 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

David Leeder
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of some of the North American equities that made moves in both directions

On the rise

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) rose after it said on Tuesday it would acquire all outstanding shares of TC PipeLines LP (TCP-N) in a deal that values the natural gas pipelines operator at about US$1.68-billion.

TC PipeLines’ common shareholders would receive 0.70 common shares of TC Energy, which represents a 19.5-per-cent premium to TC PipeLines’ closing price as of Oct. 2, before the initial offer was made.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal is expected to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2021. TC PipeLines will be wholly-owned by TC Energy and cease to be a publicly-held master limited partnership, once the deal closes.

Keystone pipeline operator TC Energy already owns a 23.96-per-cent stake in TC PipeLines, according to Refinitiv data.

See also: TC Energy launches $1-billion ATM program to help finance Keystone XL pipeline

Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) gained after Nikkei reported it plans to manufacture up to 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, a nearly 30-per-cent year-on-year increase owing to strong demand for its 5G handsets.

It has asked suppliers to produce around 95 million to 96 million iPhones, including the latest iPhone 12 range as well as older iPhone 11 and SE models, but an industrywide shortage of key components could threaten the target, according to the report.

The company plans to build up to 230 million iPhones next year, a 20-per-cent rise from 2019, though the target will be regularly reviewed and revised in response to consumer demand, Nikkei reported.

Apple has been fighting for several years to become less dependent on the iPhone, which contributed to 40.8 per cent of overall sales during the last quarter, as new markets and demand for handsets began to peak after a decade of spectacular growth.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY-N) was up after it said on Tuesday it would buy Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL-Q) in a deal valued at US$1.04-billion to expand its presence in the lucrative field of gene therapy.

Lilly said it would acquire Prevail for US$22.50 per share, which represents a premium of 80 per cent to Monday’s closing price.

Shares of Prevail, which develops gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and dementia, soared.

The deal also includes a “contingent value right” worth US$4 per share in cash, payable upon the first regulatory approval of a product from Prevail’s pipeline.

Several of Prevail’s therapies have been granted “fast track” and “orphan drug” tags by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission.

Lilly also said it expects 2021 sales to be between US$26.5-billion and US$28-billion, which includes revenue of about US$1-billion to US$2-billion from its COVID-19 treatments.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts had expected sales of US$26.47-billion in 2021, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA-Q) shares rose as its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be set for regulatory authorization this week after U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members did not raise any major new concerns about it in documents released on Tuesday.

The FDA reviewers said a two-dose regimen of Moderna’s vaccine was highly effective in preventing confirmed cases of COVID-19 and did not raise any specific safety issues with using the vaccine in adults over the age of 18.

The comments were made in documents prepared for Thursday’s meeting of outside experts, who will discuss whether to endorse a U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Moderna shot.

The FDA typically follows the advice of the panel, but is not required to do so.

Moderna’s is the second vaccine the FDA has considered, behind one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech , which was authorized last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitals began giving the Pfizer shots on Monday and the United States is counting on the Moderna vaccine to fulfill its promise to inoculate 20 million people this month.

See also: How an entire industry sped up the vaccine timeline

Shares of Aon PLC (AON-N) were up despite Reuters reporting its US$30-billion bid for Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW-Q) to create the world’s largest insurance broker faces a full-scale investigation because of its complexitY.

The companies, which are the second and third-largest brokers globally after leader Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc , are looking to the deal to boost their pricing power. Analysts said this will likely trigger deep regulatory scrutiny.

The insurance industry is facing a host of issues, with rising claims and new threats from the global outbreak of coronavirus and climate change.

The European Commission, which will open the probe following the end of its preliminary review on Dec. 21, and Aon declined to comment. A full-scale EU investigation takes about five months.

Story continues below advertisement

Aon did not provide concessions on Monday, the deadline for doing so in the preliminary phase to address EU competition concerns, the EU competition enforcer’s website showed.

The two companies put together insurance contracts for clients that involve a number of insurance providers, for anything from airlines to large sporting events.

With files from staff and wires

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies