wires