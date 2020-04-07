Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities that made moves in both directions
On the rise
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T) was up 7.9 per cent in early trading after Dubai-based private equity firm Gateway Partners acquired a 40-per-cent stake in the Gulf franchise of coffee and breakfast chain Tim Hortons, according to Reuters.
Gateway Partners, which is led by former Standard Chartered banker Viswanathan Shankar, paid about US$50-million for the holding, the sources, who declined to be named, said.
Gateway declined to comment.
The franchise is owned and managed by Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group.
Apparel’s chairman Nilesh Ved confirmed Gateway’s investment, which he said would be used to grow the business, but declined to discuss the value or size of the deal.
“We are going to take it to Egypt and India and expand in the Gulf,” Mr. Ved told Reuters by telephone.
Gateway Partners made the investment through its Gateway Fund 1 in February, information contained on its website shows.
The website describes the Tim Hortons regional business as the chain’s leading franchise outside of North America, with 141 stores as of the end of last year across the Middle East.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) was 1.2 per cent higher after British cinema operator Cineworld said on Tuesday it has shut all its 787 cinemas across 10 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic and that it was in talks with its lenders for ongoing liquidity requirements.
Cineworld, the world’s second-largest cinema operator, said it has suspended dividend payment for the fourth-quarter as well as upcoming 2020 quarterly dividends and that it is also in talks with its landlords, film studios and suppliers to mitigate the impact of the closures.
The company said it was monitoring the progress of its US$1.65-billion takeover of Cineplex, a deal that had led Cineworld to take on additional financing of about US$2.2-billion, triggering concerns about its debt pile.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) jumped 7 per cent in the wake of announcing it has halted mining and processing at its Cobre Panama operation until the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Panama is satisfied that the quarantine conditions are appropriate.
On Monday, MINSA ordered the temporary suspension of labour activities at its Panamanian subsidiary Minera Panama, S.A. due to COVID-19.
The company said it expects the port and power plant will continue operations in order to supply essential electrical power into the Panama national grid, and to sustain the care and maintenance activities.
“We have been working very closely with MINSA throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gordon White, General Manager of the Cobre Panama operations. “We respect and support the Government’s efforts to reduce the impact of the pandemic in Panama and we will cooperate fully with MINSA.”
At the same time, Zambia said on Tuesday that Glencore has declared “force majeure” and will shut its copper mines in the country due to the coronavirus, adding that the government would block the move which would put 11,000 jobs at risk.
Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said Glencore plans to put its Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) operations under “care and maintenance” for three months from Tuesday as the global coronavirus outbreak weighs on copper prices and restricts the movement of key staff.
First Quantum owns a 16.9-per-cent stake in MCM.
Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC-Q) jumped 3.4 per cent in reaction to its post-market announcement that it expects to see net sales increase of 3 per cent and organic net sales rise by approximately 6 per cent due to “very strong consumer demand for its products and trusted brands, despite significant declines in Foodservice-related sales around the world.”
“Our strong execution in the face of this crisis reflects the exceptional progress our people have been making," said CEO Miguel Patricio. "We have also been looking forward to sharing our new vision and long-term growth framework in-person with investors and all our external stakeholders. But given the current, unprecedented COVID-19 challenge, we believe it is better for Kraft Heinz, our shareholders and our customers that we continue our single-minded focus on getting our products from our plants to stores and onto consumers’ tables.”
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA-Q) rose 3 per cent after the drugstore chain said on Tuesday it is working to expand its drive-through testing for COVID-19 to 15 new sites in seven states
The new sites will use Abbot Laboratories’ (ABT-N) COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.
Shares of Abbott were 1.7 per cent higher.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM-N) increased 4 per cent on Tuesday after it throttled back a multi-year investment spree in shale, LNG and deep water oil production and will cut planned capital spending by 30 per cent this year as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand and oil prices.
Oil companies are reversing 2020 spending and production increases by an average of 20 per cent as countries limit air travel, order businesses to close and tell residents to stay home to curb the spread of the virus. In a one-two punch to suppliers, crude prices have sunk nearly 60 per cent this year and demand for fuels is falling sharply.
“We haven’t seen anything like what we’re experiencing today,” Chief Executive Darren Woods said on a media call on Tuesday.
The largest U.S. oil producer, which last month pledged “significant” cuts to spending, set 2020 capital expenditure at US$23-billion and could go lower if required, it said.
Exxon previously expected to spend up to US$33-billion and had spent US$26-billion last year.
Department store chain operator Macy’s Inc. (M-N) jumped almost 13 per cent in the wake of saying on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Paula Price would step down from the role next month after nearly two years on the job.
The planned exit comes as Macy’s, like other U.S. companies, struggles with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced it to furlough almost all of its 130,000 employees and tap its credit-line.
Ms. Price will continue to be a “critical” part of the plan to emerge out of the pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in a statement on Tuesday.
Ms. Price will step down from her role as finance head on May 31, but will remain as an adviser through November, the company said, adding that an external search is underway for a replacement.
Shares of Macy’s have lost nearly two-thirds of their value this year.
No. 1 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI-N) was 5.3 per cent higher despite abandoning its full-year financial targets on Tuesday, citing a jump in order cancellations as coronavirus-induced shutdowns left thousands of Americans out of work and worried about their financial future.
The U.S. housing market was on a steady footing just before the outbreak on lower mortgage rates and a healthy job market, and the health crisis now threatens to derail the sector.
The company said it experienced increases in sales cancellations and decreases in orders in late March and early April, compared to the weeks leading up to the outbreak.
There is uncertainty over the extent and timing of disruption COVID-19 - the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus - will have on U.S. consumer confidence, demand for homes and availability of mortgage loans, the company said.
Boeing Co. (BA-N) was up 6.7 per cent after saying on Monday after the bell it would suspend production of its 787 airplane at its facilities in South Carolina amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came soon after the state’s governor issued an order on Monday directing residents to stay home except for essential trips.
Boeing production will be suspended until further notice after the second shift on Wednesday. On Sunday, the largest U.S. planemaker indefinitely extended the halt of its production operations at its Washington state facilities.
On Thursday, Reuters reported that planemakers - including Boeing and Airbus SE - were looking at drastic cuts in wide-body production amid a slump in demand for the industry’s largest jetliners, citing manufacturing and supplier sources.
On the decline
Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM-Q) slid 4.9 per cent in the wake of Taiwan’s cabinet telling government agencies to stop using its conferencing app, the latest blow to the company as it battles criticism of its booming platform over privacy and security.
Zoom’s daily users ballooned to more than 200 million in March, as coronavirus-induced shutdowns forced employees to work from home and schools switched to the company’s free app for conducting and coordinating online classes.
However, the company is facing a backlash from users worried about the lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions and “zoombombing,” where uninvited guests crash into meetings.
If government agencies must hold video conferencing, they “should not use products with security concerns, like Zoom,” Taiwan’s cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday. It did not elaborate on what the security concerns were.
The island’s education ministry later said it was banning the use of Zoom in schools.
With files from staff and wires