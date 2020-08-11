Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T) rose 2.7 per cent in early trading after it cut its annual adjusted profit forecast after the bell on Monday as weaker-than-normal industrial demand held back prices for ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate.
The company cut the top end of its 2020 adjusted earnings per share forecast to US$1.90 from US$2.10 earlier, while retaining the lower end at US$1.50.
Even as industrial utilization picked up in Asia, weak demand in Western Hemisphere hurt ammonia prices, Nutrien said.
The company said demand for urea was strong in India and expects Chinese urea exports to pick up pace in the second half, though they are lower year-on-year.
Revenue of US$8.18-billion for the second quarter missed analysts’ estimate of US$8.35-billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Potash sales volumes in North America rose from an increase in U.S. planted acreage and more normal weather this spring, but prices still suffered as the benchmark was dragged by weak demand abroad.
Net potash sales outside of North America declined about 40 per cent due to lower Chinese import demand and some short-term cautious spot purchasing in certain international markets, the company said.
The Saskatoon-based company’s net income fell to US$765-million, or US$1.34 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from US$858-million, or US$1.47 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned US$1.45 per share, beating expectations of US$1.33, helped by lower costs.
Hydro One Ltd. (H-T) was up 0.3 per cent after it reported a second-quarter profit of $1.1-billion, boosted by a one-time gain related to a court decision.
The power utility says it saw a one-time gain of $867-million in the quarter due to an Ontario court ruling on a deferred tax asset appeal that set aside an Ontario Energy Board decision.
Hydro One says the profit amounted to $1.84 per share for the quarter ended June 30, up from $155-million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it says it earned 39 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 26 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled $1.67-billion, up from $1.41-billion in the second quarter of 2019.
The Street was projecting EPS of 31 cents and revenue of $1.6-billion.
America’s largest mall operator Simon Property Group Inc.. (SPG-N) gained 4.4 per cent despite missing Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by unpaid rent from retailers across its U.S. malls who suffered a total loss of 10,500 shopping days due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.
The pandemic has ravaged the business of many retailers that were forced to shut shops to curb the virus from spreading, and driven quite a few to bankruptcy, including brands such as Brooks Brothers and J.C. Penney that Simon houses.
With lockdown restrictions now easing, some retailers are witnessing a recovery, Chief Executive Officer David Simon said, adding that shoppers’ response to reopened malls was encouraging. Currently, all of Simon’s U.S. malls have reopened, except for seven that were recently closed in California.
“We’ve been generally encouraged ... particularly in certain locations where there’s been a steady improvement in traffic with many tenants reporting sales better than their initial expectations.”
Simon also said he would not comment on market speculations following a report by the Wall Street Journal that online retail giant Amazon.com Inc and Simon were in talks to convert some stores in malls into distribution hubs.
“More and more retailers are distributing their e-commerce orders from their stores... they’re fulfilling from their stores. That’s a good trend in long term for us.”
The company said it has collected about 51 per cent of its contractual rent billed for April and May combined, about 69 per cent for June and about 73 per cent for July from its U.S. retail portfolio.
Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to US$254.2-million, or 83 US cents per share, from US$495.3-million, or US$1.60 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 98 US cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
China’s electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NIO-N) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and forecast current-quarter sales above expectations, after a rise in vehicle deliveries despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus crisis.
U.S.-listed shares of the company, that have surged nearly four-fold this year, were up about 5 per cent.
“The current constraints on the productions will be lifted in the near future and we are confident that our production capacity can meet the accelerated demand of our models,” Chief Executive Officer William Bin Li said in a statement.
The pandemic-hit auto industry in China is recovering, with sales in July climbing 16.4 per cent, marking the fourth month of gains as demand in the world’s biggest vehicle market picks up.
Nio said it delivered a total of 3,533 of its ES8 and ES6 sport-utility electric vehicles in July, a jump of about 322 per cent year-over-year.
InterContinental Hotels (IHG-N) will reduce staff by 10 per cent at the corporate level, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after the Holiday Inn-owner’s revenue more than halved and profit slumped 82 per cent in the first half of 2020.
Its shares rose 4.4 per cent in response to the news
IHG, whose other brands include the Crowne Plaza, Regent and Hualuxe hotel chains, also underlined that it had limited visibility on when the travel market would recover after six months that have seen billions in business travel and holidays canceled due to the pandemic.
The job cuts, announced internally in July, follow similar moves by major hotel operators, including Europe’s biggest hotel group Accor, Premier-inn owner Whitbread and Hyatt Hotels as they battle one of the worst downturns in the hotel industry.
“The impact of this crisis on our industry cannot be underestimated, but we are seeing some very early signs of improvement as restrictions ease and traveler confidence returns,” CEO Keith Barr said.
In line with other major hotel operators, IHG’s revenues dropped 52 per cent to US$488-million and adjusted operating profit was US$74-million, down from US$410-million a year earlier, as the group strove to cut costs and get hotels up and running again.
However, it said there were “small but steady” improvements in hotel room revenues (RevPAR) - a key performance indicator for the industry - with July RevPAR seen down 58 per cent after a near 75-per-cent slump in the second quarter.
General Motors Co. (GM-N) rose 3.2 per cent in the wake of saying said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara was stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside the company after two years in the role.
The No.1 U.S. automaker named John Stapleton, currently CFO of North American operations, as acting global finance chief, effective Aug. 15.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY-N) was up 1.1 per cent after it posted a IS$8.35-billion second-quarter loss on lower energy prices and write downs as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped fuel demand and hammered prices at a time when the U.S. oil producer has been trying to reduce debt.
Occidental, which borrowed heavily to finance its US$38-billion purchase of rival Anadarko Petroleum last year, cut the value of its oil and gas properties by US$6.6-billion, joining BP, Chevron and Total in massive write downs as the industry now expects energy prices to stay low for years.
The average price Occidental received for crude oil plummeted about 61 per cent to US$23.17 per barrel in the second quarter as oil prices crashed. It has cut jobs, slashed its dividend, reduced its spending plans and sold assets to shore up its finances.
It expects to receive US$2-billion or more in asset sales in the near term, according to an investor presentation.
Among the assets Occidental is trying to sell is a package of land and minerals in Wyoming and Colorado it acquired with the purchase of Anadarko. Bids were due last month and the company has said that it hopes to close that sale by early in the fourth quarter.
On the decline
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) slipped 0.5 per cent after swinging to a large loss in its recent quarter as automotive plant closures during the COVID-19 pandemic took a big bite out of its revenues.
The autoparts manufacturer says it lost $146.9-million or $1.84 per share in the second quarter, compared with net income of $28.1-million or 34 cents per share a year earlier.
The adjusted loss was $73.1-million or 91 cents per share, down from an adjusted profit of $54.6-million or 66 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Revenues for the three months ended June 30 plunged 51.4 per cent to $460.6 million from $948.5 million in the prior year.
Martinrea was expected to report an adjusted loss of 74 cents per share on $420.8 million of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
In a research note, Raymond James analyst Michael Glen said: “Martinrea reported 2Q results that clearly illustrate the pressures of broad-based shutdowns on an auto parts manufacturing footprint. From that perspective, we believe investors will be much more focused on the 3Q guidance provided, which illustrates a fairly rapid recovery scenario for the business. For 3Q, MRE anticipates production sales in the range of $850 - $950-million (Raymond James estimate: $705-million) and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.40 to $0.50 (RJL: $0.07/consensus $0.24). MRE continues to trade at a heavily discounted valuation of 0.7 times Book,which is versus a 10-year average of 1.3 times and long-term average of 1.2 times . We do not believe a business in a clear recovery phase deserves to trade at such a discount.”
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) fell 6.8 per cent in the wake of posting a wider first-quarter loss from a year earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the luxury parka maker to temporarily shut some of its stores.
The Toronto-based retailer forecast current-quarter revenue to decline due to its weak wholesale business on lower traffic at department stores and said the quarter would be a low point for its online business due to the limited in-season relevance of its products.
Known for its expensive red parkas worn by everyone from Arctic scientists to Hollywood celebrities, Canada Goose has suffered a big hit to sales, as fashion capitals across Europe and North America shut down to help curb the spread of the virus.
The retailer’s revenue fell 6 per cent to $26.1-million in the first quarter ended June 28, hurt by a near 75-per-cent decline in its wholesale unit, but beat Wall Street estimates of $18.34-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Canada Goose’s net loss widened to $50.1-million, or 46 cents per share, from $29.4-million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 35 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 43 cents.
Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q) dropped 10 per cent after it reported second-quarter revenue of US$50.4-million, which it said was an increase of 10 per cent from last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$55.3-mllion.
“Growth was driven by a 16.2-per-cent increase in cannabis sales, particularly from ongoing improvement in International Medical, while Manitoba Harvest hemp products sales increased 1.6 per cent,” the company stated.
Its net loss was US$81.7-million or 65 cents US per share, compared to a net loss of US$36.3-million or 37 cents US per share a year ago.
The company said the wider loss was partially due to facility closures and inventory adjustments.
