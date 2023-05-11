A look at North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T) soared after announcing it has agreed to sell a 20-per-cent stake in its U.S. wealth management business to a group of investors, including a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and private-equity firm Bain Capital, for approximately $1.34-billion.

“We initiated an IPO process for our U.S. wealth management business in late 2022 because we believed our share price did not reflect the value we had created for our shareholders across both our Canadian and U.S. businesses,” said CEO Kurt MacAlpine. “Following the announcement of the submission of our IPO registration statement with respect to the U.S. business, we received significant inbound interest from leading institutional investors.”

Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (AQN-T) was higher on Thursday after saying it has initiated a strategic review of its renewable energy group, following a push by Corvex Management and other activist firms for changes.

The company said in January that it planned to raise US$1-billion through asset sales and would slash its dividend by 40 per cent, to bolster its finances.

A deal to buy the Kentucky operations of American Electric Power also fell through last month, following multiple delays since its announcement nearly 1-1/2 years ago.

Algonquin owns and operates regulated utilities, as well as power generating and water assets, across Canada and the United States, with its regulated business serving more than 1 million customers, according to its website.

Renewable energy group includes all of the company’s non-regulated operating and development power generation assets.

The company also added on Thursday that there can be no assurance that the strategic review will result in any deal or execution of any strategic alternative.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T) jumped after it reported a loss in its first quarter compared with a profit a year ago as it faced a difficult pork market, cost inflation and higher startup expenses.

The company says it lost $57.7-million or 48 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $13.7-million or 11 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Sales in the quarter totalled $1.17-billion, up from $1.13-billion in the first three months of 2022.

The company says the increase came as sales in its meat protein group rose to $1.14-billion compared with $1.09-billion in the same quarter last year. Plant protein sales fell to $37.4-million compared with $44.9-million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf says it lost 12 cents per share compared with an adjusted profit of three cents per share in its first quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 10 cents per share and $1.16-billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T) rose after it reported its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders fell to $120.9-million compared with $121.4-million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company says the profit amounted to 52 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 51 cents per share a year earlier when it had more shares outstanding.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.12-billion, up from $1.09-billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Quebecor says its income from continuing operations amounted to 59 cents per share, up from 54 cents per share in the first three months of 2022.

The result matched the average analyst estimate for the company’s adjusted profit, while the average estimate for revenue was $1.10-billion, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Quebecor’s Videotron subsidiary completed its acquisition of Freedom Mobile in April for a total purchase price of $2.85-billion.

Calling the release “slightly negative,” Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome Dubreuil said: “QBR reported 1Q23 EBITDA which missed expectations but was probably close to the whisper number as the miss was commensurate with TVA’s miss reported earlier this week. Subscriber numbers were generally better than anticipated. No incremental information was provided on the Freedom acquisition/out-of-Québec expansion. We also note that QBR had industry-leading leverage of 3.1x at the end of 1Q (before Freedom), which is good to see ahead of the Freedom deal, which we expect will take leverage to the high 3s. While we are cautious on the sector, we continue to believe the Freedom acquisition is not fully reflected in QBR’s share price—we will monitor the call for potential further disclosure on Freedom, which could help the Street reflect additional value.”

On the decline

Shares of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) were lower after saying it had a net income of $1.4-billion attributed to shareholders in the first quarter in its first results under new accounting standards.

It says profits were up about $100-million from its transitional net income last year, which reflects what last year’s results would have been under the new standards.

The insurer says it had diluted earnings per share of 73 cents in the quarter, up four per cent from a transitional earnings per share of 66 cents in the same quarter last year.

The company says its earnings per share growth came from strong core earnings and from the results of a share buyback program.

Manulife reported core earnings of $489-million for its Asia division in the quarter, down from a transitional net income of $479-million last year.

Its Canadian division had core earnings of $353-million, up from a transitional net income of $334-million last year, while its U.S. division saw core earnings of $385-million, up from $293-million a year earlier.

The company compared its latest earnings to quarterly 2022 results that were adjusted for comparison purposes to account for the new reporting standards that came into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

In a research note, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic said the in-line results “should be viewed positively.”

“We have a positive view on Q1/23 as core EPS was in line with our estimate and consensus (and this is better than peer results so far),” he said. “Results were better than we expected in Canada and Corporate, which offset weaker than expected results in Asia and the U.S., but judging results against expectations built on IFRS 4 is difficult.”

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) slid after saying its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it faced unseasonably mild winter weather, a slow start to spring in several regions of Canada and a fire at a key distribution centre in Ontario.

Canadian Tire first-quarter profit hit by costs from fire at key distribution centre

The retailer reported net income attributable to shareholders of $7.8-million or 13 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 1, down from $182.1-million or $3.03 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.71-billion, down from $3.84-billion in the same quarter last year.

The drop in revenue came as comparable sales at its Canadian Tire stores fell 4.8 per cent. Comparable sales at its Mark’s banner gained 4.8 per cent, while SportCheck comparable sales grew 3.7 per cent. Helly Hansen revenue rose 22.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

Canadian Tire says its normalized earnings for the quarter amounted to $1.00 per diluted share, down from a normalized profit of $3.06 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.31 per share and $3.64-billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T) on Wednesday cut its forecast for 2023 earnings as elevated fertilizer prices owed to Western sanctions on Russia and Belarus weigh on demand.

Shares of the company fell in Thursday trading as it also reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

Though fertilizer prices have dipped from record highs scaled last year, farmers are holding back on purchases on expectations of a further decline.

The Saskatoon-based firm’s North America potash sales volume dropped 30 per cent, with prices averaging US$401 per ton during the reported quarter, 41 per cent lower compared with last year.

The company cut its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to between US$5.50 per share and US$7.50 per share, from US$8.45 per share to US$10.65 per share forecast earlier.

Analysts on average expect a profit of US $8.56 per share.

Nutrien, however, said it anticipates a rise in global potash demand in the second half of 2023 as inventories deplete and affordability for farmers improves.

It also expects potash shipments from Belarus to be higher than its earlier estimates. Nutrien, which competes with CF Industries Holding Inc. (CF-N) and Mosaic Co. (MOS-N), said its total quarterly sales fell 20 per cent to US$6.1-billion.

On an adjusted basis, the potash producer earned US$1.11 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with estimates of US$1.50, according to Refinitiv data. Earlier this month, peer Mosaic also missed profit estimates.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) was lower after saying its net earnings attributable to shareholders for the first quarter were $112.5-million, up 18.4 per cent from $95.0-million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company says revenues for the quarter ended April 1 were $3.5-billion, up 28.7 per cent from $2.7-billion the same quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share were 90 cents, up from 80 cents a year earlier.

The company says the first quarter saw higher-than-expected organic growth in net revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

President and CEO Alexandre L’Heureux said in a press release Wednesday that the results highlight the company’s diligent execution of its strategic plan, driven in part by positive industry dynamics and high demand for WSP’s services.

The company also announced a dividend of 37.5 cents per share, and announced the termination of its dividend reinvestment plan.

Calling the release “strong,” Benoit Poirier, an analyst at Desjardins Securities, said: “At first glance, we are pleased with the stronger-than-expected results and reaffirmed guidance, which demonstrate management’s ability to unlock value from past acquisitions while continuing to drive strong organic growth. On upcoming M&A, we expect management to take the time to find the right target and we remain confident in the company’s disciplined ability to generate shareholder value as it has executed well over 120+ acquisitions since 2006. In April, WSP acquired Australia-based Calibre for a price tag of $250-million; this has already been added to our model”

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T) dipped after saying its net income for the first quarter was $118-million, down from $160-million a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company says same property net operating income grew by 3.4 per cent, driven in part by increases in rent and occupancy.

RioCan says the decrease in net income was mainly due to a fair value loss on investment properties, compared to a fair value gain a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was $279.5-million, down from $294.0-million a year earlier, while fair value loss on investment properties was $17.4-million, down from a gain of $35.4-million during the same quarter in 2022.

Funds from operations totalled $131.3-million, or 44 cents per diluted unit, up from $130.6-million a year ago, or 42 cents per diluted unit.

RioCan says its committed occupancy rate for the quarter was 97.4 per cent, up from 97.0 per cent a year ago.

Canadian miner American Lithium Corp. (LI-X) was down despite saying its Peruvian arm has received authorization from the South American nation’s authorities to carry out additional explorations near its current lithium project.

The new exploration will allow the firm to expand its existing resources in the southern Puno region, bordering Bolivia, said Ulises Solis, chief executive of the subsidiary, known as Macusani Yellowcake S.A.C.

Along with Chile, Argentina and Bolivia, Peru forms part of the “lithium triangle,” which is believed to contain more than half of the world’s resources of the metal across extensive salt flats.

Mr. Solis said in a speech during an industry event that the company received authorization last Friday to develop exploration activities in the Quelcaya area, located a few kilometers from the company’s Falchani project.

Last month, Peru’s economy minister, Alex Contreras, said “conditions were being established” to develop lithium mining projects in the country, a week after Chile launched a plan to boost state control of the industry.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS-N) shares fell on Thursday as a surprise drop in streaming subscribers fanned worries that the media and entertainment company’s success in stemming losses at the unit may be coming at the cost of growth.

The decline was set to erase about US$15-billion from the market value of the company after at least 10 analysts lowered their price targets on the stock. Shares of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD-Q) and Paramount Global (PARA-Q) also fell.

“Disney+ is losing less money not because it’s gaining subscribers but because of its price hikes and better cost management,” said Mike Proulx, an analyst at Forrester.

“Cutting marketing dollars is at odds with growing subscribers.”

Operating losses at the streaming unit narrowed by US$400-million in the second quarter from the previous three months, powered by a price hike last December in the U.S. and Canada.

The company plans to raise the price of the ad-free Disney+ service again this year and it also will remove certain films and TV shows from its services to lower costs.

In the second quarter, its flagship Disney+ offering shed about 4 million subscribers, compared with estimates for net additions of 1.3 million, according to Visible Alpha.

Finance chief Christine McCarthy said on a post-earnings call that the softness could extend into the current quarter.

“We expect that many investors will focus on the lack of direct-to-consumer subscriber growth in the fiscal second and third quarter,” veteran media analyst Michael Nathanson said.

Most of the subscriber losses were driven by an exodus at the South Asia-focused Disney+ Hotstar offering after it lost the streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket matches.

But Mr. Nathanson said the company would do better without the Disney Hotstar subscribers as they generate lower average revenue per user (ARPU), which tumbled 20 per cent sequentially to 59 UScents.

“Disney’s investors would be better off with a smaller total addressable market of higher paying (and higher RPU) customers. “This is a more logical, albeit less sexy, path,” he said.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON-Q) has recalled two million exercise bikes due to possible breakage of the seat post during use that could lead to injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday.

Shares of the company plummeted.

The CPSC said Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries due to falling from the bike.

With files from staff and wires