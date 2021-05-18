Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) was higher despite U.S. regulators dealing a procedural blow to US$33.6-billion plan to acquire Kansas City Southern (KSU-N) late Monday.
The U.S. Surface Transportation Board rejected Canadian National’s plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while regulators review the deal. The STB said it couldn’t review Canadian National’s plan now because it doesn’t include a detailed merger agreement.
Canadian National described the decision as a minor setback. It said it will now resubmit the plan along with the merger agreement it finalized last week. Kansas City Southern said Thursday that Canadian National’s offer was better than the US$25-billion deal it had made with rival Canadian Pacific (CP-T) railroad a month earlier.
Canadian National said in a statement that it is confident it will be able to prove its “voting trust is in the public interest” once regulators review all the details.
Canadian Pacific seized on the decision as a sign of weakness in CN’s offer because the STB already approved Canadian Pacific’s proposed voting trust plan. Canadian National has said its voting trust plan is nearly identical to Canadian Pacific’s proposal.
See also: CP faces long odds trying to top CN’s $29.9-billion offer for U.S. railroad
Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) rose after Chief Executive Scott Perry said on Tuesday it is taking all measures possible to protect shareholder rights and is seeing good support from the Canadian and UK governments, a day after Kyrgyzstan seized control of the company’s Kumtor gold mine.
Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted Monday to take over the gold mine, the country’s largest, after Centerra said it would take the government to an international court.
“Rest assured that we’re taking all measures possible to ensure that we’re protecting the rights of the organization and the rights of our shareholders,” Mr. Perry said on a conference call with analysts.
A Kyrgyzstan court this month imposed a $3.1-billion fine on Centerra’s Kumtor Gold Company after ruling that it had breached environmental laws by placing waste rock on glaciers. Centerra disputes the charges.
See also: Canada ‘very concerned’ about takeover of Centerra gold mine by Kyrgyzstan
Walmart Inc. (WMT-N) raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday and beat estimates for same-store sales as it benefited from additional stimulus checks that put more money in consumers’ pockets and boosted demand for apparel and electronics.
Shares in the world’s biggest retailer were up in response to the release.
After a bumper year, bolstered by a big push into e-commerce and delivery, Walmart continued to see soaring demand as increased vaccinations and the easing of restrictions brought more people back to its stores. Visits to Walmart’s stores grew by 21.7 per cent in April, according to data firm Placer.ai.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer benefited from a wave of stimulus-driven consumer spending, with many qualified households having received additional US$1,400 cheques as part of a Biden administration package approved in early March.
“Our optimism is higher than it was at the beginning of the year. In the U.S., customers clearly want to get out and shop ... We anticipate continued pent-up demand throughout 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in a statement.
Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 6 per cent, excluding fuel, in the first quarter ended April 30. Analysts had estimated growth of 0.86 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Wall Street has been afraid to push Walmart estimates too high because of the uncertain environment. But a strong consumer has been driving retail, said Randy Hare, director of equity research at Walmart investor Huntington Private Bank.
Walmart said it now expects fiscal 2022 earnings to increase by high single digits, while previously the company had forecast a slight decline in profit for the year. Online sales lost some momentum, rising 37 per cent, compared with a surge of 74 per cent in the year-earlier period and 69 per cent in the prior quarter.
Still, Mr. McMillon warned that the second half of the year would have more uncertainty than a typical one.
First quarter net income was US$2.73-billion, or 97 US cents per share in the three month period ended April 30. That compares with US$3.99-billion, or US$1.40 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings was US$1.69 per share. Analysts were expecting US$1.21 per share, according to FactSet.
See also: U.S. retailers set for earnings stage after inflation-sparked market turbulence
Shares of Amazon (AMZN-Q) were up following a report it is in talks to acquire the iconic U.S. movie studio MGM.
The status of Amazon’s discussions with MGM is unclear and it is possible no deal may result, the report from The Information said.
The movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, also owns the Epix cable channel and makes TV shows, including popular shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Vikings and Shark Tank.
Amazon declined to comment on the report, saying it “doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation”.
In December, Reuters reported that the movie studio was exploring a sale and had tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process.
China’s Baidu Inc. (BIDU-Q) increased after it reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the company beefed up its cloud and artificial intelligence services to fend off competition in the advertising business.
The Beijing-based tech giant has diversified its revenue sources by expanding its cloud services, artificial intelligence, and smart transport technology footprint as competition for advertising sales heats up from local internet giants Alibaba and ByteDance.
The company, which obtained a secondary listing in Hong Kong in March, said total revenue rose 25 per cent to 28.13 billion yuan (US$4.38-billion) in the first quarter, boosted partly by the 70-per-cent year-on-year growth of its non-advertising revenue, which includes the fast-growing cloud business.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of 27.25 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Baidu’s online ad revenue hit 16.3 billion yuan, a 27-per-cent increase compared with the same period a year earlier, when Baidu swung to an operating loss due to Covid lockdowns in the country.
The company’s flagship mobile Baidu App accumulated 558 million monthly active users as of March.
Baidu’s results also come amid a regulatory clampdown on China’s internet giants to keep a check on the country’s big techs’ monopolistic practices.
On the decline
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-T) was lower after announcing it has temporarily reduced oil production at its operations in Columbia due to road blockages in the Putumayo Basin and the Middle Magdalena Valley Basin stemming from ongoing national protests.
“The protests initially did not impact the Colombian operations of Gran Tierra and other energy companies. However, in the last few days, blockades of key roads have started to cause the temporary shut-in of some oil wells and oil fields throughout Colombia and are now affecting almost all energy companies in the country,” it said in a release.
As of Sunday, the Calgary-based company has shut-in production of approximately 5,250 barrels of oil per day, leaving its total current production at approximately 24,350 bopd. Prior to the blockades, it was averaging about 29,600 bopd.
Home Depot Inc. (HD-N) on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 31-per-cent jump in quarterly same-store sales, allaying concerns that the top U.S. home improvement chain would see pandemic-fueled demand easing as vaccinations gather steam.
The company’s stock was narrowlydown after a nearly 33-per-cent gain from the last 12 months when sales surged due to stuck-at-home Americans spending more to upgrade their living spaces.
Home Depot also benefited from builders and contractors rushing back to stores to get through a backlog of projects put on pause during the pandemic, as well as consumer confidence in the strength of the U.S. housing market.
The median existing house price surged a record 17.2 per cent in March, while U.S. homebuilding jumped to nearly a 15-year high.
“Given the heady performance of last quarter it would have been tempting to say that Home Depot had reached its peak. However, as this morning’s numbers show, Home Depot is still climbing,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData.
Mr. Saunders said a fresh round of government stimulus was “the icing on the cake” for the quarter, but warned this level of growth is unlikely to repeat in the second quarter as consumer spending turns to other activities such as travel.
Same-store sales growth was expected to slow in the first quarter to 19.9 per cent from 24.5 per cent in the prior three-month period, as more Americans get inoculated, virus restrictions ease and outdoor activities resume.
Overall net sales jumped 32.7 per cent to US$37.50-billion, beating estimates of US$34.96-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company’s net earnings of US$3.86 per share, topping estimates of US$3.08.
Shares of rival Lowe’s Cos Inc. (LOW-N), scheduled to report first-quarter results on Wednesday, were up.
Macy’s Inc. (M-N) raised its forecast for annual sales and earnings on Tuesday, betting on pent-up demand as shoppers vaccinated for the coronavirus return to stores to upgrade their wardrobes and splurge on luxury goods.
The New York-based retailer’s shares, up 70 per cent so far this year, slid slightly after it reported a surprise first-quarter profit and its comparable sales beat Wall Street estimates.
The department store chain, which also owns Bloomingdale’s and beauty store chain Bluemercury, is benefiting from easing restrictions, relief checks and a return to normalcy as people attend events and get back to offices after a year of staying at home.
“We are seeing promising signs that our core customers are shopping again, and we continue to attract new customers,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said.
People are shopping for fine jewelry and watches, fragrance and luxury items, and “special occasion categories” have seen an improvement as customers return to a pre-pandemic lifestyles, Mr. Gennette said.
Macy’s is placing its bets on big investments in new stores and technology to draw customers at a time when more people are shopping online.
The company forecast adjusted earnings per share between US$1.71 and US$2.12 for 2021, compared with its earlier outlook of 40 cents to 90 cents.
It expects sales between US$21.73-billion and US$22.23-billion, much higher than the US$19.75-billion to US$20.75-billion range it forecast earlier.
For the first quarter, on an adjusted basis, it earned 39 US cents per share, compared with a loss of 41 US cents forecast by analysts.
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC-N) was lower after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B-N, BRK.A-N) has sold nearly all of its holdings, as Warren Buffett abandoned a more than 31-year-old investment that had been among his most successful before the bank was felled by scandals for mistreating customers.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Berkshire said it owned just US$26.4 -million of shares in the fourth-largest U.S. bank as of March 31, down from around US$32-billion in January 2018.
Berkshire began investing in San Francisco-based Wells Fargo in 1989, and spent at least US$12.7-billion on its shares, building a 10-per-cent stake.
The bank’s reputation was shattered by revelations that employees facing aggressive sales goals opened millions of unwanted accounts, charged unnecessary mortgage fees and forced drivers to buy car insurance they did not need.
The conduct grew out of Wells Fargo’s longstanding strategy of selling more products per customer, or cross-selling.
Buffett, who is Berkshire’s chief executive, told CNBC in February 2020 that Wells Fargo had a “dumb” incentive system and was slow to make things right.
“The big thing is they ignored it when they found out about it,” he said. “You absolutely have to attack a problem as soon as it occurs, and you know about it. And if that had happened, Wells Fargo shareholders would be a lot better off.”
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) fell after the family office run by “Big Short” investor Michael Burry disclosed a short position against it worth more than half a billion.
Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had bearish put options on 800,100 shares in Tesla as of the end of the first quarter that were worth US$534-million.
Put options give investors the right to sell shares at certain price in the future.
One of the investors profiled in the book The Big Short and the film of the same name for betting more than a billion dollars against the U.S. housing bubble, Mr. Burry has been skeptical of Tesla’s sky-high valuations.
See also: Investment firms bet on stocks hit by Archegos unwind
With files from staff and wires