Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Shares of Concord, Ont.-based cannabis produced Aleafia Health Inc. (ALEF-T) jumped 5.5 per cent in early trading after it announced before the bell it’s expected to deliver the first profitable quarter in the company’s history in the third quarter, which the company called “a major milestone.”
"This will mark our second consecutive quarter featuring both substantial expense reductions and increased revenues as we continue to drive towards sustainable, compliant growth that will deliver real benefits to our stakeholders,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.
The company also said it won’t go ahead with a December special resolution of shareholders that authorized the board to complete a share consolidation on the basis of one post-consolidation share for up to every four common shares currently issued and outstanding.
Starbucks Corp. (SBUX-Q) rose 0.5 per cent after winning its fight on Tuesday against an EU demand to pay up to 30 million euros (US$33-million) in Dutch back taxes.
The EU competition enforcer failed to show that the U.S. coffee chain benefited unfairly from the Dutch tax deal, the court said.
“The Commission was unable to demonstrate the existence of an advantage in favour of Starbucks,” judges said.
Shares of Nike Inc. (NKE-N), the world’s biggest shoe maker, rose 0.5 per cent ahead of the release of its quarterly earnings after the close of trading.
Analysts are looking for earnings per share of 71 US cents on revenue of US$10.43-billion in the first quarter, up from 62 US cents on revenue of US$10.18-billion a year earlier. So far this year, Analysts will also be looking for signs that the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China is having an impact on sales.
Google-parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL-Q) was 0.4 per cent higher after it won a key legal battle in Europe early Tuesday with a ruling that said the company doesn’t have to extend the European Union’s ‘right to be forgotten rules’ to its search engines globally.
The European Court of Justice said there “is no obligation under EU law for a search engine operator” to extend beyond the EU member states the court’s 2014 ruling that people have the right to control what appears when their name is searched online. But, it also said a search engine operator must put measures in place to discourage internet users from going outside the EU to find that information, according to The Associated Press.
On the decline
Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-T) fell over 17 per cent after the Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company cut the top end of its current fiscal-year revenue forecast and posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hit by weak demand for its software amid increasing competition
The company said it now expects current-year revenue to rise between 23 per cent and 25 per cent, compared to its earlier forecast of 23 per cent-27 per cent.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry posted a net loss of $44 million in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $43 million a year earlier, as it invested heavily to integrate recently acquired Cylance.
A day after its stock slid over 10 per cent on the announcement of its takeover of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM-X), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T) continued to slide, sitting down 4 per cent.
An equity analyst at RBC Dominion Securities downgraded Osisko shares, believing the deal raises uncertainty about the company’s strategic direction.
With files from Brenda Bouw, Terry Weber, staff and wires