 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

David Leeder
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) increased 0.9 per cent in early trading after reaching a friendly agreement to sell its Massawa gold project in Senegal for US$430-million, including contingency payments, to West African gold producer Teranga Gold Corp. (TGZ-T).

The deal is part of Barrick’s ongoing efforts to sell non-core assets acquired through the acquisition of Randgold Resources Ltd. earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto-based Teranga will pay Barrick $380-million upfront, consisting of $300-million in cash and $80-million in stock. Barrick stands to receive up to an additional $50-million in cash from Teranga over three years contingent on gold hitting certain levels.

Teranga was down 2.5 per cent.

- Niall McGee

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) was up 0.3 per cent after it forecast higher core earnings for 2020 and said it had notified the country’s energy regulator that it plans to file an application for contracting the Mainline system before the year-end.

Enbridge said in November it planned to seek the Canada Energy Regulator’s approval to auction off rights to ship crude on its Mainline system, more than a month after the watchdog said the company will not be allowed to offer contracted space on the pipeline to shippers.

Canada holds the world’s third-largest crude reserves but years of regulatory delays and environmental opposition have stymied development of new export pipelines, contributing to falling capital investment and slowing growth in the oil sands.

The company said it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $13.7-billion next year, compared with its 2019 forecast of $13-billion, partly helped by its Line 3 going into service in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Enbridge declared a quarterly dividend of 81 cents per share for 2020, up 9.8 per cent from this year.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T) was up 0.1 per cent after revealing a 2020 growth expenditure budget of about $300-million after the bell on Monday.

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki said: “This figure is at the high-end of Gibson’s preliminary guidance and in line with our estimates. Not surprisingly, the majority ($220 million) of this spending is primarily targeting Gibson’s new DRU and storage capacity at Hardisty, with the US and Edmonton accounting for the balance of the remainder. Gibson expects to remain fully funded on this program and is pursuing additional opportunities that will increase its sanctioned spending as 2020 unfolds. Gibson also expects to spend $25 million in sustaining capital next year (in line) and reports that its Marketing Segment should generate at least $40 million in segment profit in Q4/19 ($9 million ahead of our estimate). We are increasing our 2019 EBITDA estimate to reflect this guidance but are leaving our 2020 outlook largely unchanged”

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T) rose 0.4 per cent after announcing the $276-million acquisition of a “large and important” Class I complex in Montreal late Monday.

The REIT said the complex, located at 747 Square-Victoria St., “will enhance Allied’s ability to serve knowledge-based organizations in urban Montreal as it transforms to a primary North American office market for TAMI (tech, advertising, media and information) users.”

On the decline

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) was 0.2 per cent lower after it said late Monday it would spend nearly a quarter more in 2020, after the province of Alberta lifted some curtailments on new oil wells last month.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said it plans to invest between $1.3-billion and $1.5-billion, nearly 22 per cent higher compared to the mid-point of 2019 forecast.

“This budget positions us well to generate adjusted funds flow of more than $3-billion in 2020 under our price assumptions,” said Chief Executive Office Alex Pourbaix.

Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) dropped 0.6 per cent after it reported a bigger third-quarter loss on Tuesday, hit by deeper discounts at luxury chain Saks Fifth Avenue and weak sales at its namesake stores, as the Canadian department store operator tries to take itself private.

“Across the industry, there was a pullback among luxury consumers, allowing shoppers to more frequently take advantage of markdowns, which ultimately reduced full-price sales,” Chief Executive Officer Helena Foulkes said in a statement.

Foulkes added the company’s 15-per-cent growth in digital sales, tight lid on cost and increased inventory management were not enough to deliver the financial performance it wanted in the third quarter.

See also: Milstead: You don’t have to believe in Catalyst Capital to oppose Richard Baker’s Hudson Bay privatization bid

Story continues below advertisement

HBC directors say report against Baker-led bid based on ‘flawed’ assumptions about previous agreement

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) was down 1.2 per cent after revealing its chief operating officer is leaving the company shortly after the new year begins.

The Vancouver-based retailer says Stuart Haselden, who also serves as executive vice-president of international, will leave the company effective Jan. 10.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T) dropped 7.7 per cent after it announced that it has signed a product development agreement with Hydrogene de France (HDF Energy), an independent power producer dedicated to renewable power generation.

Ballard said the agreement is for the development and integration of a multi-megawatt (MW) scale fuel cell system into HDF Energy’s Renewstable power plant designed for stationary power applications.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX-Q) slid 2.4 per cent after an equity analyst at Needham and Co. cut the firm’s rating for the media company’s stock, arguing competition from new streaming services could lead to the loss of 4 million premium U.S. subscribers next year.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from staff and wires

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies