A survey of North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) jumped following the late Monday release of better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The Toronto-based company reported operating earnings per share of 36 cents, topping the Street’s projection by 4 cents, and originations of $2.72-billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02-billion.

It also raised its quarterly dividend by 20 per cent, or 8 cents, to 48 cents per share.

“Q3/23 results re-affirmed why EFN is our high-conviction #1 best idea as EPS was solidly ahead of forecast and consensus with originations well ahead of forecast and consensus, providing further evidence OEM production appears back to normal levels, which we think is important to provide another driver of EPS growth,” said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Geoffrey Kwan in a note.

“2024 EPS guidance appears conservative as Q3/23 run-rate EPS is already at the lower end of guidance and the F/X assumption is below the current rate. We think EFN has the best risk-reward profile in our coverage universe, with significant growth potential; strong defensive attributes; multiple potential catalysts; and valuation that is mispriced (13.5 times P/E and 9.1-per-cent FCF yield on 2024 estimates).”

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) increased with the release of stronger-than-expected third-quarter results before the bell as heightened demand for utility poles and railway ties continued.

The Montreal-based producer of pressure-treated wood products reported revenue of $949-million, up 13 per cent year-over-year and 5 per cent above the Street’s forecast ($905-million). Adjusted earnings per share of $1.91 also easily exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.31 as a EBITDA margin of 20.3 per cent was much higher than anticipated.

“Stella’s core poles and ties verticals delivered a strong print on sustained pricing increases, as volumes in both categories were relatively flat on a year-over-year basis,” said National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev. “The Baldwin acquisition and ongoing capital improvement projects helped secure additional pole supply, and we were pleased to see replenished tie inventories. Today’s results are a testament to the sustained pricing momentum — most notably for poles — that was a big factor in our decision to upgrade SJ shares on Oct. 9 (Upgrading to Outperform as infra momentum is likely to be resilient for longer). Residential lumber experienced the opposite dynamic as higher year-over-year volumes were more than offset by significantly lower prices (no doubt exacerbated by consumer affordability challenges), though the category is now a significantly smaller proportion of the company’s sales mix than in the initial COVID-induced dislocation. This shift in the product mix was also cited as a driver in the 620 basis points year-over-year increase in SJ’s consolidated gross margin. The company also confirmed its Investor Day 2023–2025 targets, though it is worth reiterating that they impute strictly organic growth.”

In a note, Mr. Sytchev added: “We were hoping for a strong print, and the company delivered more than expected. We upgraded the shares in early October (up 17 per cent since then vs. TSX up 3 per cent) positing that a strong pricing dynamic in Poles will be sustained for longer. Today’s results support that notion. While investments in capacity enhancements are bound to influence the product availability over the coming months/quarters, we believe momentum should be sustained as we do subscribe to the notion that utility companies are behaving differently now when it comes to securing supply vs. prior cycles in order to modernize/fortify their grids. Ties/resi were also better than feared. All in, with a reasonable 15.1 times P/E valuation on 2024E and another 5-per-cent NCIB announced this morning (note that management has been buying shares quite aggressively over the past 12 months), we continue to like the structural set-up for SJ shares.”

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T) rose in the wake of reporting its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its power production and revenue also came in higher.

TransAlta chief executive John Kousinioris says the third-quarter results demonstrate the value of the company’s strategically diversified fleet, which benefited from its asset optimization and hedging activities.

The power utility says its profit attributable to common shareholders totalled $372-million or $1.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $61-million or 23 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.02-billion, up from $929-million in the same quarter last year.

Production amounted to 5,678 gigawatt hours for the quarter, up from 5,432 gigawatt hours in the third quarter of 2022.

Last week, TransAlta announced a deal to buy Heartland Generation Ltd. and its power generation business in Alberta and B.C., in a deal valued at $658-million, including assumed debt.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) was higher after it announced it has expects to announce a record quarterly revenue when it releases its third-quarter results for fiscal 2023 on Nov. 14.

The Vancouver-based digital healthcare company said the result is “underpinned by record care metrics which includes record patient visits of over 1.03 million and almost 1.58 million Total Care Interactions, which now includes Billed Provider Hours.”

“This quarter’s strong performance was driven by organic growth as well as a full quarter of recently announced acquisitions,” the company said in a premarket release. “Q3-2023 will be WELL’s 19th consecutive quarter of record quarterly revenues.”

The Street is currently projecting earnings per share for the quarter of nil with revenue of $197.5-million. In its second quarter, it reported revenue of $170.92-million and an earnings loss of 2 cents per share.

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (LEV-T) rose despite reporting a drop in its vehicle order book alongside its third-quarter results before the bell.

Montreal-based company said it has a vehicle order book of 2,232 all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles as of Nov. 6, representing a total value of US$525-million. That’s a decline from 2,559 in the previous quarter (as of Aug. 3) and lower than forecasts.

Projecting 2,864 vehicles, Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier said: “We view these results as slightly negative given the sequential decrease in the vehicle order book as this remains a key driver for the stock, in our view. We believe some investors will want to see more evidence of truck order intakes before fully committing.”

Lion Electric’s revenue rose to US$80.3-million from US$41-million a year ago, exceeding both Mr. Poirier’s US$76.1-million forecast and the consensus estimate of US$75.9-million. An adjusted EBITDA loss of US$3.9-million was also better than expected (losses of $16.6-million and $11.5-million, respectively), however vehicle deliveries of 245 was lower than anticipated (325 and 305).

On the decline

Canadian oil producer Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) dropped after it said on Monday it has agreed to acquire Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRS-T) in a cash and stock deal valued at $2.55-billion to boost its presence in the Montney shale play in Alberta.

Hammerhead’s assets are adjacent to Crescent Point’s position in the Montney, one of Canada’s most attractive oil and gas-producing regions due to its strong economics.

The deal would create Canada’s seventh-biggest energy producer and add about 800 net Montney drilling locations, Crescent Point said.

The company raised its 2024 production forecast to the range of 200,000 to 208,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with the 145,000 to 151,000 boepd projected earlier.

“This strategic consolidation is an integral part of our overall portfolio transformation,” said Crescent Point CEO Craig Bryksa, adding the acquisition would ensure his company has over 20 years of premium drilling inventory.

Crescent Point also bought Spartan Delta’s Montney assets earlier this year in a $1.2-billion deal.

The 50,000 square-mile (32 million acre) area spanning northern Alberta and British Columbia is considered Canada’s top shale play and also garnering interest potential U.S. investors, dealmakers said last week.

“This is another sign of the attractiveness of the entire resource in the Montney,” said RBN energy analyst Martin King. “The best thing about the play is the finding cost, especially for natural gas, is very, very low.”

Hammerhead shareholders would receive $21.00 per fully diluted common share of Hammerhead, through a combination of approximately $1.5-billion in cash and 53.2 million common shares of Crescent Point.

The share value implies a 5 per cent premium compared to Hammerhead’s closing price on Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

Crescent Point said it plans to raise its dividend by 15 per cent to 46 cents per share on an annual basis, once the deal closes

While Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T) met the Street’s earnings expectations for its third-quarter results, its shares fell on Tuesday following a reduction to its full-year guidance as sales growth continues to slow.

Before the bell, the Markham, Ont.-based retailer reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 39 cents, down 9 per cent year-over-year but matching the consensus expectation. Same-stores increased 4.2 per cent below analysts’ 6.5-per-cent projection.

It now expects same-store-sales growth of 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent for the year, down from 7 per cent to 10 per cent previously. Its EPS estimate slid to $1.60 to $1.63 from $1.60 to $1.66 on revenue ranging from $1.055-billion to $1.065-billion, down from $1.05-billion to $1.075-billion.

“This downward revision was expected as consensus 2023 EPS estimates of $1.59 were already lower than the company guidance,” said Stifel analyst Martin Landry in a note. “Hence, we believe that the shares may not react much to the guidance revision but more on comments during the earnings call on the outlook and color on 2024. Consensus same-store-sales growth of 6 per cent for 2024 appears slightly high in light of the recent pace, which could translate into downward estimate revisions for 2024 EPS.”

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) declined after reporting its third-quarter profit and total revenue fell compared with a year ago and narrowly missed the Street’s expectations.

The air cargo services company says it earned $10.5 million or 61 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $83.4-million or $4.33 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $214.0-million, down from $232.7-million in the same quarter last year and also below analysts’ projections (a consensus of $220.2-million).

On an adjusted basis, Cargojet says it earned 30 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.18 per diluted share a year earlier. The Street had projecting EPS of 73 cents.

“Higher interest rates are starting to impact the household disposable incomes and we are observing a division in household spending. The volumes for discretionary items are softening but the volumes for essential household goods are holding up well. A positive revenue growth in this environment demonstrates the resilience of our diversified business model.” said CEO Ajay Virmani in a release.

“We are prudently trimming capital expenditures and the entire Cargojet team is diligently working on identifying every cost saving opportunity.”

Concurrently, the Mississauga-based company announced a normal course issuer bid for voting shares, intending to purchase up to 1.5 million during a 12-month period commencing on Thursday.

It also raised its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent, or 2.86 cents, to 31.46 cents a share.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER-N) was down after it forecast fourth-quarter adjusted core profit and gross bookings above market expectations on Tuesday, betting that the holiday season would boost demand for its ride-hailing and food-delivery services.

It, however, missed Wall Street’s profit target for the July-September period and posted its lowest revenue growth since 2021, which the company said was due to an accounting change.

After a bruising 2022, the dominant U.S. ride-hailing company has benefited from the return-to-office push by companies and resilient travel demand despite inflation.

Uber expects adjusted core profit, a key profitability measure, between US$1.18-billion and US$1.24-billion. Analysts expected US$1.15-billion, LSEG data showed.

“Consumer demand on our platform remains healthy as we enter the busiest period of the year,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in his prepared remarks.

“This trend continued into the fourth quarter as we achieved all-time highs in October for overall trips and gross bookings, driven by strength across both mobility and delivery.”

Gross bookings, or the total dollar value earned from its services, is expected to be between US$36.5-billion to $37.5 billion compared with expectations of $36.31 billion.

Rival Lyft (LYFT-Q) has cut ride-sharing prices this year to boost its market share. But analysts said the strategy has had little impact on Uber, whose business includes a sprawling food-delivery operation.

Lyft’s shares were also up. The company will report earnings on Wednesday.

Revenue rose 11 per cent to US$9.29-billion , but missed analysts’ average estimate of US$9.52-billion. This is compared to a more than 14-per-cent growth in the prior quarter and a 70-per-cent surge a year ago.

Adjusted core profit of US$1.09-billion beat expectations of US$1.02-billion, but net earnings per share was 2 US cents lower than expectations of 10 US cents.

With files from staff and wires