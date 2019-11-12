Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T) fell 10 per cent after it reported a loss per share in the third quarter of 24 cents, up from a a loss in the year-earlier quarter of 21 cents.

The Calgary-based company also cut its dividend by 50 per cent from the prior quarter to 6 cents a share and said it will discontinue its dividend reinvestment plan.

Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford said: "The miss by itself will challenge ESI’s stock this morning. The 50-per-cent dividend cut is another matter entirely... On one hand, the market had been effectively pricing a dividend cut for some time now - last night’s yield was 17.9 per cent; and the now-lowered dividend (6-cent quarterly) still provides a 9-per-cent yield. On the other hand, this is Ensign’s first dividend cut in its 32-year history; its unblemished dividend record had been a differentiating feature for the stock. And the dividend cut was voluntary - that is, no covenants were pressing on ESI. Even with our cut to our forward EBITDA estimates, ESI’s covenants would have remained onside. Ensign also discontinued its DRIP. Participation in the DRIP was around 40 per cent - that is, ESI was only ‘paying’ 60 per cent of its $78-million annual dividend obligation in cash. The remaining 40 per cent was being paid in stock. Cutting the dividend by 50 per cent and discontinuing a 40-per-cent DRIP will only save ESI $8-million annually. The reason for the cut was clearly to eliminate dilution.

“Under some circumstances, dividend cuts can move stocks higher. However, we’re not sure this is one of those circumstances. The cut wasn’t necessary, it preserves only a small amount for Ensign’s balance sheet, and the macro headwinds for North American drillers seemingly trump all manner of financial tinkering we’ve seen to date.”

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) dipped 12 per cent after announcing it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue that will fall short of expectations.

After the bell on Monday, the company said lower fourth-quarter net revenue (compared to third-quarter net revenue of approximately $24.8-million) and about $1.6-million of packaging and inventory adjustments (charged to cost of sales) in the quarter are expected to contribute to negative adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.

In response, an equity analyst at BMO Nesbitt Burns downgraded its stock.

Tammy Chen said: "We previously considered the company to be a relatively stronger operator. We now believe Organigram is also experiencing the challenges that have impacted some of its peers.”

CBS Corp. (CBS-N) lost 3.2 per cent after missing Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue.

The media company reported a net earnings of US$319-million, or 85 US cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, down from US$488-million or US$1.29 per share, a year earlier. The owner of popular television channels such as Nickelodeon and MTV posted a 1-per-cent rise in revenue to US$3.30-billion, but missed analysts’ average estimate of US$3.36-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

With files from Terry Weber, Brenda Bouw staff and wires