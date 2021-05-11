Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) rose after saying its net income surged in the first quarter as sales grew even though its stores were closed for more days than a year ago.
The Toronto-based retailer says it earned $8.7-million or 24 cents per share for the period ended March 31, up from $5 million or 14 cents per share a year earlier.
Adjusted profits increased 57.5 per cent to $9.6 million or 26 cents per diluted share, compared with $6.1-million or 17 cents per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Revenues were $183-million, up 20.7 per cent from $151.6-million, as same-store sales increased almost 20 per cent.
Stores were closed for 33 per cent of operating days due to government-mandated closures, up from 10.2 per cent in the same quarter of 2020.
Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy posted its fourth consecutive quarter of triple-digit e-commerce sale growth as online sales represented 29 per cent of total sales.
The company was expected to report 21 cents per share in adjusted profits on $158.1-million of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
“This quarter again demonstrated the power and efficacy of our strategy in delivering sustained, profitable growth and serving Canadians’ sleep needs, as illustrated by our impressive increases in revenue and net income,” stated CEO Dave Friesema.
Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) was higher as it reported a first-quarter profit of US$167.4-million as it faces trouble in the Kyrgyz Republic that may affect its ownership of the Kumtor mine.
The Canadian gold miner says the Kyrgyz Republic Parliament passed a law last week that would allow the government to impose “external management” on the project if Kumtor Gold Co. violates certain Kyrgyz laws.
Centerra also says Kumtor Gold Co. was ordered by a Kyrgyz Republic court last week to pay more than US$3 billion in damages after a ruling that its past practice of placing waste rock on glaciers was illegal.
In addition, the company says it has received further tax assessments from the Kyrgyz Republic State Tax Service which when, combined with previous tax claims, amount to hundreds of millions of dollars.
Centerra says it believes the actions are a concerted effort to coerce it to give up economic value or ownership of the Kumtor Mine or to falsely justify a nationalization of the mine. It says it is committed to trying to work with Kyrgyz Republic authorities, but that it will not hesitate to use all legal avenues to protect its rights and interests.
The company says its profit for the quarter ended March 31 amounted to 57 US cents per share on US$401.9-million in revenue compared with a profit of US$20-million or seven cents per share on US$378.8-million in revenue a year ago.
Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q) was higher after releasing weaker-than-anticipated results for its final complete quarter as a stand-alone business prior to its merger with Aphria Inc. (APHA-T).
In a 10-Q filing, the B.C.-based cannabis company reported a loss of 19 US cents per share, down from an 8-US-cent loss in the previous quarter and well below the Street’s expectation of a 10-cent loss.
Revenue for the three months ended March 31 was US$48-million, falling from $52.1-million year-over-year with the average selling price declining 5 per cent in that span.
On the decline
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T) and Atco Ltd. (ACO.X-T) were down after revealing they are working together on a potential hydrogen project near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., that would help reduce the province’s carbon dioxide emissions.
The companies say the project would produce more than 300,000 tonnes per year of hydrogen.
Suncor would build and operate the hydrogen production and carbon dioxide sequestration facilities and Atco would construct and operate associated pipeline and hydrogen storage facilities.
They expected 85 per cent of the gas would be used to supply existing energy demand including in refining processes and cogeneration of steam and electricity at the Suncor Edmonton Refinery, reducing refinery emissions.
In addition, the gas could be used in the Alberta natural gas distribution system, also reducing emissions.
They say the facility would be located at Atco’s Heartland Energy Centre near Fort Saskatchewan and could be operational as early as 2028. A sanctioning decision is expected in 2024.
Finning International Inc. (FTT-T) slid despite reporting a higher backlog exiting the first quarter alongside mixed results.
After the bell on Monday, the Vancouver-based Caterpillar dealer reported adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, a penny below the Street’s forecast but up 2 cents year-over-year. Revenues rose 2 per cent to $1.5-billion, falling in line with expectations, while new equipment sales rose 14 per cent and used equipment sales jumped 51 per cent from the same period a year ago.
In a research report, Raymond James analyst Bryan Fast said: “We see strength in key commodities (copper up 35 per cent, oil up 34 per cent year-to-date), the reopening of economies and positioning in important projects (HS2 in the UK) as fueling demand for Finning’s equipment and product support services. We expect these tailwinds to continue to benefit the company. Slower than expected vaccine rollouts in South America, and Canada have presented near term headwinds but we expect a normalized operating environment in the latter half of the year. Although, valuation models that help guide our view are approaching the higher end of historical ranges we still view upside from current levels. Particularly as the company realizes the benefits from an improving macro backdrop and internal initiatives set in place over the last several years.”
George Weston Ltd. (WN-T) declined after it reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago as it was hit by one-time charges.
The company says its net loss available to common shareholders was $62-million or 41 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 27. The result compared with a profit of $582-million or $3.78 per diluted share a year earlier.
George Weston says the loss came as it recorded an unfavourable fair value adjustment of a trust unit liability as a result of the increase in Choice Properties REIT unit prices in the quarter.
On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $243-million or $1.59 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $239-million or $1.55 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $12.35-billion, up from $12.33-billion in the same quarter last year.
George Weston, which holds large interests in Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) and Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN-T), put its Weston Foods bakery business up for sale in March in a move to focus on its retail and real estate operations.
U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) fell in the wake of halting plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and make it a global export hub due to uncertainty created by U.S.-China tensions.
With 25-per-cent tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles imposed on top of existing levies under former President Donald Trump still in place, Tesla now intends to limit the proportion of China output in its global production, two of the four people said.
Tesla had earlier considered expanding exports of its China-made entry-level Model 3 to more markets, including the United States, sources told Reuters, a plan that had not previously been reported.
Tesla currently ships China-made Model 3s to Europe, where it is building a factory in Germany.
Tesla’s Shanghai factory is designed to make up to 500,000 cars per year, and is currently producing Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at a rate of 450,000 units per year.
Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG-N) was lower despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results on Monday, as the largest U.S. mall operator benefited from the return of pandemic-weary shoppers to brick-and-mortar stores.
The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, easing restrictions and new rounds of government stimulus have boosted mall traffic, helping Simon rebound from a coronavirus-driven downturn in 2020 when many of its tenants went out of business or cut back on rent payments.
“The increase in traffic for our open air and suburban centers has been very encouraging ... with higher sales volumes in March compared to 2019 levels,” Chief Executive Officer David Simon said in a statement.
The company raised its full-year outlook for funds from operations to US$9.70 to US$9.80 per share, from US$9.50 to US$9.75 per share.
However, it lowered its full-year profit per share forecast to between US$4.47 and US$4.57, from US$4.60 to US$4.85 per share previously.
CEO Simon said the company does not expect a return to 2019 occupancy levels until next year or 2023, as it looks to play hardball in rent negotiations with tenants.
“We still have some difficult relationships and negotiations that we’re dealing with ... if they’re not paying what we think is fair, we’d rather just sit on empty space,” he said.
Simon Property’s lease income fell 9.3 per cent to US$1.15-billion in the first quarter ended March 31, but it exceeded a Refintiv IBES estimate of US$1.13-billion. Net profit of US$1.36-per share also topped analysts’ expectations of 96 US cents per share.
A year after an agreement to sell Victoria’s Secret fell apart as the pandemic emptied malls nationwide, L Brands Inc. (LB-N) said the chain will be spun off to become a separate company, sending the retailer’s down on Tuesday.
L Brands, based in Columbus, Ohio, has been shopping the struggling chain elsewhere since the collapse of that deal and said it had held talks with a number of potential buyers, but it appears it could not come to an agreement on price.
Victoria’s Secret was to be sold to Sycamore Partners last year but the private equity firm sued to get out of the deal citing the coronavirus pandemic. At that point, Victoria’s Secret was forced to close stores and sales, which had been falling as the brand fell out of favor, evaporated.
With the decision announced Tuesday, L Brands created two independent, publicly traded companies, the other being Bath & Body Works.
The split becomes official in August if approved by the board at L Brands.
With files from staff and wires