Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
After releasing weaker-than-anticipated third-quarter results after the bell on Monday, shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (WFT-T) were up 0.5 per cent in early trading.
The Vancouver-based company said output was down 3 per cent compared to the second quarter as it completed the permanent closure of its Chasm, B.C., lumber mill and eliminated the third production shift at its 100 Mile House, B.C., operations.
Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff said: “In the wake of an unprecedented round of sawmill curtailments North American lumber shipments are poised to decline. At the same time, U.S. housing activity levels have normalized following 6+ months of interest rate easing. We expect these factors plus seasonal tailwinds to allow benchmark lumber pricing to melt up to at least B.C. AVC. As such, we expect West Fraser to perform well during this period, given the high correlation to lumber prices.”
Procter & Gamble Co. (PG-N) increased 4 per cent after it raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts following a better-than-expected first quarter, as it sold more toothpaste and expensive face cream.
P&G forecast full-year core earnings growth in the range of 5 per cent to 10 per cent, compared with its prior estimate of 4 per cent to 9 per cent growth. The company expects full-year sales to grow as much as 5 per cent, compared with earlier expectation of 4 per cent. P&G retained its lower-end sales growth forecast of 3 per cent.
“P&G is clearly firing on all cylinders,” Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said. “P&G raised its full-year guidance across the board, which is not typical so early in the fiscal year, and evidence management has conviction that momentum will continue.”
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY-N) was up 6.4 per cent after it said on Tuesday an interim analysis of a late-stage trial testing a combination of its immuno-oncology drugs Opdivo and Yervoy met the main goal of extending life of previously untreated lung cancer patients.
The company said its therapies when administered alongside two courses of chemotherapy demonstrated superior overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, the most common form of the disease.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB-Q) shares rocketed up almost 37 per cent after it revealed surprise plans to seek U.S. regulatory approval for its Alzheimer’s treatment aducanumab on Tuesday, saying new analysis of clinical trials showed promise, just months after it had shelved two studies.
The drugmaker’s shares have been under pressure from investors to beef up its drug development pipeline and also reported a better-than-expected third quarter profit.
Biogen and partner Eisai Co Ltd had in March decided to end two late-stage trials of aducanumab based on a so-called “futility analysis” of data, which revealed the trials had little hope of succeeding.
Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG-N) jumped 7.6 per cent after beating expectations for profit on Tuesday and sticking to its full-year shipment forecast, allaying fears of another major hit from European import tariffs and a further slump in sales in its main U.S. market.
The company posted the first rise in international sales in a year during the third quarter and a 3.6-per-cent dip in U.S. retail motorcycle sales - the smallest decline in nearly three years.
Profits continued to sink - by 24 per cent - but the results offered some hope that one of the biggest names in motorcycles was finally beginning to arrest a slide in global sales that it has been fighting for years.
Sales in the world’s biggest motorcycle markets in Asia, which Harley has targeted with smaller bikes that go against its traditional profile, rose 8.7 per cent in the quarter and are up about 1.6 per cent this year overall.
Under Armour Inc. (UAA-N) was 1.1 per cent higher after revealing founder Kevin Plank will step down as CEO in the new year to become the company’s executive chairman and brand chief.
Patrik Frisk, who became president and chief operating officer two years ago, will be the athletic gear company’s second CEO since it was founded in 1996.
The 56-year-old Frisk will report to Mr. Plank and will take a seat on the board.
On the decline
McDonald’s Corp. (MCD-N) shares fell more than 3.5 per cent after it reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in two years as it invested heavily in sprucing up U.S. outlets and speeding up delivery.
Sales at U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 4.8 per cent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, below the 5.17-per-cent growth expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS-N) fell 5.2 per cent on news of the departure of chief operating officer Jim Barber, who oversees the company’s global small package, freight, supply chain, freight forwarding and engineering, and was instrumental in the company’s turnaround.
The announcement came after it reported a quarterly profit that came ahead of Wall Street estimates, benefiting from strong e-commerce demand and rival FedEx Corp’s breakup with Amazon.com Inc.
Excluding items, the company earned US$2.07 per share Analysts on average had estimated earnings of US$2.06 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Hasbro Inc. (HAS-Q) plummeted 15.1 per cent after it fell short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, hit by weak demand for its toys such as Nerf guns, My Little Pony and Play-Doh.
Net income fell to US$212.9-million, or US$1.67 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 29, from US$263.9-million, or US$2.06 per share, a year earlier. Net revenue rose marginally to US$1.58-billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of US$1.72-billion.
Hasbro also cited the impact of tariffs on Chinese imports for its weaker quarter.
