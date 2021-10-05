Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions
On the rise
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) were higher after it revealed in a regulatory filing its board has approved a US$500-million increase to its ongoing stock repurchase program, raising the total to US$641.2-million.
See also: Lululemon raises full-year forecast betting on strong athleisure demand
Kelowna, B.C.-based The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS-T) rose after announcing it has entered into six manufacturing partnerships to produce a variety of cannabis products.
It said the agreements include three of the top seven Canadian licensed producers by market share and “showcase the vast manufacturing capabilities that Valens offers to its customers.”
“The majority of the agreements were signed in the last three weeks, indicative of the significant interest in the capabilities provided by the Valens platform. The collective agreements are expected to commence over the next two quarters, with anticipated revenue generation during the same period. In addition, four of the agreements require deposits that are up to 100 per cent of initial purchase orders,” the company added.
A day after its shares dropped 4.9 per cent after suffering a lengthy global outage, Facebook Inc. (FB-Q) rebounded on Tuesday.
The company blamed a “faulty configuration change for the nearly six-hour issue on Monday that prevented the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.
The company in a late Monday blog postdid not specify who executed the configuration change and whether it was planned.
Several Facebook employees who declined to be named had told Reuters earlier that they believed that the outage was caused by an internal mistake in how internet traffic is routed to its systems.
The failures of internal communication tools and other resources that depend on that same network in order to work compounded the error, the employees said. Security experts have said an inadvertent mistake or sabotage by an insider were both plausible.
“We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change,” Facebook said in the blog.
The Facebook outage is the largest ever tracked by web monitoring group Downdetector.
As well, Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen will appear before the U.S. Congress Tuesday, where she is set to sharply criticize her former employer as “one of the most urgent threats” facing the country, and to demand transparency about its operations in order to better regulate it.
Ms. Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook’s civic misinformation team, says the social media giant keeps its algorithms and operations a secret.
“The core of the issue is that no one can understand Facebook’s destructive choices better than Facebook, because only Facebook gets to look under the hood,” she said in written testimony prepared for the hearing.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ-N) edged higher after submitting data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and older.
J&J said its submission includes data from a late-stage study that found a booster given 56 days after the primary dose provided 94-per-cent protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the United States and 100-per-cent protection against severe disease, at least 14 days after the booster shot.
While scientists are divided over the need for booster shots when so many people in the United States and other countries remain unvaccinated, the Biden administration announced the push for an extra dose in August to shore up protection against the highly transmissible Delta variant.
J&J’s filing comes after the FDA last week scheduled an Oct. 15 meeting of its expert advisory committee to discuss whether to authorize a second shot of the company’s single-dose vaccine.
PepsiCo Inc. (PEP-Q) gained in the wake of raising its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, as the opening of public venues including theaters and restaurants following the lifting of pandemic-induced restrictions boosted demand for its sodas and snacks.
The company said revenue from its North America Beverage unit, its largest business, rose 7 per cent in the third quarter on a double-digit increase in net revenue from food-service joints and strong demand for its Mountain Dew soft drink.
Revenue from the company’s Frito-Lay North America business also rose about 6 per cent in the quarter, signaling that pandemic driven demand for salty and savory snacks was still holding strong despite people starting to spend less time at home.
However, PepsiCo’s net attributable income fell about 3 per cent to US$2.22 billion, due in part to higher distribution costs as it grappled with rising raw material prices and global supply chains disruptions, which have pressured profit margins at packaged food companies this year.
Net revenue rose 11.6 per cent to US$20.19-billion in the quarter ended Sept. 4, above analysts’ estimates of US$19.39-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company said it was expecting fiscal 2021 organic revenue to rise about 8 per cent, compared with its prior forecast of a 6-per-cent increase.
On the decline
Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T) was lower with the premarket announcement of the launch of a marketed US$395-million public offering and private placement of its common shares in connection with an initial public offering in the United States.
The Toronto-based owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments has filed an application to list on the New York Stock Exchange. It will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Tricon also intends to change the denomination of its dividend to U.S. dollars from Canadian following the listing. It currently pays 7 cents per share each quarter.
With files from staff and wires